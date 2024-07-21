Leisure > Food

Your Everything Bagel Seasoning Might Not Be Legal When You Travel

Some countries have restricted its use

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 21, 2024 4:39 pm
Everything bagel
Who doesn't like a good everything bagel? You might be surprised.
Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Who was the first person to realize that the topping used on an everything bagel could be packaged on their own and sold as a standalone spice option? They’ve done a great service to home cooks everywhere, as well as creating a couple of intriguing options for meals you might not expect. (Years ago, friends shared with me the joys of putting everything bagel seasoning on a plain slice of pizza; it was a delicious combination.)

You might think that a relatively innocuous spice such as this would be unobjectionable anywhere in the world. Unfortunately, you would be incorrect in that judgement. Writing at The New York Times, Eve Samson reported this week that South Korea has outright banned everything bagel seasoning.

At issue here is the presence of poppy seeds in the blend of spices. In South Korea, Samson pointed out, poppy seeds are considered an illicit substance due to the risk of opiod contamination as the seeds are harvested. The Mayo Clinic noted that poppy seeds can be turned into a tea that can produce “a natural high or to treat pain or anxiety.” Unfortunately, this type of consumption can also lead to an opiod overdose.

That, in turn, is why the South Korean government has cracked down on bringing poppy seeds into the country — even in the relatively low quanitities found in everything bagel seasoning.

“[F]ood products containing poppy seeds, including popular bagel sesame seasoning blends, are considered illegal in Korea,” the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in South Korea stated in a warning to travelers. “Attempting to travel into Korea with these products could result in a criminal investigation resulting in fines, entry and exit bans, or even imprisonment.”

As the Times pointed out, South Korea isn’t alone in banning poppy seeds: both Singapore and the United Arab Emirates have similar policies in place. It’s a good reminder that one nation’s everyday condiment might be another country’s contraband.

Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

