Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

This Is the Best Bourbon You’ll Find Outside of Kentucky

Two new releases from Garrison Brothers showcase the boldness of Texas-made whiskey

By Kirk Miller
January 7, 2026 7:29 am EST
Garrison Brothers 2025 Cowboy near some barrels
The 2025 edition of Garrison Brothers Cowboy is its best yet.
Garrison Brothers

What we’re drinking: Garrison Brothers 2025 Cowboy Bourbon and Sonora

Where it’s from: Launched in 2006 by Dan and Nancy Garrison, Texas-based Garrison Brothers is the first and oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas. Every drop of their whiskey is made from Texas-grown grain and proofed with Hill Country rainwater. 

Why we’re drinking these: Garrison Brothers whiskeys consistently end up as some of my favorite whiskeys of the year. These are bold, heavily-proofed bottles that often feature inventive barrel maturations. And these expressions also tend to win a ton of awards (one recent example is GB’s annual Cowboy release, which won Best Whiskey at the 2025 Los Angeles Invitational Spirits Challenge).

“Our goal was always to make the best bourbon, and we just happen to be in Texas,” says Master Distiller Donnis Todd, who is celebrating his 18th year at the distillery this month. “And we wanted to make our own and not buy someone else’s juice.”

The Best Texas Whiskeys, According to Texas Bartenders
The Best Texas Whiskeys, According to Texas Bartenders
 The Lone Star State is making some really good stuff, and these pros agree

Making whiskey in Texas presents some interesting opportunities and challenges. Because of the extreme weather, the distillery claims to lose up to 40% of the original liquid that entered their barrels from evaporation (AKA the angel’s share). For reference, in Kentucky, that’d be closer to 15%. They use only local grains (74% food-grade white corn, 15% red winter wheat, 11% malted barley), a proprietary yeast and, in a more traditional sense, a 100-gallon hand-run copper pot still originally built for Wild Turkey. 

“We have nuances,” Todd says. “Terroir, a unique mash bill, our location, barrel char levels, how we store the barrels. Every distillery is a bit different, and this isn’t just us against Kentucky — it’s even a little different in distilleries within Texas. Our goal is to make a huge flavor bomb of a wheated bourbon.”

Everything’s bigger in Texas, right? Let’s dig in. 

Garrison Brothers Sonora on a fence outside the distillery
Garrison Brothers Sonora: Essentially, the closest thing you’ll find to a rye whiskey that has no rye in the mash bill
Garrison Brothers

How they taste: An annual release, the 11th edition of Cowboy is bottled at cask strength (146.4 proof) and aged for six years. Crafted from barrels hand-selected by Todd, this dark amber bourbon is full of cinnamon, clove, pecans, oak spice, dried cherries and marshmallow. I found last year’s edition to essentially be pecan pie in a bottle. This one is a little more expansive and no less delicious. 

Debuting last October, Sonora (crafted with the help of distillery team member Samantha Olvera) is a seven-year-old bourbon finished in rye whiskey barrels for the final three years and modestly-proofed (54% ABV). “Ryes are like yo-yos, they’re up and down,” Todd says. “We wanted to push the flavor profile here.” Amazingly, for a whiskey that has no actual rye in its mash bill, this tastes very much like a rye-heavy bourbon, with the bourbon sweetness tempered by dill, toasted rye and almonds.  

Fun fact: Garrison Brothers has nine main expressions, and if you dig around, you’ll find some unique bottles (and a few limited-editions that might be harder to find). Honeydew is a bourbon infused with Burleson’s Texas Wildflower Honey. Guadalupe has a second maturation in ex-Port barrels. And Laguna Madre is aged eight years in American oak with a finish in French Limousin oak.

Where to buy: There are only 10,000 bottles of Cowboy available nationwide, so if you find one, it’s worth the $240. Sonora is available nationwide for $160 and limited to 6,000 bottles.

Garrison Brothers Cowboy and Sonora
Garrison Brothers Cowboy and Sonora
BUY HERE : $160-$240

Meet your guide

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
More from Kirk Miller »

More Like This

bottles of whiskey on a plaid background
The 50 Best American Whiskeys and Bourbons You Can Buy Right Now
Honey shot and wooden dipper on marble tray with light gray background and copy space
Why Spirits Brands Are Embracing Honey
A bottle and a glass of Laws bourbon, from Colorado
There’s Some Great Bourbon Being Made Outside of Kentucky
hands rimming a glass with lemon peel next to a bottle of whiskey
The Untold Story of Texas Whiskey’s Colorful Past

Leisure > Drinks
Texas > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Most Popular

Some whiskeys we liked in January of 2026
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January 
January 2026 book covers
The 11 Books You Should Be Reading This January
Two of the best colognes of 2025, from Prada and Dior
The 16 Best Colognes of the Year
A man and a woman sitting down to dinner in a photo illustration with a downward trending arrow
Are We in a Relationship Recession? We Asked a Dating Expert. 
Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts in the new Broadway musical "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)."
Broadway’s Underdog Delusion
Colman Domingo in "Dead Man’s Wire," Noah Wyle and Shawn Hatosy in "The Pitt," and Lucinda Williams.
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for January 2026

Recommended

Suggested for you

Some whiskeys we liked in January of 2026
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January 
January 2026 book covers
The 11 Books You Should Be Reading This January
Two of the best colognes of 2025, from Prada and Dior
The 16 Best Colognes of the Year
A man and a woman sitting down to dinner in a photo illustration with a downward trending arrow
Are We in a Relationship Recession? We Asked a Dating Expert. 
Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts in the new Broadway musical "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)."
Broadway’s Underdog Delusion
Colman Domingo in "Dead Man’s Wire," Noah Wyle and Shawn Hatosy in "The Pitt," and Lucinda Williams.
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for January 2026

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Garrison Brothers 2025 Cowboy near some barrels

This Is the Best Bourbon You’ll Find Outside of Kentucky

People holding cocktails together

We’re Not All Losers: Some of Gen Z Is Less Weird About Drinking

Some whiskeys we liked in January of 2026

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January 

Water Castle Mellenthin

This Baltic Castle Is Hosting an Enticing Whiskey Festival

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch