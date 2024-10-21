Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

BUGATCHI’s Latest Collection Solves Transitional Wardrobe Woes

From Merino sweaters to sleek trousers, the brand’s latest collection offers a fresh take on the modern cold-weather wardrobe

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 21, 2024 10:49 am
BUGATCHI
BUGATCHI

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

In partnership with BUGATCHI

The last months of the year pose a challenge:  how does one update their wardrobe for the rapidly shortening days and colder temperatures? There are always flannel pajamas and fleecy sweats. But those don’t tend to fly in the office. Or on a third date. Or at your weekly dinner res. With a cold-weather closet revamp imminent, stocking up on menswear that ticks all the boxes of modern, multi-faceted life can be trickier than it seems. But worry not — the FW24 collection from Canadian-based brand BUGATCHI is here to help.

Jam-packed with seasonally sound knitwear and ultra-sharp staples, BUGATCHI’s FW24 uncomplicates the transitional wardrobe with a mix of timeless basics and statement pieces. Incorporating classic silhouettes and the brand’s luxe Super Merino material — a specially woven, washable wool that’s both water-resistant and wrinkle-proof — the capsule collection has everything you need to update your wardrobe to achieve serious end-of-year style.

As always, the hardest part of working through the transitional wardrobe is figuring out how to put it all together…which is why we’ve tackled it for you, drafting up a series of four can’t-fail ‘fits for the coming months. Whether your calendar calls for jet-setting or wining and dining a big client, these BUGATCHI looks will have you covered. The brand is even offering an exclusive discount for InsideHook readers, with code INSIDE15 saving you 15% off your first order. Mix and match the outerwear, tops and bottoms to your own liking; with a collection of styles this solid, it’s hard to miss. Below, four ways to revamp your transitional wardrobe, courtesy of BUGATCHI. 

Look 1

BUGATCHI Sawyer Turtle Neck Super Merino Sweater
BUGATCHI Sawyer Turtle Neck Super Merino Sweater
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Leather Aviator Jacket
BUGATCHI Leather Aviator Jacket
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Wool Blend Knit Cargo Pants
BUGATCHI Wool Blend Knit Cargo Pants
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Julian Tonal Jacquard Shirt
BUGATCHI Julian Tonal Jacquard Shirt
Buy Here

Look 2

BUGATCHI Fisherman Rib Stitch Quarter Zip Sweater
BUGATCHI Fisherman Rib Stitch Quarter Zip Sweater
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Full Length Wool Coat
BUGATCHI Full Length Wool Coat
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Comfort Stretch Corduroy Dress Pants
BUGATCHI Comfort Stretch Corduroy Dress Pants
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Karl Checkered Shirt
BUGATCHI Karl Checkered Shirt
Buy Here

Look 3

BUGATCHI Mixed Stitch Turtleneck Sweater
BUGATCHI Mixed Stitch Turtleneck Sweater
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Wool and Cashmere Quilted Field Jacket
BUGATCHI Wool and Cashmere Quilted Field Jacket
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Wool Blend Knit Dress Pants
BUGATCHI Wool Blend Knit Dress Pants
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Checkered Shirt Jacket
BUGATCHI Checkered Shirt Jacket
Buy Here

Look 4

BUGATCHI James Checkered OoohCotton Shirt
BUGATCHI James Checkered OoohCotton Shirt
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Wool Peacoat with Detachable Bib
BUGATCHI Wool Peacoat with Detachable Bib
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Preston Five-Pocket Pants
BUGATCHI Preston Five-Pocket Pants
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Sawyer Turtle Neck Super Merino Sweater
BUGATCHI Sawyer Turtle Neck Super Merino Sweater
Buy Here

More Like This

Consider the Sack Suit
Consider the Sack Suit
Filson x Birkenstock
Filson Reinforces Birkenstock’s Outdoor Offerings With a New Rugged Collaboration
How to Build the Perfect Cold-Weather Capsule Wardrobe
How to Build the Perfect Cold-Weather Capsule Wardrobe
Shocker: these J.Crew deals kind of rock.
Almost Everything at J.Crew Is on Sale? Shocker.

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Saturday NYC Cords
Saturday NYC’s Crispy Cords Are 70% Off, Somehow

$195$60

Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot
These Boots Will Last You a Lifetime. They’re Half Off.

$220$110

CHEFMAN Indoor Pizza Oven
You Can Make Great Pizza in Minutes With This Countertop Oven

$400$220

GoPro HERO13
Grab the Latest GoPro With Its First Discount

$400$350

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Tariq Otuemhobe, the creator of the YouTube channel and calisthenics program STRIQfit. We talked about his approach to fitness and the resurgence of calisthenics.
Calisthenics Are Back. This YouTuber Is Leading the Renaissance.
Birthday cake
Have We Reached Peak Human Life Expectancy?
Jack Nicklaus, 1977
Jack Nicklaus Is Enmeshed in a Life Rights Dispute
Here are nine of the best fall colognes you should be shopping.
The 9 Best New Colognes to Wear This Fall
lululemon utilitech relaxed trousers
I Live in These Pleated Pants. You’ll Never Guess Where They’re From.
From Le Labo to Salomon this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: The Lenox Spice Village, New Balance Shoes and Candles

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

BUGATCHI

BUGATCHI’s Latest Collection Solves Transitional Wardrobe Woes

Filson x Birkenstock

Filson Reinforces Birkenstock’s Outdoor Offerings With a New Rugged Collaboration

From Le Labo to Salomon this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: The Lenox Spice Village, New Balance Shoes and Candles

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Fleece Pants to Rain-Proof Trainers: The 12 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer