The Mr Porter Sale Is Doubling Up on Menswear Grail Discounts

Save an extra 15% off apparel from Tom Ford, Acne Studios and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
June 13, 2024 11:29 am
If you’ve dabbled with menswear at all, you should know by now that UK-based retailer Mr Porter is king of the hill when it comes to copping garms online. The rarified internet treasure trove carries the best brands, puts out the best editorials and, when it comes to the sale section, houses one of the biggest and wildest collections of on-sale menswear we’ve ever seen, featuring nearly 300 pages and over 17,000 items from top luxury brands like Brunello Cucinelli, Zegna, Mr P and more at up to 50% off.

The blessed news doesn’t end there. For a limited time, our neighbors across the pond are offering an extra 15% off select sale items with code FLASH15. If you’re not quite understanding the gravity of the situation here, let us elaborate: tens of thousands of designer wares tailor-made for filling out your summer wardrobe, already on sale and then marked down again for insanely solid savings. Sunglasses, swim trunks, knit polos. They’re all there for the taking.

What we’re trying to say is this: get shopping. We’ve done the hard work for you and parsed through the entirety of the Mr Porter sale, and condensed the best and brightest below so that you have a chance to score elite jawns at ridiculous prices. All you have to do is ready those credit cards and keep scrolling.

Shop the Sale

Apparel

Orlebar Brown Maitan Camp-Collar Striped Cotton Shirt
Orlebar Brown Maitan Camp-Collar Striped Cotton Shirt
Mr Porter : $345$207
Onia Charles Striped Swim Shorts
Onia Charles Striped Swim Shorts
Mr Porter : $145$62
NN07 Clive 3323 Waffle-Knit T-Shirt
NN07 Clive 3323 Waffle-Knit T-Shirt
Mr Porter : $90$46
Oliver Spencer Tapered Linen Drawstring Trousers
Oliver Spencer Tapered Linen Drawstring Trousers
Mr Porter : $280$143
Barena Brawler Oversized Double-Breasted Whipcord Suit Jacket
Barena Brawler Oversized Double-Breasted Whipcord Suit Jacket
Mr Porter : $705$360
Fear of God Essentials Straight-Leg Jeans
Fear of God Essentials Straight-Leg Jeans
Mr Porter : $185$111
Mr P. Jacquard-Knit Cotton Polo Shirt
Mr P. Jacquard-Knit Cotton Polo Shirt
Mr Porter : $355$142

Footwear

Frescobol Carioca Helio Espadrilles
Frescobol Carioca Helio Espadrilles
Mr Porter : $175$90
New Balance 2002R Sneakers
New Balance 2002R Sneakers
Mr Porter : $180$108
Suicoke KAW-VS Sandals
Suicoke KAW-VS Sandals
Mr Porter : $330$132
Red Wing Work Leather Chukka Boots
Red Wing Work Leather Chukka Boots
Mr Porter : $290$173
Common Projects Leather Derby Shoes
Common Projects Leather Derby Shoes
Mr Porter : $595$303
Adidas Originals Samba OG Sneakers
Adidas Originals Samba OG Sneakers
Mr Porter : $150$90

Accessories

Bleu de Chauffe Cabine Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Holdall
Bleu de Chauffe Cabine Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Holdall
Mr Porter : $380$226
Ellie Mercer Silver and Resin Signet Ring
Ellie Mercer Silver and Resin Signet Ring
Mr Porter : $525$224
Ray-Ban Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Mr Porter : $220$94
Garrett Leight California Optical Ruskin Tortoiseshell Sunglasses
Garrett Leight California Optical Ruskin Tortoiseshell Sunglasses
Mr Porter : $385$230
District Vision Nagata Speed Blade Polarised Sunglasses
District Vision Nagata Speed Blade Polarised Sunglasses
Mr Porter : $405$241
Hatton Labs Classic Mini Silver Chain Bracelet
Hatton Labs Classic Mini Silver Chain Bracelet
Mr Porter : $195$99

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

