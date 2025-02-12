We’re Living in the Golden Age of Wine Bars

Much like bourbon, the wine industry is soaked in stereotypes, long fraught with pinky-raised preconceptions and a perceived barrier to entry. But, also like bourbon, the industry is experiencing a subtle shift, pouring more concerted efforts into inclusivity, sustainability and approachability. It’s evident in the current era of wine bars and bottle shops bubbling up across the country, which offer more of a something-for-everyone approach and a come-one-and-all atmosphere.

There are still plenty of pretentious wineries and wine bars out there, and those destinations will always have their niche. But in recent years (increasingly led by more diverse winemakers and sommeliers), it’s become clear that you needn’t visit Napa or New York City to ensure a top-shelf glass of Sancerre or a fizzy flute of brut. Nor do you need to fork over a small fortune or feel side-eyed for ordering the least expensive pour on the menu. As wine bars diversify and emerge in unexpected regions, the industry suddenly feels more inclusive than ever. Even in the same county, wine drinkers can choose their own adventure between the Michelin stars of Healdsburg and the queer-owned bohemia of Guerneville, California, while exciting new destinations have popped up in West Virginia, Orlando and Kentucky. From coast to coast, we are truly living in the golden age of wine bars.

Quicksand Bar à Vin Quicksand

Quicksand Bar à Vin, Orlando, FL

A wine scene is taking shape in Orlando, a city with its own fair share of stereotypes. And that’s thanks to Heather LaVine, a community-minded wine expert who opened Golden Hour wine shop and bar in 2021, followed by Quicksand Bar à Vin in 2025. Both share the same DNA, not just in their affinity for natural wines and bountiful bottles highlighting small businesses and woman-owned wineries, but in their passion for people.

“Golden Hour and Quicksand are about people first,” LaVine says. “They are intended to be neighborhood spots for the community.” There’s a communal table at Golden Hour, she notes, that sparks new friendships, and there are nights at Quicksand where friends and strangers share bottles.

“Wine can create shared experiences unlike any other beverage,” she adds. “A wine bar is the perfect space to allow these experiences to unfold. It’s something I don’t think can quite be replicated in any other space, and we all might need this convivial human connection now, more than ever.”

The bar at Tiny Bubbles Tiny Bubbles Wine Bar

Tiny Bubbles Wine Bar, Oklahoma City

Similarly, that community connectivity is the essence of Tiny Bubbles Wine Bar, a homespun concept that began as a mobile wine cart before evolving into a neighborhood wine bar on the north side of Oklahoma City. “We opened Tiny Bubbles Wine Bar in our neighborhood to connect with our neighbors, meet people where they live and become a part of their routine,” says Brandi Esterline, who owns the bar with her husband, Jeremiah Esterline. The space conjures an air of the Mediterranean, with its Santorini-esque blue and white motif, small plates and skin-contact wines — like Moulin de Gassac Guilhem Rosé from France’s Languedoc. It’s at once transportive and unexpected, but more than anything, it feels less like a wine bar of yore and more like a quintessential neighborhood watering hole.

“We welcome you to come celebrate special occasions with an amazing grower Champagne or an expensive bottle of Amarone,” Esterline says. “But our main goal is to showcase the everyday drinking side of wine. For us, the future of wine is less fuss. The creativity of winemakers is at an all-time high, and it’s allowing us access to fun, interesting wines at affordable prices.”

Light Years Matt Kirouac

Light Years, Houston

Pulling up to Light Years, a natural wine bar and bottle shop in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood, you might mistake it for a house party — albeit a house party that operates at a dignified volume. That’s because the bar, open since 2018, is in a converted house where foreign movie posters share wall space with a minimalist snack menu hawking $2 corn nuts. But it’s not just the house or the nuts that make it feel warm and homey. Rather, it’s the approach by founders John Glanzman and Steve Buechner, who sought to debunk tropes around wine being exclusionary and expensive.

It’s the first full-blown natural wine bar of its kind in Houston, stocked with hundreds of pesticide-free bottles made with grapes fermented with natural yeast. The space exudes an air of relaxation and ease; there’s no wine menu, just bottles sold at retail prices and whatever they’re pouring by the glass that night. Without condescension or judgement, they’ll ask what you normally like or what you’re curious to try and make recommendations from there. It’s an unintimidating way to cozy up in a corner, sip something new and peruse the shelves for an affordable bottle on your way out.

Snallygaster’s Cafe and Wine Bar, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

If ever there was indication that wine bars have shifted and diversified, it’s on full display in Appalachia. Snallygaster’s Cafe and Wine Bar, named after a mythical chimera said to dwell in West Virginia, feels like a folksy setting out of Schitt’s Creek in the coziest and most bucolic of ways. Decked out like a timber-clad general store with mismatched chairs and chandeliers strung with local flora, it’s the kind of place where you can buy a bottle of Virginia cabernet and a jar of organic honey off the locally-sourced shelves. Doubling as a coffee bar by day with a curated bottle shop in a ramshackle rear room, it’s an environment where everybody from all walks of life can feel welcome. Don’t miss the sausage and polenta if you’re feeling peckish.

Final Girl Wines, Solvang, CA

Even in California wine country, perceptions are changing. Just peep Final Girl Wines, a subversive family-owned tasting room in Solvang, where the bottles are adorned with chainsaw-wielding women. The Santa Ynez Valley town, known for its Danish culture and accompanying windmills, is populated by unpretentious wine shops and tasting rooms. But Final Girl, which slashed its way onto the scene in 2024, is unlike any of them. It’s unpretentious, certainly, but it also has a row of glowing skulls along the bar, Halloween-themed pinball and ghosts in the fireplace. It’s also got damn good wine, available by the glass, bottle or tasting — think a smoky sangiovese and pét-nat grenach rosé, all from first-generation winemaker Anna Lancucki. Everything about her story is refreshing, from how she first became interested in wine while watching Meg Ryan’s French Kiss at 13, to how she bonded with her husband, Peter Lancucki, over their shared love of wine and horror movies. A self-described wine “bootique,” they’re breaking down barriers and carving out space for other interests and experience levels, right in the heart of the industry.

Equality Vines, Guerneville, CA

In another part of California wine country, Equality Vines zigs against the zag. Billing itself the “world’s first cause wine portfolio,” the artsy bottle shop and bar works with Sonoma wineries to produce limited-release wines that celebrate equal rights and send proceeds to local nonprofits. Located in Guerneville, a Sonoma County town known for its LGBTQ+ population and evergreen Pride, the altruistic shop is so committed to community that it emblazons it on its bottles — think “Love Wins” Blanc de Blanc, “Stonewall” Zinfandel and “The Migrant” Roussanne. Co-founded by Matt Grove and Jim Obergefell, the latter of whom was the lead plaintiff in the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, Equality Vines is a loud-and-proud example that wine is not only for everyone, but it’s also a source for good.

Ripple Wine Bar, Covington, KY

With locations in Covington and Cincinnati, Ripple is a worldly wine bar with a well-trod menu designed to offer something for everyone. The list is long (with the largest selection of glass pours in the region), stocking a variety of familiar labels alongside esoteric novelties, like Slovenian orange wine and Corsican sciaccarello, with servers well-versed in recommendations and tasting pours. The food menu is just as impressive, offering requisite charcuterie boards alongside roasted grape salad, Moroccan chicken meatballs and beef Wellington popovers.

Hyde Park Fine Wines, Boise, ID

One of the fastest-growing underrated wine regions, Idaho’s Snake River AVA is restructuring the perceived boundaries of “wine country.” And riding that wave are wine bars like Hyde Park Fine Wines, where husband-wife duo Scott and Caitlin McCoy stock the shelves with everything from a $25 bottle of cava to a $1,500 bottle of Domaine Comte Georges de Vogüé Grand Cru Vieilles Vignes. And regardless of whether or not you’re willing to spend rent on a pinot noir deep cut, all guests are treated with the same care and passion. There’s a small bar in the space, where rotating wines by the glass offer an array of styles to sip.

Laurel Haven Estate Laurel Haven

Laurel Haven Estate, Lancaster, SC

Even more of an unexpected wine scene is abloom in South Carolina. Beyond the metropolitan amenities of Charleston, Bin 2004 is a new wine bar in North Myrtle Beach, featuring more than 400 bottles from across the globe. Meanwhile, in the Olde English District part of the state, Laurel Haven Estate offers a direct taste — from vine to glass — of burgeoning viticulture. And according to owner Jenna Bice, it’s a return to form.

“What makes Laurel Haven unique is we’re one of only a handful of wineries and vineyards in South Carolina, a state with a fascinating but often forgotten winemaking history,” Bice says. “In the 1700s, South Carolina was home to some of the earliest American vineyards, with settlers experimenting with native and European grape varieties.” While South Carolina’s wine industry faded over time, Bice explains they’re part of a new movement bringing viticulture back to the region by “blending tradition, education and Southern charm.”

After planting its first acre of cabernet vines in 2022 and opening to the public in 2024, the estate continues to grow. This spring, Bice says they’re planting 775 black Spanish vines (a historic hybrid variety, prized for its resistance to humidity) as part of the mission to revive heritage grapes and showcase wines that reflect the South. It’s all paired with an enchanting lakeside setting, with on-site rooms and suites for overnight guests and a homey tasting room in which to swirl varietals like cabernet sauvignon, merlot and sauvignon blanc.

Graham Wines Matt Kirouac

Graham Wines, Graham, Texas

In the town of Graham on a square sandwiched between a restored movie theater and a smattering of antique stores, Graham Wines is quite the pleasant surprise. Owned by Jason McCall and Michael Armstrong, the shop is brimming with bottles not typically found in standard stores, especially for a town of 9,000. While serving on the Graham Industrial Association Board, Armstrong became emboldened to take part in the revitalization of the historic town square (the largest in the country) and offer a space where locals could find interesting wines and try something new at an affordable price point. So in this quaint North Texas town 90 miles from Fort Worth, you can peruse a gallery-like wall of wine, find a quality bottle for less than $25 and chat about flavor preferences with modest oenophiles as friendly as they are informed.

Paradise Wine, Buffalo, NY

In Buffalo’s vibrant Five Points neighborhood, you can get killer breakfast sandwiches, jewelry at queer-owned HisHis Studio and New York-style slices at cooperative pizzeria Extra Extra. You can also get a magnum of chianti, a canned wine spritz or a bottle of dry riesling from Seneca Lake in New York’s Finger Lakes region at Paradise Wine. Another queer- and women-owned business, the shop champions small, sustainable producers, offering a vast selection of styles, varietals and price points for any and every occasion. Coupled with friendly service and an adorable shop dog, it’s another one of those neighborhood cornerstones where wine isn’t a source of pretense but rather a gateway to community.