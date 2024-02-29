To Save the Wine Industry, We’ll Need a Human Intervention

When you look at a vineyard’s topsoil, you can see its texture and color. But you have no way of seeing what lies beneath: more of the same, or perhaps layers of limestone? By digging pits (usually about five to six feet deep) around the vineyard, growers can assess the layers of soil and test each layer’s composition, color, texture, plasticity and pH. By understanding what lies beneath, they’ll be able to make better farming choices, says Deyvani Isabel Gupta, winemaker and viticulturist at Valdemar Estates in Walla Walla, Washington.