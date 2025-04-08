Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

How to Host the Ultimate Kentucky Derby Watch Party

Five tips for celebrating the most exciting two minutes in sports

By Amanda Gabriele
April 8, 2025 4:51 pm EDT
a pink and green illustration of an equestrian on a horse with roses and horseshoes around it
If you're looking to throw a Derby party this year, you've come to the right place.
Amelia Stebbing

I love to entertain and will find any excuse to do so. And if there’s an occasion that provides fodder for a themed gathering, even better. That’s why I love the Kentucky Derby — not only is mid-spring the perfect time for a soiree, but I also adore a sports celebration. If you’re thinking about hosting a Derby party this year but don’t know where to start, these five tips will help get you started.

Orange Bourbon Punch
Pinhook Bourbon photographer: Jessica Ebelhar / Cocktail stylist: Heatherlyn Stickel

Cocktails for a Crowd

One of my favorite things to serve at a party is a punch. Not only does it look impressive and fancy, but it’s actually less work for the host because you can make it in advance. The Derby is all about bourbon, and this Orange Bourbon punch, made with Pinhook, is an absolute crowd-pleaser. Fresh orange juice and honey syrup add just the right amount of sweetness, while sparkling wine lends some effervescence. Float orange slices in the bowl for good looks, and set up a garnish bar next to the cups so people can adorn their own drinks with orange and rosemary.

Orange Bourbon Punch

Servings: 8

Ingredients
  • 1 750ml bottle Pinhook Bourbon
  • 8 oz. honey syrup
  • 1 cup blood orange juice (regular orange works fine)
  • 1 750ml bottle dry sparkling wine
  • Orange slices, for garnish
  • Rosemary sprigs, for garnish
Directions

    1. Add all liquid ingredients to a punch bowl and stir to combine.

    2. Add a large block of ice to the bowl. You can easily make one by freezing a bowl of water overnight.

    3. Add orange rounds to the bowl, and set up a garnish bar with more orange slices and rosemary sprigs so guests can garnish their punch cups.

Rose Runner Julep
Pinhook Bourbon photographer: Jessica Ebelhar / Cocktail stylist: Heatherlyn Stickel

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Derby party without Mint Juleps, but we’re making a twist on the original this year. The Rose Runner Julep still contains mint and Pinhook Bourbon, but we’re also adding raspberry syrup and a touch of rosewater for a festive twist. Bonus points if you custom engrave a Julep cup for every guest to take home as a keepsake. 

Rose Runner Julep

Servings: 1

Ingredients
  • 2 oz. Pinhook Bourbon
  • .5 oz. raspberry simple syrup
  • 4-5 mint leaves, plus more for garnish
  • .25 tsp. rosewater
  • Crushed ice
  • Small rosebud, for garnish
Directions

    1. Add the mint leaves, raspberry syrup and rosewater to a julep cup. Muddle the ingredients together.

    2. Add the Pinhook bourbon and fill the cup with crushed ice. Stir.

    3. Garnish with a rosebud and more mint leaves.

a black and white illustration of an asparagus and scallion quiche on a pink and green background
Asparagus and scallion quiche, anyone?
Amelia Stebbing

Snacks That Celebrate Spring

No party is complete without an epic snack spread. I always prepare a variety of dishes so vegetarians and carnivores alike can enjoy. Start with a cheese and charcuterie spread because it’s easy to put together and looks beautiful. In addition to a variety of cheeses and cured meats, include nuts, honey and even a jam or two (these could be savory, sweet or both). Tie it back to the cocktails by garnishing the tray with some raspberries and rosemary sprigs.

Now that you have one dish down, it’s time to pull out the stops. It’s springtime, after all, so honor the season with dishes that celebrate all the amazing produce currently at the farmers market. Whip up an asparagus and scallion quiche, and serve fresh radishes with good butter and flaky sea salt. Mash fava beans with mint, lemon zest, salt and pecorino cheese and spread it on crostini. Finally, grill or bake baby lamb chops seasoned with salt, pepper and rosemary.

Test your guests’ horse knowledge.
Amelia Stebbing

The Name Game

Every good party could use a little friendly competition. To play the name game, print photos of all the horses and attach them to a poster board. Write the list of the horses’ names on the side of the board, and have people match the name to the face. Whoever matches the most horse names to faces wins a prize of your choosing. 

A Perfect Photo Op

Everyone loves a photo booth! Decorate a blank wall with flowers, balloons, garlands or anything that inspires you. Buy some fun horse-themed props for people to use. And if you really want to get technical, set up a camera on a tripod with a shutter release cord so people can snap their own photos. But no worries if that last bit is too much — it will be just as fun if people use their iPhones to take pics.

an illustration of a horse wearing a flower wreath on a green and white background with pink stars
You dog called and wants to play dress up.
Amelia Stebbing

Souvenirs to Take Home

The horse who wins the Kentucky Derby is presented with a beautiful garland of flowers, so run with that theme for fun DIY party favors. Buy a variety of flowers and tools so guests can craft their own bouquet, make themselves a flower crown or even put together a garland for their dog. Just make sure the flowers aren’t poisonous to pets if you go with the latter.

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

