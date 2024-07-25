Leisure > Style

5 Color Combinations to Heat Up Your Summer 'Fits

Real men wear pink...and ecru?

By Paolo Sandoval
July 25, 2024
Pink and cream: one of five color combos men should seek out for their summer 'fits
Try out a new color combo this summer.
Mr Porter

When it comes to seasonal dressing, fabrics are undeniably the focal point: linen, lightweight cotton and madras, for instance, are designated as summertime fabrics, while denser wools and down-stuffed nylon are associated with winter garments. It’s a simple, function-based binary that informs much of our decisions when we pull out a tank top to toss on or a pair of pants for the office.

This methodology isn’t wrong by any means — there’s a recognized science behind textural breathability and heat transfer. But just as much as seasonal fabrics, it’s worth considering another facet of the ‘fit: color palettes. Certain shades are practically made for summer, and, when cobbling together a warm-weather look, they warrant consideration. After all, variety is the spice of life, and rarely do you see hues like pastel pink and sage green past September. Just think of these outfit color combinations as a way to flex your creative muscles.

To that end, we’ve highlighted a few outfit color combinations that we just can’t get enough of this summer and a few ways you can pull of the palette, with a little help from Mr Porter. From lemon and ecru to navy and black, these are the five color pairings to consider this season.

Pink + Cream

Kardo Mr Porter
Mr Porter

Brat green might be the shade of the season, but If there’s one sensible color you should play with this summer, it’s pink. From floral fuchsia to (not so) muted Millennial pink, the hue can be both playful and dressy, and it just feels like summer, especially when paired with a cream or bone base for exaggerated effect.

Shop the Look

Kardo Ayo Convertible-Collar Embroidered Striped Cotton Shirt
Kardo Ayo Convertible-Collar Embroidered Striped Cotton Shirt
Buy Here : $290
Sunspel Riviera Supima Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Sunspel Riviera Supima Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Buy Here : $95
Anderson & Sheppard Gurkha Straight-Leg Pleated Linen Shorts
Anderson & Sheppard Gurkha Straight-Leg Pleated Linen Shorts
Buy Here : $470
Monitaly Straight-Leg Pleated Cotton Shorts
Monitaly Straight-Leg Pleated Cotton Shorts
Buy Here : $330
Chocolate + Steel

Stoffa Mr Porter
Mr Porter

The past decade has revealed many a sartorial revelation — loafers are the foil to sneaker fatigue, pants don’t need to be plastered on — but none more important than rediscovering brown. The butt of the joke for decades, brown, in all its sepia, chestnut and chocolate glory has been fully re-embraced as a sartorial shade powerhouse, with the ability to both stand out on its own and elevate other colors to unimaginable heights. Case in point: a steely grey-on-brown looks equal parts sharp and sophisticated, telegraphing both an astute understanding of color theory and luxury.

Shop the Look

Mr P. Edward Straight-Leg Garment-Dyed Linen Drawstring Trousers
Mr P. Edward Straight-Leg Garment-Dyed Linen Drawstring Trousers
Buy Here : $210
Fear of God Essentials Wide-Leg Cotton Jersey Drawstring Shorts
Fear of God Essentials Wide-Leg Cotton Jersey Drawstring Shorts
Buy Here : $75
Corridor Cumberland Camp-Collar Cotton-Blend Jacquard Shirt
Corridor Cumberland Camp-Collar Cotton-Blend Jacquard Shirt
Buy Here : $195
Stòffa Cotton-Piqué Polo Shirt
Stòffa Cotton-Piqué Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $425

Lemon + Ecru

James Perse Mr Porter
Mr Porter

Yellow is a notoriously fickle color: given its proximity to white on the color spectrum, it tends to wash out or be washed out. That being said, the right hue — right now, there’s nothing hotter than a slightly pared-back lemon — does wonders for damn near everyone, especially when placed against a more neutral beige or ecru that can bring out a lightness and brightness without leaning into the garish.

Shop the Look

James Perse Standard Cotton Shirt
James Perse Standard Cotton Shirt
Buy Here : $145
Baracuta Ribbed Cotton Polo Shirt
Baracuta Ribbed Cotton Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $350
The Row Ross Straight-Leg Cotton-Corduroy Trousers
The Row Ross Straight-Leg Cotton-Corduroy Trousers
Buy Here : $1,090
Onia Air Straight-Leg Linen and Lyocell-Blend Drawstring Trousers
Onia Air Straight-Leg Linen and Lyocell-Blend Drawstring Trousers
Buy Here : $175

Scarlet + Denim

Vetements Mr Porter
Mr Porter

We know what you’re thinking. Red and blue? Really? Doesn’t that feel a bit…juvenile? Like, Spider-Man? Hear us out — the specific combo we want to direct you toward is the downright tasty tête-à-tête of a retro scarlet top and some appropriately medium-wash denim. Think less superhero and more ’70s dance-hall vibes. We promise it’ll make the right impression, especially on date night.

Shop the Look

Adidas + Wales Bonner Embroidered Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Adidas + Wales Bonner Embroidered Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Buy Here : $100
Gucci Logo-Jacquard Cotton-Blend Sweater
Gucci Logo-Jacquard Cotton-Blend Sweater
Buy Here : $1,500
Kapital Flared Jeans
Kapital Flared Jeans
Buy Here : $405
The Frankie Shop Drew Wide-Leg Pleated Jeans
The Frankie Shop Drew Wide-Leg Pleated Jeans
Buy Here : $180

Black + Navy

Balenciaga Mr Porter
Mr Porter

You’ve been warned before: whatever you do, don’t mix navy and black. And yet here we are, egging you on. Blasphemous. As it turns out, the old misgivings about matching the hues are thoroughly misplaced, a holdover rule to keep you from confusing two colors as the same. With intention, they’re easy to pair and easier to wear. Black and its blue-ish cousin work wonderfully together, so long as you don’t make the mistake of trying to pass them off as the same shade. Instead, opt for garments that will accentuate their subtle differences — a small shirt and huge pant, perhaps, or the inverse.

Shop the Look

RRL Hawkes Wide-Leg Pleated Cotton-Twill Shorts
RRL Hawkes Wide-Leg Pleated Cotton-Twill Shorts
Buy Here : $295
MFPEN Motion Straight-Leg Recycled-Shell Drawstring Shorts
MFPEN Motion Straight-Leg Recycled-Shell Drawstring Shorts
Buy Here : $165
Oliver Spencer Milford Linen Blouson Jacket
Oliver Spencer Milford Linen Blouson Jacket
Buy Here : $360
Zegna Oasi Linen Shirt
Zegna Oasi Linen Shirt
Buy Here : $890

