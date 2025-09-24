The Best Texas Whiskeys, According to Texas Bartenders

Texas has really been upping its booze game as of late. There are few places I want to visit more than the state’s Hill Country wineries, and its many cities boast cocktail scenes that are only getting better with each passing year. Not to mention that Texas distilleries are making some really good whiskey.

To get the lowdown on the best bottles, I chatted with 11 Texas bartenders to hear about their favorites. If you’re looking for something new to add to your bar cart, these are the best Texas whiskeys to buy right now.

Still Austin Tanager Still Austin

“Still Austin’s Tanager was my New Year’s pour. That expression really shows how far this producer has come in the past few years. It’s robust but not overwhelming, tannic but not over-matured. A pour truly deserving of a wonderful occasion.” — Alex Mikrut, bartender at Nickel City

TX Bourbon Whiskey Cognac Finish TX Whiskey

“If you’re looking for the best Texas whiskey right now, you would be hard-pressed to find something better than TX Straight Bourbon Finished in Cognac Casks. This whiskey is straight Texas from the ground to the bottle — grains from Sawyer Farms in Hillsboro, the yeast strain is derived from pecan shells and it’s aged in Fort Worth. It still has a nice pop coming in at 50.8% ABV. At $60 a bottle, you still have enough money for four brisket breakfast tacos and a couple of Topo Chicos for you and a friend. Grab this bottle, your tacos, Topos and crank up the Charley Crockett. That is about as good a Texas day as you can get.” — Gabe Sanchez, cocktail expert at Midnight Rambler

“One of the most exciting Texas whiskeys for me right now is the Andalusia Stryker Madeira Cask Single Malt. It perfectly reflects where Texas whiskey is headed: bold, complex and able to stand out on the global stage. I love the Madeira cask finish — not only because Madeira is one of my favorite wines with centuries of history, but also because the team at Andalusia is making something truly handmade and special. We serve it at Isidore, where it aligns perfectly with our mission of celebrating the bounty of Texas while combining Texas grit and historic inspiration, letting us share a truly Texan story as it’s being written.” — Houston Eaves, director of bars at Pullman Market

“One of my favorites has been Balcones Cataleja. It’s a 100% Golden Promise Barley single malt whiskey, which in itself is unique. But what makes this truly special is its aging. It spends three years in ex-bourbon barrels before being transferred into different used sherry puncheon casks. The result is a complex and layered combination of creamy cacao and date with notes of apricot, vanilla, allspice and a slight tobacco finish.” — David Alt, Bartender at Goodnight Hospitality

Blackland Rye Whiskey Blackland

“Blackland Rye Whiskey is young and underrated but carries an up-shelf essence that doesn’t break the bank. European automated stills are used to keep things consistent through Fort Worth’s heavy heat. Nominated for plenty of awards, I enjoy a nice rye that has pride in its land but also a style that makes it different. Blackland Rye is a favorite, from sours to Manhattans.” — David Silva, general manager of Nica on 4th, opening September 2025

Still Austin Straight Bourbon “The Musician” Still Austin

“Still Austin’s ‘The Musician’ Straight Bourbon is one of my favorite Texas-based whiskeys. It’s a no-nonsense, Austin-based spirit made with a great blend of rye, white corn and malted barley. Flavor-wise, you’ll find notes of vanilla and nuttiness with a touch of toffee on the finish. Overall, it’s a smooth experience, just as enjoyable neat as it is in a cinnamon Old Fashioned. At Tavola, our restaurant in Post Oak, it pairs perfectly with the Italian flavors, making it a standout choice.” — Tristan Rutherford, manager and beverage curator at Tavola

“My favorite is Still Austin Straight Bourbon ‘The Musician.’ It’s 70% white corn, 25% rye and 5% malted barley. The higher rye content adds a spicy, lively kick while keeping the sweetness of bourbon. I love having this poured over a big cube or in a Boulevardier. I make mine with a half ounce of vermouth, a half ounce of Campari and two ounces of bourbon to keep it more bourbon-forward!” — Austin Waiter, chef partner of The Marigold Club

Garrison Brothers Small Batch Garrison Brothers

“Garrison Brothers Small Batch is the quintessential Texas whiskey — a true testament to what the state can produce. Its rich, unapologetically bold flavors make it a perfect sipper on its own, but it’s also a bartender’s dream for crafting perfectly balanced cocktails. At Palato, we love working with it, as its versatility lets us craft drinks that are both true to the spirit of Texas and reflective of our Italian-inspired creativity, from a smoked Old Fashioned and a classic Manhattan to our playful make-your-own Old Fashioned kit.” — Garrett Whitehead, bartender at Palato Italian Kitchen & Lounge at HALL Park Hotel

Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon Still Austin

“Bold yet approachable, this Texas whiskey is as versatile as it is delicious. Sip it over a large rock, open it up with a splash of water or enjoy it with a touch of Sprite for a refreshing twist on a hot summer day. On the palate, you’ll find rich notes of caramel, vanilla, brown sugar and cinnamon, leading into a lingering finish layered with spice, oak and sweetness. Aged in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, Still Austin stands apart as one of the few distilleries in the state sourcing grains exclusively from local farmers and distilling everything in-house with an eye toward sustainability.” — Jimmy Zumwalt, operating partner at Whiskey Ridge

“As a beverage manager in Texas, I’m constantly tasting through a wide variety of wines and spirits, always on the lookout for bottles that not only stand out on their own but also excite my guests. Still Austin’s Cask Strength Bourbon has quickly become one of my favorites to pour and recommend. At 118 proof, it delivers intensity without sacrificing balance, something rare at this strength. What impresses me most are the rich notes of dark cherry, baking spice and toasted oak that weave together seamlessly with a silky mouthfeel that never feels hot or overwhelming. It’s bold, approachable and unmistakably Texan, equally at home in a well-crafted cocktail or enjoyed neat. On top of that, I truly value the people behind the brand, which is always an important factor when deciding who to partner with.” — Chris Gill, beverage manager of Crown Block



