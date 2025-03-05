Get to Know the Winemakers of Dry Creek Valley

I love a good wine festival. There are few things better than getting to know the producers of one of the most interesting beverages in the world while also sampling the fruits of their labor. There are a lot of great ones out there, but there’s one in particular that stands out among the rest. Passport to Dry Creek Valley, which is taking place April 25-27, 2025 in Healdsburg, California, isn’t your average “tented” wine festival. Rather than just moving from table to table for pours of wine, participating wineries actually open their doors (more than 25 each day) for tastings so you can get to know the labels and wines on a deeper level. Passport really lets you choose your own adventure, which includes food pairings from local chefs and live entertainment in addition to all the included wine tastings.

As we gear up for the April festivities (we hope you’ll join us there next month!), I caught up with three Dry Creek Valley winemakers to learn more about how they got started in the industry, the grapes they’re most excited about this year and other cool stuff going on in Healdsburg right now. I’m super excited to meet all of these talented winemakers in person, and this is just a taste of the inspiring things they have on the horizon.

Noah Dorrance, Winemaker of Reeve Wines

How did you get into winemaking?



I sorta got in through the back door. I started in the wine industry as a stock boy for a wine distributor in Columbia, MO. After many twists and turns, a few years in France and a move to California, I found myself making my first barrel of wine (with lots of help) back in 2006. I’m not classically trained, but I’m always learning from those around me.

What is your favorite part of the job?



I actually enjoy it all, but there’s definitely a deep satisfaction of seeing people enjoy the wine.

What about the winemaking process sets you apart from other producers in Dry Creek?



I’d say it’s probably a little less process that sets us apart and more a matter of taste and style choices. It’s not unlike music. Different talented musicians can play the same song, but it comes out differently. There’s some technique and some talent disparity, but the style choices are probably a bigger factor.

Which grape are you most excited about working with this year?



At our vineyard, we grow an obscure Italian white grape called falanghina. We are still trying to figure it out. We love it, but we’ve had a few very different vintages and are still learning about what it can be in Dry Creek.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2025 and into early 2026, what do you think the biggest trend in wine is going to be?



I definitely think there is more white wine consumption, and that’s a trend we love. I also think perhaps there is going to be a swing back to some of the more classic varieties.

What other Dry Creek winemaker(s) are you really excited about right now?



I always really like what Clay Mauritison does with their wines; a really great classic Dry Creek producer. Jesse Katz is making great wines for the people at Aesthete, which is just down the road from us. Unti is another wonderful winery which was pioneering for their Cal-Ital vibe in Dry Creek.

Other than winemakers, is there a person or business in Healdsburg and the surrounding area that you think is doing really cool things at the moment?



There are so many! That’s one of the things I love about Healdsburg is there are all these go-getters and creative people doing cool stuff. We are huge fans of Kyle and Katina at SingleThread [a farm, restaurant and inn] and what they’ve brought to our town. They have more plans in the works. In addition, two of their alums, Sean and Melissa [McGaughey](Quail & Condor, Troubadour) are moving Quail to a bigger space with a more built-out offering. Can’t wait to see what they do!

Sam Bilbro, Winemaker and Managing Partner of Overshine

How did you get into winemaking?



I am a fourth-generation winemaker in Northern Sonoma County, but I originally thought I’d never be in this. But I suppose certain things are ingrained when you grow up in them.

What is your favorite part of the job?



I love the seasonality, the quiet of winter, the growth and green of spring, the warm, long days of summer, and the joy and excitement of harvest — it’s a beautiful cycle. Also, seeing people smile and have a little more joy in their day because of the wines you make is a great feeling.

What about the winemaking process sets you apart from other producers in Dry Creek?



We make wine in a very hands-off style that really reflects the vineyard and vintage. There is basically no new oak, no pushed ripeness, no added products or anything else that obscures the simple beauty of what comes in from the vineyard.

Which grape are you most excited about working with this year?



You can’t ask me to pick favorites! We have three brands total, and the variety and spectrum of them all is what is so exciting and fun.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2025 and into early 2026, what do you think the biggest trend in wine is going to be?



I think — maybe hope is the better word — people remember this is less about trend, less about luxury, less about exclusivity but rather it’s a product built around bringing people together to spark joy, build community and make our food taste even better.

What other Dry Creek winemaker(s) are you really excited about right now?



I love what is coming from Preston, Unti and Reeve. All are different and have different histories, but I think they all do a great job in their respective ways.

Other than winemakers, is there a person or business in Healdsburg and the surrounding area that you think is doing really cool things at the moment?



Dino [Bugica] and his team at Diavola and Gun Club Bar continue to really impress me. They manage to make great food and drinks, be casual, be inventive and just have fun with it at the same time.

Erik Miller, Owner and Winemaker of Kokomo Winery and Breaking Bread Wines

How did you get into winemaking?



I worked a harvest right out of college as a harvest intern, and I knew right away that this is what I wanted to do!

What is your favorite part of the job?



My favorite part of the job is the connection with agriculture. Every growing season is different, and we have to make the best decisions for the wine based on what Mother Nature gives us. Working with the same vineyards for 20 years now has allowed me to foster a close relationship with the land.

What about the winemaking process sets you apart from other producers in Dry Creek?



I think that what makes what we are doing with Kokomo and Breaking Bread unique is the diversity of styles we produce and the number of varietals we work with. For example, we make a sparkling zinfandel (pét-nat), a dry rosé of zinfandel, a carbonic-style zinfandel and, of course, our classic Kokomo Dry Creek Zinfandel. Having two brands allows us to explore different approaches to winemaking and the flexibility to work with many varietals in different ways.

Which grape are you most excited about working with this year?



It will always be zinfandel for me. I believe that Dry Creek Valley is the most special place in the world to grow zinfandel.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2025 and into early 2026, what do you think the biggest trend in wine is going to be?



I think the biggest trends in wine for 2025 into 2026 are going to be sauvignon blanc as a varietal and orange wine as a category.

What other Dry Creek winemaker(s) are you really excited about right now?



I am excited for Sam Bilbro to take on the new, yet historical, Overshine. I think under Sam’s direction, Overshine will become a great brand with balanced wines and some unique Italian varietals as well.

Other than winemakers, is there a person or business in Healdsburg and the surrounding area that you think is doing really cool things at the moment?

Absolutely the food scene! The restaurants that continue to open and push the envelope of excellence. Little Saint is such a great venue and really exemplifies what Healdsburg is developing into.