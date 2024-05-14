Where to Eat Brunch in Dallas Right Now

Dallas knows how to brunch. On any given weekend morning, a varied mix of residents roll out of their homes in search of coffee, cocktails and fortifying meals that will prop them up throughout the day. Restaurants cater to crowds with an equally varied mix of brunches, from classic, bistro-style menus to champagne-soaked spreads and Mexican buffets. So whether you’re meeting up with friends, celebrating a special occasion or just trying to ward off the after-effects of last night’s good times, these are 10 of the best brunches in Dallas right now.

Georgie Beckley Photography

Georgie’s executive chef, the French Laundry-pedigreed R.J. Yoakum, has been rightfully lauded for the creative dinners he’s churning out each night. But Sunday brunch is another showcase meal that sees the restaurant put out classic brunch dishes with high-end twists, like the smoked trout Benedict, a breakfast salad adorned with a six-minute egg, and French toast featuring housemade brioche, macerated huckleberry and cardamom mascarpone. Mimosas and Bellinis are available by the glass or bottle to pair with your meal, or choose from the selection of spritzes. Each is laced with a French or Italian aperitif, from the always-popular Aperol to Italicus, Suze and Lillet Blanc.

4514 Travis St, Suite 132

Petra and the Beast Daniel Girona

James Beard favorite Petra and the Beast recently expanded its hours and its menu to include Sunday brunch. So now you can show up at 10 a.m. to start snacking on the Beast Board laden with house-cured meats while you make other important decisions on what to eat. We suggest the smoked redfish dip; the gnocchi French toast with Texas honey, shoyu smoked ham, whipped ricotta and dill pollen; and the allium fried chicken thigh with shio koji, smoked shallot gravy, fried farm egg and crispy shallots. Throw in a side of crispy potatoes and a cold Espresso Martini, and make the most of your Sunday.

1901 Abrams Rd

Most brunch buffets are sad affairs, punctuated by lackluster options that have been sitting out too long. Not at Revolver. The Deep Ellum taco shop from award-winning Chef Regino Rojas serves a set-price, Michoacán-style brunch buffet to beat all other brunch buffets. The spread includes handmade tortillas, fresh salsas, a variety of stewed meats (carnitas, wagyu beef, chicken), menudo, chilaquiles, ceviche and more. Load up your plate, get seconds and thirds, and wash it all down with a cold agua fresca or Michelada.

2646 Elm St

Oak Cliff’s Encina is a good time, whether you’re in for dinner or drinks. But brunch is when they serve breakfast flatbreads, goat guisada tacos and something called the Montreal Long Haul, which combines duck leg confit with blue-corn butterscotch pancakes and scrambled eggs. So, definitely go for brunch. And since you’re already there, you might as well try the Everything Spice Bloody Mary made with everything bagel-infused vodka. Follow that with a Carajillo: The simple eye-opener features Licor 43 and espresso, and it’s one of the best versions in town.

614 W Davis St

Henry’s Majestic Austin Graf

Henry’s Majestic is back in a new West Dallas location, and the spacious, indoor/outdoor restaurant is taking brunch seriously. Think beer-braised corned-beef hash, buttermilk biscuits with spicy gravy, charred tomatillo chilaquiles, breakfast tacos and birria ramen. Also think about hydrating via the DIY Sparkle Bar, which lets diners mix and match their favorite sparkling wines with seasonal fruits, fresh juices and housemade cordials. If you want something stronger, the cocktail menu sports a number of compelling brunch drinks, including the Lebowski-inspired the Dude Abides, with vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso ice cubes, saline and cream.

2303 Pittman St

Coupes’ newly launched brunch menu includes starters like waffle-cut truffle parmesan fries served with a lemon aioli dipping sauce, so you know you’re in the right place. From there, add the gougères — a savory choux pastry with gruyère crème — and an order of deviled eggs and caviar. Then fill up with the croque madame, which features rosemary ham, gruyere, bechamel and a sunny-side-up egg on housemade brioche. Brunch is also the right occasion for experimenting with Coupes’ impressive selection of bubbles, when all bottles priced $150 and below are 50% off.

4234 Oak Lawn Ave

The Mansion Restaurant Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is an elegant locale for brunch dates, like Mother’s Day. It works equally well when you need a genteel place to cure your hangover, as the menu includes a smorgasbord of life-affirming hits, including a jumbo crab cake, smoked salmon waffle, chicken schnitzel, huevos rancheros, and steak and eggs, the latter of which comes with béarnaise sauce and fries. Brunch drinks skew classic, with options like the Mimosa, Spicy Bloody Mary, and the vodka-and-cold-brew-laced Brunch Martini.

2821 Turtle Creek Blvd

Terra Eataly

Eataly’s rooftop restaurant recently launched a new brunch program, which is your cue to brave the wilds of NorthPark on a weekend morning. The restaurant is serving eggs Benedict with your choice of prosciutto or smoked salmon, hangar steak and wood-fired eggs, spaghetti alla carbonara, and a prime rib sandwich that requires two hands and your undivided attention. Go ahead and throw in an order of tiramisu pancakes for the table, and enlist the bar for its variety of spritzes, coffee cocktails and Italian sparkling wines.

8687 N Central Expy, Suite 2172

This good-looking bistro is a go-to for brunch, when couples gather at the bar and larger groups settle into tables for all manner of midmorning favorites. We’re talking oysters, bagels and lox, caviar and latkes, quiches, shakshuka and challah French toast, plus an assortment of standout wines and well-made cocktails. The Bev’s Espresso Martini is a hybrid version that channels the Carajillo, with vodka, coffee liqueur, Licor 43, espresso, nutmeg and orange zest.

3215 N Fitzhugh Ave

Knox Bistro Beckley Photography

Knox Street has become one of the best dining destinations in Dallas, and the unwavering Knox Bistro is a big reason why. The setting is pretty, the service is polished and the food is always on point. During brunch, the restaurant churns out croissants, banana bread and maple-pecan sticky buns, so start with one of those and a Negroni Sbagliato while you mull over the rest of the menu. There are plenty of hits, including the avocado toast, smoked fish dip, salmon gravlax Benedict and quiche Lorraine, but you’d be remiss to skip the croque madame or the BLT served on grilled country bread with housemade pickles.

3230 Knox St, Suite 140