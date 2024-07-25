5 Color Combinations to Heat Up Your Summer ‘Fits

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

When it comes to seasonal dressing, fabrics are undeniably the focal point: linen, lightweight cotton and madras, for instance, are designated as summertime fabrics, while denser wools and down-stuffed nylon are associated with winter garments. It’s a simple, function-based binary that informs much of our decisions when we pull out a tank top to toss on or a pair of pants for the office.

This methodology isn’t wrong by any means — there’s a recognized science behind textural breathability and heat transfer. But just as much as seasonal fabrics, it’s worth considering another facet of the ‘fit: color palettes. Certain shades are practically made for summer, and, when cobbling together a warm-weather look, they warrant consideration. After all, variety is the spice of life, and rarely do you see hues like pastel pink and sage green past September. Just think of these outfit color combinations as a way to flex your creative muscles.

To that end, we’ve highlighted a few outfit color combinations that we just can’t get enough of this summer and a few ways you can pull of the palette, with a little help from Mr Porter. From lemon and ecru to navy and black, these are the five color pairings to consider this season.

Pink + Cream

Mr Porter

Brat green might be the shade of the season, but If there’s one sensible color you should play with this summer, it’s pink. From floral fuchsia to (not so) muted Millennial pink, the hue can be both playful and dressy, and it just feels like summer, especially when paired with a cream or bone base for exaggerated effect.

Chocolate + Steel

Mr Porter

The past decade has revealed many a sartorial revelation — loafers are the foil to sneaker fatigue, pants don’t need to be plastered on — but none more important than rediscovering brown. The butt of the joke for decades, brown, in all its sepia, chestnut and chocolate glory has been fully re-embraced as a sartorial shade powerhouse, with the ability to both stand out on its own and elevate other colors to unimaginable heights. Case in point: a steely grey-on-brown looks equal parts sharp and sophisticated, telegraphing both an astute understanding of color theory and luxury.

Lemon + Ecru

Mr Porter

Yellow is a notoriously fickle color: given its proximity to white on the color spectrum, it tends to wash out or be washed out. That being said, the right hue — right now, there’s nothing hotter than a slightly pared-back lemon — does wonders for damn near everyone, especially when placed against a more neutral beige or ecru that can bring out a lightness and brightness without leaning into the garish.

Scarlet + Denim

Mr Porter

We know what you’re thinking. Red and blue? Really? Doesn’t that feel a bit…juvenile? Like, Spider-Man? Hear us out — the specific combo we want to direct you toward is the downright tasty tête-à-tête of a retro scarlet top and some appropriately medium-wash denim. Think less superhero and more ’70s dance-hall vibes. We promise it’ll make the right impression, especially on date night.

Black + Navy

Mr Porter

You’ve been warned before: whatever you do, don’t mix navy and black. And yet here we are, egging you on. Blasphemous. As it turns out, the old misgivings about matching the hues are thoroughly misplaced, a holdover rule to keep you from confusing two colors as the same. With intention, they’re easy to pair and easier to wear. Black and its blue-ish cousin work wonderfully together, so long as you don’t make the mistake of trying to pass them off as the same shade. Instead, opt for garments that will accentuate their subtle differences — a small shirt and huge pant, perhaps, or the inverse.

