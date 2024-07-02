Leisure > Style

The Best Tank Tops, For When It’s Too Hot to Wear Anything Else

Think of it as an excercise in embracing your inner gabone

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
July 2, 2024 11:18 am
Best tank tops for men
The best tank tops for men look great on anyone... especially if you're Rob Lowe in 1990s Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Sleeveless tees, singlets, A-shirts — call ‘em what you will, but we know a good ol’ fashioned tank top when we see one. Long a staple for sweaty office-goers, muscle-bound lunkheads, Italian-Americans and the swerviest of summer dressers, tanks chop away all the unnecessary fabric for an easy, functional top that serves as both the last line of defense for humid, sweaty summer days and a way forward for any guy trying to make a splash in the coolest way possible. 

The Best Tank Tops

tank top
Two very different-sized men, both rocking the hell out of a tank.
Getty Images

In case you were wondering: yes, if done right, you absolutely can and should wear a tank on its own. (A tight-ribbed joint looks pretty damn good under a loose linen look, though.) A less-than-causal A-shirt looks noice tucked into a pair of dressy trousers or matched with some loose, 5” inseam shorts

Naturally, you’ll need a style up to the job, which is where we come in. We’ve researched, acquired and tested a whole host of tank tops, from Hanes to Buck Mason to Skims, and rounded up the best of the best for you below. All you need to do is select the style that best suits you. Below, the best tank tops for men this summer.

Cool, Causal and Cheap

The beauty of a tank top is how available the garment is. From your local drug store to Amazon, the shirt abounds in various forms of ribbed cotton, easy to cop in whatever color you might so choose (we’d recommend sticking with neutrals) and get tossed on under a crochet polo or breezy linen button-down. A word to the wise — ditch the Hanes for something a bit more premium. The basics brand might be famous for their cheap tanks, but there are a ton of other options — Calvin, COS, Japanese giants Uniqlo — that offer slightly better products for virtually the same price.

2(X)IST Essential Cotton Square Cut Tank (2-Pack)
2(X)IST Essential Cotton Square Cut Tank (2-Pack)
Amazon : $36$25
Calvin Klein Classic Tanks (3-Pack)
Calvin Klein Classic Tanks (3-Pack)

Bloomingdale's : $46
Uniqlo Dry Color Ribbed Tank Top
Uniqlo Dry Color Ribbed Tank Top
Uniqlo : $10
COS Slim Ribbed Tank Top
COS Slim Ribbed Tank Top
COS : $25
How to Wear a White Tank Top Without Looking Like a Tool
How to Wear a White Tank Top Without Looking Like a Tool
 Revisiting the rules surrounding summer’s most versatile layer

Splurge-Worthy Upgrades

Looking for something a little softer, better fitting and more premium than $25 can buy? You’re in luck — a ton of brands dishing quality basics, both old and new, have remade the box store undershirt with premium features and more luxe materials. (A lyocell tank? Are you kidding?) Sure, they’ll run you a couple of bucks more, but can you really put a price on quality?

SKIMS Cotton Rib Tanks (3-Pack)
SKIMS Cotton Rib Tanks (3-Pack)
End Clothing : $79
Buck Mason Pima Rib Tank
Buck Mason Pima Rib Tank
Buck Mason : $45
Mack Weldon 18-Hour Rib Tank (3-Pack)
Mack Weldon 18-Hour Rib Tank (3-Pack)
Mack Weldon : $84$76
CDLP Rib Tank Top (2-Pack)
CDLP Rib Tank Top (2-Pack)
CDLP : $195

Tricep-Indulging Tanks

If you immediately associate the tank with pumping iron or pushing PRs, know that you’re not alone. Athletes have long adopted the tank — or muscle tee or singlet, depending on who you ask — as the top of choice come hot weather, and stealing a bit of track and field swag will serve you well. Keep your eyes peeled for moisture-wicking materials, retro designs or maybe just the pure vanity crop. Anything to show off all that daily work you’ve been putting in.

Abercrombie & Fitch Premium Heavyweight Cropped Tank
Abercrombie & Fitch Premium Heavyweight Cropped Tank
Abercrombie & Fitch : $29$23
Reigning Champ Copper Jersey Sleeveless Shirt
Reigning Champ Copper Jersey Sleeveless Shirt
Reigning Champ : $65$52
Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Singlet
Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Singlet
Tracksmith : $70
Lululemon Tennis Sleeveless Shirt
Lululemon Tennis Sleeveless Shirt
lululemon : $68
Take It From a Woman: Magnum P.I. Should Be Your Summer Style Inspiration
Take It From a Woman: Magnum P.I. Should Be Your Summer Style Inspiration
 All you need to do now is grow a mustache

Fashion-Forward Flexes

Tanks are inherently simple garments — there’s only so much material to go around, after all, and the formula can’t be modulated much. Still, the waviest, braziest designers out there have found a way to freak the everyday A-shirt, with funky fabric, particular patterns and bold graphics that introduce a whole new dimension to the OG wife-respecter. By the way, did you know that a sweater vest can be rocked as a tank, too?

Adidas x Wales Bonner Men’s Crochet Vest
Adidas x Wales Bonner Men’s Crochet Vest
Neiman Marcus : $180
Todd Snyder Open-Knit Tank Top
Todd Snyder Open-Knit Tank Top
Todd Snyder : $198
Rhude 02 Stripe Tank Top
Rhude 02 Stripe Tank Top
SSENSE : $275$149
Corridor Mercerized Vest
Corridor Mercerized Vest
Revolve : $195

Luxury, But Lose the Sleeves

If you feel a class-structure-induced repulsion to even just the thought of pulling on a Fruit of the Loom tank, you’ve probably got some things to work out in therapy. That being said, know that there is, in fact, an upper echelon of elite tank tops from the top tier of designer luxury — some from Jonathan Anderson, perhaps, or Issey Miyake’s infamous Homme Plissé pleated line — that is in a whole other stratosphere, at least as far as quality and aesthetics are concerned. Yes, they might run you a grand a pop for a simple ribbed cotton tank, but these shirts will instantly elevate any sweltering fit, be it with a Bushwick-style pair of jorts or dressing down your finest Cucinelli tux.

Prada Triangle-Logo Cotton Tank Top
Prada Triangle-Logo Cotton Tank Top
Farfetch : $995
JW Anderson Trompe L’Oeil Tank Top
JW Anderson Trompe L’Oeil Tank Top
SSENSE : $310$121
Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Monthly Color May Tank Top
Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Monthly Color May Tank Top
SSENSE : $295
Loewe Logo-Embroidered Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Tank Top
Loewe Logo-Embroidered Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Tank Top
Mr Porter : $430

More Like This

A pair of American-made jeans from Raleigh Denim Workshop
How Raleigh Denim Set the Standard for American-Made Jeans
Red Wing Iron Ranger boots, one of our favorite American-made products
Over 80 Years Later, the Red Wing Iron Ranger Remains a Classic
Schott leather jacket
We Have Schott to Thank for the Timeless Style of the Leather Motorcycle Jacket
RTA brand
RTA Delivers Streetwear With an Opinion

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Nisolo Huarache Sandals
Save 25% on Nisolo’s Best-Selling Huaraches

$150$113

Carhartt WIP Shirt
This Carhartt WIP Shirt Is Built Like a Tank

$95$62

Lightweight Reversible Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Yes, You Can Wear Cashmere in the Summer

From Our Partner

Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxford Sneaker
Allen Edmonds Is Hosting a Massive Sale

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Belichick (left) onstage at Netflix's "GROAT" last month
Gronk on Belichick: “He’s All Caught Up With the Girls”
"The Bear" season 3
“The Bear” Backlash Was Inevitable. Here’s Why It’s Wrong.
Bill Maher on "Real Time"
Bill Maher and Ray Kurzweil Debated AI on a New “Real Time”

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Best tank tops for men

The Best Tank Tops, For When It’s Too Hot to Wear Anything Else

a collage of items from the Todd Snyder sale

The Todd Snyder Sale Is Heating Up

A pair of American-made jeans from Raleigh Denim Workshop

How Raleigh Denim Set the Standard for American-Made Jeans

Red Wing Iron Ranger boots, one of our favorite American-made products

Over 80 Years Later, the Red Wing Iron Ranger Remains a Classic

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours