The Best Brunch Spots in Austin Right Now

From house-made biscuits to strawberry shortcake pancakes to al pastor quesadillas, Austin knows how to do brunch right. In addition to quintessential brunch dishes, you’ll find restaurants that are constantly pushing the boundaries on what the meal should taste like. Zoé Tong, for example, offers Chinese dishes with a modern, Texas twist, like shrimp congee grits and brisket, egg and cheese egg rolls. Whether you’re meeting old friends or celebrating a milestone with family, these are the 13 brunch spots you need to try in Austin right now.

Two Hands’s incredible brunch menu makes the queue well worth the wait. Jon Scotty

If you’re heading North on South Congress on any given morning, chances are you’ll spot a line forming outside of Two Hands. While it’s mainly the coffee line, the same holds true if you’re heading to this Australian eatery for brunch on the weekend, so be sure to book a reservation a few weeks in advance. The menu spans savory dishes like toast topped with cherry tomatoes, parmesan and prosciutto, as well as sweet delights. Order the lemon poppyseed waffle, which is cooked with a crispy exterior and soft interior and topped with vanilla mascarpone, strawberries and edible flowers. Share it or don’t — it’s your call.

1011 S Congress Ave, Suite 170

The brunch at Dish Society, complete with an abundance of locally-sourced ingredients. Kayla Hui

Dish Society’s ethos is all about providing the freshest ingredients possible, sourced from Texas farms and ranches. Strawberries, tomatoes and potatoes are sourced from Atkinson Farms to make their tasty gluten-free pancakes, skillet potatoes and the southwest scramble. The dairy is also sourced from pasture-raised, grass-fed cows from a Waco farm.

1900 Aldrich St, Suite #130

Brunch in Austin wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Magnolia’s. This no-frills, comfy eatery is one of the city’s longest-standing brunch spots: they’ve been open for 43 years! You’ll find daily classics like omelets, breakfast tacos and pancakes, but Magnolia’s special brunch menu is limited to the weekends only when Alaskan Benedict, chorizo migas and biscuits and gravy are all available to order.

1920 S Congress Ave

Brunch at Kerbey Lane Cafe Kerby Lane All Day Cafe

Step through the doors of Kerbey Lane Cafe, and you’ll immediately understand why this establishment has been in business since the 1980s. The friendly wait staff, made-from-scratch comfort food and pots of hot coffee are what put and keep Kerbey Lane on the map. You can’t go wrong with brunch favorites like the Denver omelet and crispy chicken Benedict, but if you want to see what made Kerbey Lane an award-winning eatery in the first place, try the pancakes. They’re Texas-sized, fluffy and come in a variety of flavors like buttermilk, gingerbread, blueberry and chocolate chip.

Multiple locations

Barclar’s Yucatan-inspired masa pancakes Kayla Hui

Visiting Bacalar at different times of the day will have you thinking it’s two different restaurants. By night, the intimate space lights up with candles, cocktails and various pieces of artwork. During the weekends, the space is an Insta-worthy spot with food that looks as good as it tastes. The menu draws inspiration from the flavors of Yucatan with masa pancakes and an al pastor quesadilla leading the way. There’s plenty of both indoor and patio seating.

44 East Ave, #100

The interior of Zoé Tong, which offers modern Chinese food with a Texas twist. Mackenzie Smith Kelley

The brainchild of Simone Tong and Matthew Hyland, Zoé Tong is bringing modern Chinese food to Austin’s brunch scene. Chinese classics with a Texas twist grace the menu, and you’ll find something to satisfy your savory or sweet cravings like BBQ sticky ribs, a mochi waffle or shrimp congee grits. There’s plenty of space for small and large parties alike.

1530 Barton Spring Rd

Ever wondered what it was like to dine in a big white house with a wraparound porch similar to the one in The Notebook? Well, wonder no more because Mattie’s is the spot to experience the brunch of your dreams. Let’s set the scene: in a vintage dining room, you’re feasting on buttermilk biscuits and lemon meringue beignets. For something savory, you order the eggs Benedict with fried chicken or chorizo gravy and biscuits. Insert drool here.

901 W Live Oak St

While not originally local to Austin or Texas, this Denver-born restaurant quickly became a hit when it expanded to our city. Snooze has earned its stripes among the community for its innovative menu and affordable prices. What sets it apart from other brunch spots is that you’ll find classic dishes with a twist, like blueberry Danish pancakes, strawberry shortcakes and a ricotta scramble.

Multiple locations

Unlike New York, Chicago and San Francisco, good dim sum can be hard to find in Austin. But luckily, we have Lin Asian Bar and Dim Sum. This spot uses locally-sourced ingredients to create shareable plates of crispy sui mai, soup dumplings and shrimp har gow. The best part about dining here is you can order a bunch of dishes and share them with friends or family. It gets packed on weekends, so be sure to make a reservation ahead of time.

1203 W 6th St

Industry’s Sweet Benny with a side of biscuits and gravy Kayla Hui

East Austin is no stranger to good food, including the neighborhood’s brunch, and the vibrant atmosphere, friendly waitstaff and yummy food are just a few reasons you should visit Industry. Some notable dishes are the chilaquiles, buttermilk biscuits and gravy, and tatas bravas, tater tots topped with smoked paprika, hollandaise and green onion.

1211 E 5th St

A brunch spread at Laurel, foregrounded by their Italian French toast Kayla Hui

If you’re looking for a brunch spot in the “Beverly Hills of Austin,” look no further than Laurel. Although West Lake Hills is technically not an annexed part of Austin, it’s just a 15-minute drive from the city. After you’ve worked up an appetite, order the Italian French toast. The focaccia bread has a spongy texture, which is drizzled in lemon zabaglione and topped with grilled strawberries. It’s French toast perfection.

320 S Capitol of Texas Hwy

Beyond 1886’s rich chocolate cake, whose recipe dates back to the 1970s, you must try their brunch offerings. The Victorian-style cafe whips up comfort foods like chicken and waffles and chorizo huevos rancheros. The Texas-shaped pecan waffle is also not to be missed, which is topped with fresh berries, banana, berry jam, whipped cream and powdered sugar.

604 Brazos St

This restaurant constantly receives rave customer reviews, and for good reason: the food is bursting with flavor. Weekend brunch includes a pork shoulder hash accompanied by salsa verde, an everything biscuit sandwich, zucchini bread and more. Brunch ends at 2:15 p.m., so be sure to get there early or book a reservation if you want a guaranteed table.

2115 Holly St