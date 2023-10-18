The 30 Best Gifts for the Stylish Men in Your Life, Including Yourself

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Shopping for the fellas? Objectively difficult. Shopping for a man who knows his Thom Browne from his Tom Ford? Even if you consider yourself something of a tastemaker, you’re looking at a nigh impossible task…without some help from your favorite trend-spotting, wardrobe advice-spewing, menswear-centric publication, that is.
InsideHook is here to rescue your worldly image (and their holidays) with a comprehensive list of the best gifts for stylish men, running the gamut from twisty mushroom cardigans to the one rugged waxed jacket to rule them all. There’s gifts for every kind of guy you might know: your dapper brother-in-law, TikToker nephew, still-learning-how-to-dress boyfriend or want-for-nothing husband. And there’s something there for you too, chief — go ahead and splash out. You deserve it.
As the foremost authority on all things abstractly cool (read: guys who follow Chris Black and spend a bit too much time hunting for #menswear) you can trust that our cohort of tasty selects will earn you more brownie points than whatever the creatine-snorting, Chat GPT-fueled competition might be shilling. Whoever is on your gifting list, rest easy knowing that you’ll find the hottest, trendiest, and otherwise most stylish items below.
The Best Gifts for Stylish Men to Give This Holiday Season
Top Style Gifts
Outerknown Flannel Blanket Shirt
Outerknown’s best-selling Blanket Shirt remains the best gift you can give to any man who remotely cares about what he puts on every morning.
Salomon XA Pro 3D v9
Because what’s steezier than unbroken ankles?
Alo Yoga Off Duty Cap
Trust us — the hottest thing you can do is pop on one of Alo Yoga’s Off Duty hats. Just ask Jimmy Butler.
Alex Crane Campo Sweater
Shopping for a uniform guy? Maybe Alex Crane’s Campo sweater will convince him to switch things up — the made-in-America Merino wool sweater is light enough to wear on its own, layers like a glove and comes in one of four minimalist colors. We’re especially fond of its fit; the woven top is a touch shorter than your average knit, making it flattering for almost all body types.
Bombas Men’s Merino Wool Blend Calf Sock (4-Pack)
I don’t know who decided that socks were a lame gift, but clearly, they’ve never popped on a pair of silky Bombas Merino mid-calves before. A luxe four-pack of these winter-ready wool blend socks — complete with cushy footbed and Y-stitched heel — should sufficiently blow the mind of any unassuming tube-sock guy lucky enough to receive them.
For the Serious Collector
Buck Mason x Eddie Bauer Cascade Down ’40 Skyliner Jacket
Buck Mason did the impossible and reinvented an Eddie Bauer classic still makes sense now. All you have to do is buy one for him before they sell out.
J.Crew “Forty Years of American Style” Coffee-Table Book
For the Noah-heads and archivists alike, offer four decades of America’s brand, wrapped up in a glossy Assouline package. His coffee table never looked so good.
Ghiaia Cashmere Slim-Fit Cable-Knit Cotton Polo Shirt
Davide Baroncini is the blueprint, and his Sicilian-born, Pasadena-based Ghiaia Cashmere produces what we can only lovingly refer to as the aspirational uniform. Equal parts laid-back and smart, staples like this Italian-made cable-knit polo shirt make for a gift he won’t soon forget.
Timex M79 Automatic 40mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Timex makes a watch for the everyday man, but don’t think that makes their sleek two-toned 40mm M79 Automatic — inspired by Q Timex and sporting 21-jewel mechanical movement — any less of a flex.
3Sixteen Classic Tapered Double Black Selvedge Denim
We’ve watched in real-time as selvedge denim label 3Sixteen’s cult following has evolved from Reddit lurkers to include Wilco dads, Raya fiends and C-suite execs. You know what they say — quality speaks for itself.
For the Uniform Dresser
Uniqlo Fleece Full-Zip Long Sleeve Hoodie
Designed in collaboration with White Mountaineering, Uniqlo’s hybrid fleece is a reminder that not all great gifts have to be exorbitantly expensive.
Everlane The Grade-A Cashmere Crew
Luxurious cashmere, sourced from Inner Mongolia and designed to get softer withe each wear. What’s better than that?
Taylor Stitch The Frontier Shirt
We all know that his “frontier” is the coffee shop down the street. It doesn’t mean he won’t love this 7 oz. 100% organic cotton washed denim snap shirt.
Line of Trade Waxed Ranch Jacket
Don’t get us wrong — we’re still entirely convinced that Flint & Tinder’s waxed trucker remains the best version on the market. However, if your gifting budget skews ranch hand over certified cowboy, opt for Line of Trade’s rugged Waxed Ranch Jacket, a rugged alternative for a fraction of the price.
Alex Mill Corduroy Standard Pleated Pant
These might just be the best pants ever. Don’t @ us.
For the Standout Sartorialist
Metalwood + Throwing Fits Wide-Leg Snake-Print Shell Trousers
We can picture the “‘pants go hard” Instagram comments now.
Yuketen Handmade Tokyo DB Chukka
He already knows that Japanese shoemakers Yuketen craft some of the finest footwear on the planet, but probably won’t expect you to splash out on a pair of premium oiled Horween Chromepak leather Chukkas. Prove him wrong if you’re looking to win the holidays.
D.S. & Durga Burning Barbershop Eau de Parfum
In the year of our lord 2023, dressing the part just isn’t enough. Help him stand out from the crowd of Santal 33 and Pachouli with this heady scent from Brooklyn-based D.S. & Durga. As the name implies, it combines the best notes — spearmint, lime, Turkish rose, burnt oil — from an old-school trim-and-shave spot into one cruelty-free vegan cologne.
Palmes Extra Large Apples Cotton Zip Tote
You should know better than to try and gift a grown man a backpack. Opt for this standout Zip Tote from Danish Palmes instead — it’s got just enough room to crate around his laptop and gym shoes without looking like a total dork.
Corridor Mushroom K 12 Cardigan
*Insert fun-guy cardigan pun here.*
For the Trendy Trailblazer
Madewell Button-Front Italian Fabric Topcoat
Madewell just made the jacket of the season with their slightly oversized Italian topcoat.
One of These Days X Woolrich Tote
Spawned from the work of cult multi-disciplinarian Matthew McCormick, One of These Days blends peak westernwear vibage with a dedication to Americana craftsman we typically only see out of 100-year-old heritage labels. Their ongoing collaboration with Woolrich has produced many gems, but we think he’ll most appreciate this leather toter.
Nike Vomero 5 Sneaker
Tired: cooked Adidas Sambas. Wired: stealth sneakers.
Todd Snyder x Champion Relaxed Sweatpants
You should know that the big pants, little shirt trend extends even to the comfort of your own home, and Todd x Champion’s 20 oz. soft, midweight cotton French terry sweats are about as wide-load as it gets.
Percival Trackside Knit Polo
Still unclear on whatever this blokecore thing is that your boyfriend keeps bringing up (especially after watching the Becks documentary)? We’ll explain; he wants to dress like he’s had one too many pints while watching football (not that football) with the lads. Indulge him with some help from U.K.-based Percival.
Stylish Stocking Stuffers
Boyhood + Moomin Snufkin Oak Figurine
Appeasing his inner child has never been so design-forward.
Huckberry Made in the USA Watch Cap Beanie
You get the satisfaction of knowing your gift was made in the USA and didn’t run you an arm and a leg. He gets the option to roll that sucker as high as he wants to.
Popeye Magazine for City Boys
Great taste is informed by aspiration, and few publications do aspirational better than Popeye Magazine. The “magazine for city boys” may be printed in its native Japanese, but one peek at the curated spends and he’ll be positively raptured.
Nike Elemental Premium Fanny Pack
Fanny packs are cool. Fanny packs that can actually fit all your stuff? The coolest.
Harry’s Shave Travel Kit
Everything he needs to travel in style, at stocking stuff rates.
