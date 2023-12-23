Leisure > Drinks > Wine

Inside One Winemaker’s Ambitious International Project

Winemaking has been banned in Iran for decades

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 23, 2023 6:42 pm
Shiraz grapes
Shiraz grapes growing in Australia.
Tim Graham/Getty Images

The city of Shiraz, Iran has a long history of producing wine — though making wine is currentyl outlawed in the nation in question. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t bootleg winemaking happening there, but — just as was the case in the U.S. during Prohibition — some of the alcohol produced there is hazardous to drinkers’ health. Earlier this year, The New York Times (among other publications) wrote about the increase in alcohol poisonings in Iran.

Does that mean that the nation’s storied winemaking traditions have entirely fallen out of use? Not exactly. In a new article for the Los Angeles Times, Ani Duzdabanyan chronicled the ambitious quest of one winemaker: making new wine from grapes grown in Iran, and doing so just over the border in Armenia.

The winemaker in question is Vahe Keushguerian, who’s spoken about the ability of wine to bring bring people together across national and international lines. As Duzdabanyan explained at the Times, Keushguerian created a wine called Mòläna using a kind of grape called Rasheh. Keushguerian got the grapes to Armenia, where production began – and it was all covered in a recent documentary titled SOMM: Cup of Salvation.

This was a process not without its hazards, chief among them the fact that winemaking has been illegal in Iran since 1979. As Keushguerian told the Times, the two production runs of Mòläna are likely to be the only ones created due to the risks involved.

A New York Couple Found a Bounty of Prohibition-Era Whiskey in Their Walls
A New York Couple Found a Bounty of Prohibition-Era Whiskey in Their Walls
 A renovation project turned up bottles of bootlegger hooch dating back to 1923

This wine certainly has a compelling story, but there’s another factor in play here as well — namely, how does it taste? One chef who created a testing menu to accompany the wine, Vartan Abgaryan, had encouraging things to say, telling Duzdabanyan that Mòläna is “a well-balanced and structured wine” and comparing the experience of drinking it to that of eating a ripe date. If that piques your interest, you might just have a new wine to track down.

More Like This

combination copper pot still with two columns housed on the second floor of Great Jones Distilling Co, a new distillery opening in Manhattan
Inside the First Whiskey Distillery In Manhattan Since Prohibition
seipp's extra pale
A Chicago Brewery That Closed During Prohibition Is Making a Comeback
How One Bootlegger Kept Congress Stocked With Booze During Prohibition
How One Bootlegger Kept Congress Stocked With Booze During Prohibition
1903 Whiskey
Christie’s Offering Two-Gallon Jug of Pre-Prohibition Whiskey at Auction

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Wine
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Microsoft logo
What Does Microsoft Have Planned for a Midwestern Pumpkin Farm?
Pill
The Latest Scientific Way to Control Appetites Involves a Vibrating Pill
Clock drawings
Drawing a Clock Is a Useful Cognitive Tool — But It Has Its Limits
An old painting of a Christmas feast: "The King Drinks" by Jacob Jordaens. You can indulge like this while still keeping your core in shape this holiday season.
How to Keep Your Core in Fighting Shape During the Holidays
Boston Logan International Airport on December 21, 2023
Is Clear Even Faster Then Regular TSA Lines Anymore?
Metropolitan Museum of Art
The Metropolitan Museum of Art is Selling a George Washington Portrait

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Shiraz grapes

Inside One Winemaker's Ambitious International Project

A bottle of Stranahan’s Snowflake Batch #26: Pyramid Peak, a rare bottle only sold at the distillery in Colorado

People Line Up for Days to Drink This Whiskey

5 Whiskies Under $50 to Bring to Your Holiday Gathering

5 Whiskies Under $50 to Bring to Your Holiday Gathering

Eagle Rare 25, the first release from Buffalo Trace's Warehouse P

How an Experimental Warehouse Helped Shape Eagle Rare 25

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

A collage of the best new hotels that opened in 2023. Our travel correspondent discusses 56 of them.

The 56 Best New Hotels of 2023

Best Albums 2023

Our Favorite Albums of 2023

a collage of dopp kits on a tile background

It’s Time to Give the Dopp Kit Its Due

A bottle of Stranahan’s Snowflake Batch #26: Pyramid Peak, a rare bottle only sold at the distillery in Colorado

People Line Up for Days to Drink This Whiskey