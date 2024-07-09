The 9 Best Steakhouses in Houston

Like barbecue and Tex-Mex, steak is highly sought after in Houston, and for good reason. Texas is rich with cattle ranchers who produce some of the highest-quality beef in the country, and Houston has a plethora of steakhouses that are more than happy to showcase their bounty. Chefs further elevate the experience by sourcing rare and exclusive meats from around the world and creating elegant menus that feature hearty salads, wholly satisfying sides and swoon-worthy desserts. Paired with dynamic wine and cocktail lists, dining out at one of Houston’s top steakhouses makes for an unforgettable experience. Consider this list when you’re looking to splurge on red meat.

At Andiron, meat, seafood and sides are cooked over a 22-foot wood fire grill. Duc Hoang

Montrose

Rest assured, the team at Andiron is serious about meat. The live-fire steakhouse is the brainchild of Sambrooks Hospitality, the same owners as lauded barbecue joint The Pit Room and buzzy Tex-Mex restaurant Candente. Andiron is an elegant alternative with a luxe dining room and menu to match. Meat, seafood and sides are cooked over a 22-foot wood fire grill, resulting in a smooth, smoky flavor. Visit during lunch and enjoy a more casual experience with $5 Martinis and meaty handhelds like the Andiron burger and prime rib sandwich.

3201 Allen Pkwy Suite e100

Doris Metropolitan specializes in dry-aged cuts of beef. Kirsten Gilliam

Montrose

This high energy steakhouse houses its own butchery, specializing in dry aged cuts of beef, and is known for its modern menu with a Middle Eastern flair. Steaks like classic filet mignon and A5 Japanese Wagyu are undoubtedly the main attraction, but vegetable-forward sides like carrots with mint labneh, fattoush salad and tomatoes presented four ways deserve just as much praise.

2815 S Shepherd Dr

Steak48 prides itself on a well-stocked raw bar and extensive sides menu. Wonho Lee

River Oaks

This splashy steakhouse chain opened an outpost in River Oaks District nearly a decade ago, and it remains one of the hottest restaurants in town. A well-stocked raw bar showcases bountiful fresh seafood offerings, and proteins like Wagyu, dry-aged and grass-fed steaks are all cut in house by a master butcher. With a whopping 18 sides on the menu, including buttermilk whipped potatoes and corn creme brûlée, it’s a cinch to create a new adventure every time you dine. Pro tip: save room for the beignet tree, a whimsical off-menu dessert.

4444 Westheimer Rd

Pappas offers a traditional, high-class steakhouse experience. Jane Kim

Uptown

The iconic Pappas family has built an empire from their bounty of restaurant concepts, and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse is the crown jewel among them. The Uptown location exudes the moody atmosphere of the restaurants of yesteryear and offers a traditional steakhouse experience. The restaurant employs a 28-day, in-house dry-aging process for its prime meats and opts for a classic approach to sides like potatoes au gratin, haricot verts and roasted mushrooms. Its wine program is also worth noting; years in the making, the robust collection boasts nearly 4,000 wines from around the globe, with rare selections kept securely in the restaurant’s wine cellar.

5839 Westheimer Rd

A filet topped with lobster scampi at B&B Alex Wu

Sixth Ward

Housed in an old bakery building that dates back to 1907, this boutique steakhouse from New York City native Benjamin Berg of Berg Hospitality oozes style and sophistication. The two-story space features an open-air terrace with sweeping views of the Downtown skyline, and the restaurant is lauded for its dry-aged prime meat, hand-cut in-house. B&B’s brunch service is just as popular as dinner, during which guests can take advantage of indulgent breakfast plates like carpetbaggers on the half shell and Wagyu skirt steak and eggs. As a bonus, the restaurant has an adjoining butcher shop where guests can shop high-quality cuts and meaty sandwiches to-go.

1814 Washington Ave

Dry-aged and Wagyu cuts shine at Guard & Grace. Clarice Zehri

Downtown

Chef Troy Guard opened a Houston outpost of his eponymous Denver steakhouse in One Allen Center, and it has quickly become a favorite among Downtown’s power players. Dry-aged and Wagyu cuts shine here, but interesting seafood options like Alaskan black cod and Hong Kong-style steamed Hawaiian fish give the restaurant even more range. The extraordinary light-filled space receives just as much hype as its menu, with floor-to-ceiling windows, a two-story glass wine cellar and a dramatic installation showcasing more than 4,000 metal rods plunging from the ceiling.

500 Dallas St Suite 100

Uptown

Mastro’s has long been synonymous with luxury steakhouse dining, and the Houston location, steps from the posh Post Oak Hotel, is no different. Reserve a seat in the main dining room, or for a more lively experience, consider the lounge, which spills onto a covered outdoor terrace that touts views of an awe-inspiring water feature. Mastro’s prides itself on featuring 28-day wet-aged prime steaks that are cooked in the restaurant’s 1,500-degree broiler and presented on 450-degree heated plates. Finish off the meal with Mastro’s signature butter cake, and you’re golden.

1650 W Loop S

Karne places the spotlight on Korean culinary traditions. Jenn Duncan

Heights

With the spotlight on Korean culinary traditions, Karne is a welcome alternative to a traditional American steakhouse. Guests are welcome to choose from a variety of meats, including American Wagyu ribeye, marinated skirt steak and Prime dry-aged NY strip, which are cooked table-side by an experienced host and presented alongside banchan like kimchi and pickles. The menu extends well beyond grilled meats, with items like seafood jjampong and charred octopus

2805 White Oak Dr Suite 100

Marmo is a worthy destination for steak and pasta alike. Kirsten Gilliam

Montrose

Located on prime real estate within the Montrose Collective, this Italian chophouse is a worthy destination for steak and pasta alike. Its name, meaning “marble” in Italian, harkens to the marbling of juicy cuts like the 14-ounce NY strip and 42-ounce porterhouse, all of which are dry-aged for 45 days. Pair meat with sides like broccolini or roasted mushrooms, and elevate the meal further with a hand-rolled pasta like the squid ink campanelle with fresh blue crab.

888 Westheimer Rd Suite 109