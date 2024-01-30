What’s the best restaurant trend right now? Black garlic. It is so underutilized, so I obviously love seeing chefs embrace its beauty and add it to their menus.

How about the worst? I love cauliflower and believe it has enough complexity to stand on its own, so seeing it used as a carb alternative like rice and pizza crust feels unfortunate.

Kitchen tool you can’t live without: I could live without my “Coolina” knife, but I just don’t want to — that’s my baby. It grounds me and has so many essential uses in my process.

If you could cook for one person, who would it be and why? This question is interesting because one of my icebreaker questions I frequently ask the kids I work with through The Evolved Network is if they could have dinner with three people, who would they be and why? I think this deepens my understanding of them and what’s important to them. I think I would pick Frantz Fanon. Fanon was a psychiatrist, philosopher and author, born in the French colony of Martinique. Fanon’s literature and perspective has significantly impacted how I think and approach my life, which is passed in essential ways to my work as chef, as a psychotherapist, as a human being, and as a founder and executive director of a nonprofit that seeks to use the lessons of food to inspire and change young lives. His contribution to phenomenology is incorporated in so much of how I think about the world and in my liberated approach to cuisine. I would love the opportunity to translate his philosophies through a culinary perspective, particularly for him. I also remind myself that food is not just about eating — it’s about connecting, togetherness, inspiration and creativity. I would be honored and cannot think of a better opportunity to express my appreciation for how he’s impacted my life than to prepare a meal and sit at the table with Fanon.

What is your biggest culinary goal for 2024? To continue to deepen my connections and relationships with the chef community while inspiring through food and using its lessons to heal. I believe this will magnify The Evolved Network’s impact here with our kids in Chicago so they can feed us with their unique nutrients, their unique flavors profiles, textures, colors, diversity, the seeds they leave for the next harvest and when combined, limitless possibilities to create a beautiful dish that feeds our souls, that comforts us, that inspires us, that nourishes us, that sustains us.