The 9 Best New Colognes to Wear This Fall

The days are getting shorter, the air is crisper, and knits and coats will soon be out in full force. There’s something about wearing our favorite (and new) colognes when the weather cools that allows them to resonate. Colder temperatures slow evaporation, letting prominent scent notes cut through the crisp air, and fall fragrances tend to be warmer, richer and more resinous. The “woodsy” category is vast and incredibly versatile based on its placement in a scent pyramid, and fall is when this family takes center stage. Fragrance houses unveil their new, seasonally crafted compositions, and these rich, complex notes form the backbone of cold-weather colognes, making fall the season to embrace deeper, more intricate fragrances.

Even though I’m partial to woodsy and incense colognes, the accompanying notes make all the difference in whether a fragrance resonates with your palate. Gourmands, inspired by foods like chocolate, almonds, coffee and vanilla, are known for their rich, edible complexity. Boozy accords are also trending, with perfumers blending warm, malty notes like whiskey and cognac with more traditional foundations. Oud, once considered niche in the States (though incredibly popular in the Middle East), has become a staple for many perfumers, bringing its earthy and sensual aroma to fall fragrances. Some perfumers are even incorporating herbaceous notes like lavender or eucalyptus, melding them into green, verdant compositions layered over woody bases. Spicy notes mingle with florals, while citrus dances with patchouli. Fall is the ideal season for embracing complexity in our fragrances, allowing these creations to linger a bit longer on our favorite cashmere sweaters.

This fall, exciting new launches from established brands and indie lux houses take center stage, and we’ve curated a list of nine standout cool-weather scents. While we could easily go on for days, these must-try fragrances are sure to complement your autumn vibe. So, spritz a cologne, put on a record (yes, there’s even a vinyl note below) and embrace the “ber” months — aka the best months.

Fresh off the launch of its summer fig fragrance, A Grove by the Sea, renowned perfume house Arquiste welcomes fall with a decadent gourmand inspired by medieval Andalusia, the city of Córdoba and traditional almond sweets. It opens with pink peppercorn, bergamot, honeycomb and almond oil. As it develops, saffron, orange oil and Spanish cistus unfold, leading to a rich base of candied sugar, vanilla, French pine tar and suede. Almond, honey and suede take center stage, creating a sweet, warm aroma, a cold-weather scent as indulgent as your favorite dessert. Gourmands aren’t for everyone, but if the idea of sipping amaretto at your favorite café as the leaves fall speaks to you, this fragrance is a must-try.

Frédéric Malle fragrances have become an institution, and whenever a new scent drops, the olfactory world takes notice (or rather, a deep sniff). Oud is having its moment — its rich, woodsy, unmistakable aroma has captivated for ages, and it’s starting to catch on in the U.S. For fall, Frédéric Malle teamed up with his go-to collaborator, master perfumer Dominique Ropion, to craft a luxurious new oud interpretation. As with all Frédéric Malle scents, this one exudes opulence, but here, oud doesn’t dominate. Instead, it’s beautifully balanced with pink peppercorn, cypress and juniper, complemented by hints of incense and vetiver. The result? A complex, smoky, leathery and slightly sweet blend that’s unmistakably oud — crafted in Malle’s signature style.

When Tom Ford drops a new scent, there’s always buzz — and Black Lacquer is no exception. This fragrance features a vinyl record accord (they had me at that), and yes, you can sense that vibe upon the first spritz. Notes of rum, ink and black pepper transition into soft floral notes of peonies, giving the scent a seductive and mysterious feel. It won’t be for everyone (what cologne is?), but for fans of warm spices, deep woods and sensual florals, this fragrance hits all the right notes for fall. Plus, it comes housed in a luxurious, smoky version of the iconic retro-modern Tom Ford bottle. Put a record on, pour yourself a highball and enjoy a spritz of this spicy lux scent.

Boozy colognes are having a moment, and no one embodies that trend quite like Parisian house Kilian. Born into the Hennessy cognac family, Kilian has carved out a signature with fragrances featuring liquor notes. His latest release, Old Fashioned, is an olfactory homage to Scottish whisky. But this isn’t just any whisky fragrance; Kilian’s signature touch transports you to the Scottish Highlands, a fireside in a grand estate. The scent opens with wheat absolute and davana, which gradually settle into a base of cedarwood essence and tolu balm — creating a luxuriously rich, herbal, spicy amber fragrance. With a whisky-inspired note, hints of sweet orange and a woodsy barrel aroma, this scent is a must-have for fans of liquor accords and a no-brainer for Kilian devotees.

Aesop, known for its high-quality and unique scents in handsome bottles (we last wrote about incense-laden Ouranon), offers Virere for fall. This cologne still hints at freshness but is a 180 from the heady Ouranan released this past summer. This green, verdant scent opens with galbanum (giving it an incense-like quality) and bergamot, drying down into notes of green tea, cedar and hay. It’s an aromatic herbaceous fragrance with figs, green tea and the warmth of hay and woodsy undertones. Think of sipping green tea under an orange tree by a haystack in late summer. If that resonates, this cologne carries that feeling into fall, bringing a little zest to the upcoming shorter days.

If you’ve stepped into any hip Brooklyn apartment or record store, there’s a good chance you’ve caught a whiff of Big Sur Eucalyptus. This cult-favorite candle evokes the feeling of standing in a foggy California grove with its blend of redwoods, conifers and eucalyptus. After requests from DS & Durga devotees, the perfumers reinterpreted the scent as a limited-edition fragrance in 2023, which sold out instantly. Now, fragrance fanatics can rejoice — Big Sur Eucalyptus became a permanent offering this past September. It opens with wet woods and eucalyptus, transitions into cardamom and rosemary heart notes, and settles into a base of cypress and dry leaves. Balmy, green, woody and spicy, it’s one of the unique indie scents you’ll want to gatekeep, though you’ll inevitably smell it on tastemakers in the coming months. Wear this artisanal masterpiece year-round, though it shines on a moody fall day.

Santa Maria Novella, the revered Florentine house founded in 1221, truly embodies the heritage and artistry of fragrance-making, focusing on aromatic, pure ingredients. There’s an ethereal, minimalist luxury to their fragrances, where each note is easily identifiable as it unfolds. Their newly launched Quercia pays homage to the majestic oak tree standing guard over the Medicean Villa di Castello. This isn’t your grandmother’s lavender — it’s a regal, herbal, woodsy aroma with sweet vetiver, grounded by the earthiness of patchouli. It’s a sophisticated and wearable scent, perfect for holiday soirées. And the translucent green bottle wouldn’t look out of place in an Italian cathedral — or your medicine cabinet.

Continuing the liquor-inspired trend, YSL introduces its latest fall offering, MYSELF Le Parfum. The scent opens with spicy vanilla bourbon, two popular notes, and black pepper essence. As it dries down, an orange blossom emerges, balancing the warmth with a bright citrus note. Imagine the essence of a peppery-woody candle, enhanced by florals and sweet orange and enveloped in a vanilla cloud. Translate that into a cologne for woodsy, citrusy, spicy, vanilla-sweet and boozy warmth. This fragrance is complex yet highly wearable; confidently rock it all fall long and garner compliments.

We previously praised Bottled Triumph Elixir — an ambery-green cologne — as one of the best summer scents. Now, BOSS introduces Bottled Absolu, where leather and incense set the tone. It leads into a heart of patchouli and myrrh absolute, complemented by a base of cedarwood and a hint of fruit. The result is a resinous fragrance with woody, spicy notes and a distinctive sweetness from plum. Though not listed, there’s also a slightly boozy vanilla undertone that adds warmth. This highly concentrated powerhouse is mysterious and moody — ideal for fall with woods, leather, incense and a sweet undercurrent.