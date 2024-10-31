The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This November 

Admittedly, it was only a few days ago that I learned there’s an island of Raasay in Scotland (population less than 200) and that they have a distillery onsite, the only one on the island and certainly the isle’s largest employer. It’s the Dùn Cana Sherry Quarter Cask that’s won all the recent awards (Forbes called it the world’s best whisky of 2024), but tasting through the portfolio (h/t Brooklyn’s Travel Bar), I’m smitten with the cask strength take on their flagship single malt. It’s lightly peated with some nice fruit flavor and a hint of star anise. The process behind the liquid involves two Isle of Raasay spirits (peated and unpeated) that are matured separately in first-fill rye whiskey barrels, fresh Chinkapin oak and first-fill Bordeaux red wine casks and then married together. You can also try the peated and unpeated expressions separately and deconstructed (the Chinkapin was a winner), but it’s the usual case of the sum being greater than its parts when blended.