The 9 Best Seafood Restaurants in Houston

From buzzy late-night hot spots to time-honored neighborhood gems, these restaurants are revered for their fine seafood offerings

By Megha McSwain
June 11, 2024 6:44 am
The swordfish au poive from Navy Blue
With Houston’s close proximity to the Gulf, there is ample opportunity for chefs to source a fresh bounty from the sea and pack their menus with an ever-changing list of seafood offerings. As such, there are countless restaurants to consider when a craving for buttery bivalves, golden fried shrimp, refreshing crudo or a whole fish hits. And in a diverse city like H-Town, these restaurants have range. From mainstays with Cajun flair to upscale eateries showcasing the breadth of Mexican coastal cuisine, diners can get adventurous at these nine seafood restaurants in Houston.

Jason Rycze's Little's Oyster Bar features dishes like crawfish croquettes and dressed oysters with hibiscus ponzu
Little’s Oyster Bar features dishes like crawfish croquettes and dressed oysters with hibiscus ponzu.
Little’s Oyster Bar

Montrose

The first chef-led concept among the iconic Pappas Family of restaurants made a big splash when it opened in Montrose last year under the direction of California native, chef Jason Ryczek. Little’s puts the spotlight on seafood in a captivating way, showcasing fresh raw bar offerings, a worthy caviar program, and imaginative dishes like crawfish croquettes and dressed oysters with hibiscus ponzu. An equally impressive cocktail program with libations like the gin and sparkling wine-fueled Madame Monet entices guests to partake in a long, leisurely meal.

3001 S Shepherd Dr

Drake Leonard's Eunice includes a raw bar stocked with fresh oysters
Drake Leonard’s Eunice includes a raw bar stocked with fresh oysters.
Eunice

Greenway Plaza

This Greenway Plaza-area restaurant pairs a sleek and elegant space with a polished menu of Cajun Creole traditions, including some of the best seafood dishes in town. Named after his hometown in Louisiana, chef Drake Leonard draws inspiration from his southern roots for dishes like crawfish etouffee, shrimp and grits served with onion sausage gravy, and Gulf tuna with black truffle. Don’t begin a meal without perusing the raw bar, situated prominently in the main dining room, where stone crab claws and freshly shucked oysters are on full display.

3737 Buffalo Speedway Suite 100

Goode Co. Seafood is a haven for seafood snacks like shrimp cocktail, smoked redfish dip, and campechana
Goode Co. Seafood is a haven for snacks like shrimp cocktail, smoked redfish dip and campechana.
Goode Co. Seafood

Westpark

The Goode family is at the helm of some of Houston’s most iconic restaurants, and Goode Co. Seafood in Westpark is considered an institution among them. Housed in an old railway car, the restaurant is a haven for seafood snacks like shrimp cocktail and smoked redfish dip, plus the famed campechana, which graces many of the Goode Co. restaurant menus. Goode Co. restaurants are also well regarded for their mesquite-grilled entrees, so try the Gulf red snapper or yellowfin tuna, which are basted in the restaurant’s signature marinade, grilled and served alongside an empanada and slice of garlic bread.  

2621 Westpark Dr

Ora King Salmon tartare and mahi mahi dip
The seafood plateau at Navy Blue, filled with oysters, shrimp, marinated clams, Ora King Salmon tartare and mahi mahi dip

Navy Blue

Rice Village

The follow up to his eponymous Montrose restaurant, Navy Blue is chef Aaron Bludorn’s modern American seafood concept in Rice Village. The light-filled space serves as a comfortable stop for sustenance while roaming the district, and a well-appointed patio is the perfect place to people watch while you nosh. Incorporating locally-sourced ingredients, dishes like tuna crudo, smoked mahi mahi dip and linguine with clams are classically prepared and beautifully presented. Navy Blue’s beverage program further complements the seafood-heavy menu with spirits like gin, vodka and rum and a number of sparkling wines.

 2445 Times Blvd

Eugene's is a bonafide neighborhood gem lauded for its menu of Gulf seafood comfort eats
Eugene’s is a bonafide neighborhood gem, lauded for its menu of Gulf seafood comfort eats.
Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine

Montrose

Quietly situated on a residential street in Montrose, Eugene’s is a bonafide neighborhood gem, lauded for its menu of Gulf seafood comfort eats. Pair a shrimp, oyster or catfish po’ boy with a cup of seafood gumbo, or spring for one of the signature entrees like redfish with blue crab claw stuffing. Open for lunch, dinner and happy hour, there isn’t a bad time to visit, but weekend brunch feels especially festive. Start with oyster shooters before digging into a seafood omelet or shrimp and grits.

1985 Welch St

Christie’s Seafood & Steaks

Uptown

Christie’s Seafood & Steaks is the legacy of Greek immigrant Theodore Christie, who launched the original concept in Galveston back in 1917. Christie’s was made famous by its legendary fried fish sandwiches and has since survived the test of time, earning it the title of Houston’s oldest restaurant. The sandwich remains on the menu, but the restaurant is also well known for fried shrimp platters, oyster stew and the ever-changing fresh catch of the day.

6029 Westheimer Rd

Clark’s Oyster Bar

Montrose

This fan-favorite seafood import from Austin recently opened its first Houston outpost in a former auto repair shop. The newly transformed space boasts two sprawling front patios, a main dining room and a dedicated bar area with communal seating. As the name suggests, oysters are the main draw, but dishes like the lobster roll and shells and cheese with lump crab are worth indulging in, too. 

3807 Montrose Blvd

Hugo Ortega's Uptown restaurant focuses on Mexican coastal cuisine in a buoyant space
Hugo Ortega’s Caracol focuses on Mexican coastal cuisine.
Caracol

Caracol

Uptown

This restaurant from James Beard Award winning chef Hugo Ortega focuses on Mexican coastal cuisine in a light and bright space. Vibrant crudos and various street foods precede dishes like adobo-rubbed tuna tacos, whole fish and roasted Gulf oysters finished in the restaurant’s custom wood-burning oven. Save room for dessert — the El Coco is a Houston bucket list pastry, made with coconut butter cream, ganache and streusel, encapsulated in a delicate chocolate shell.

2200 Post Oak Blvd #160

Loch Bar is an East coast-inspired seafood tavern by Baltimore's Atlas Restaurant Group
The lobster roll at Loch Bar
Loch Bar

River Oaks

This East Coast-inspired seafood tavern from Baltimore-based Atlas Restaurant Group is located at the gateway to Houston’s posh River Oaks District. Those looking to splurge have plenty of opportunity to do so on sky-high seafood towers, traditional caviar service and oysters, presented fried, grilled or Rockefeller. No visit is complete without sampling Loch Bar’s Maryland crab cakes, hefty mounds made with a generous serving of buttery crab meat. 

4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G110

