The 10 Best Taco Spots in Dallas

Fill your table with al pastor, carne asada and more tortilla-wrapped delights

By Kevin Gray @kevinrgray
August 6, 2024 8:12 am
Chef Regino Rojas's Revolver Taco Lounge serves Michoacán-style tacos on handmade corn tortillas
The famous pulpo al pastor at Revolver Taco Lounge
Monica Guadarrama Godefroy

Tacos are more than just a ubiquitous staple food in Dallas — they’re a way of life. The warm, tortilla-hugged dish can be found in gas stations, trucks and walk-up windows all over town, as well as Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants, breakfast and brunch spots, and even anchoring high-end tasting menus. So, it’s perfectly reasonable to eat tacos from sunrise to sunset, and then again once the bars close. And considering that tacos vary significantly across style and provenance, you never have to eat the same one twice. There are more taco spots than one can count, so rather than a definitive list of the best tacos in DFW, let’s call this our 10 favorite tacos in the city right now. Grab some napkins and dive in.

Revolver Taco Lounge

The restaurant from award-winning chef Regino Rojas serves Michoacán-style tacos on handmade corn tortillas. Options range from classic street tacos like carne asada, carnitas and lengua to cheffed-up varieties, including goat birria, trout, lobster and shrimp guisado, and the Netflix-famous pulpo al pastor, which involves a whole octopus tentacle treated in the traditional al pastor style and rolled into an extra large heirloom corn tortilla. If you prefer to eat your tacos in an intimate tasting room, book a table at Revolver’s high-end offshoot, Purepecha.

2646 Elm St

Resident Taqueria

This Lake Highlands gem opens early, so you can swing through in the morning for breakfast tacos loaded with eggs, chorizo, potatoes and fresh salsas. Lunch and dinner bring pecan-smoked chicken, slow-cooked brisket, shrimp tempura and some of the best vegetarian tacos in town, including caramelized cauliflower and mushroom-poblano. Keep your eyes peeled for specials, too, as the kitchen regularly cooks up limited-time tacos, with past iterations including soft shell crab and chicken satay. If there’s any room left on your table, stock up on elote, cucumber gazpacho and ice-cold beers. 

9661 Audelia Rd, Suite 112

José's tacos feature handmade tortillas, skirt steak, cilantro-lime marinated shrimp, fried mahi-mahi, and lion’s mane mushroom tinga
José
Kevin Marple

José

José is a lot more than a taco joint. Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman’s Jalisco-inspired menu features seasonal crudos, fresh salads, chicken mole and langoustine enchiladas. But do not, under any circumstances, miss the tacos. Because then you’d be depriving yourself of handmade tortillas filled with skirt steak, cilantro-lime marinated shrimp, fried mahi-mahi and lion’s mane mushroom tinga. Continue your smart decision making, and throw in an achiote-spiced mezcal cocktail or a pour from the massive agave spirits list.

4931 W Lovers Ln

Del Sur Tacos

Oak Cliff’s Del Sur Tacos is a fun and lively spot, with a bar, patio and full menu of Mexican favorites. Tortas, enchiladas, chile rellenos: they’re all here. But when it’s tacos you crave, skip straight to the slow-cooked birria, carne asada, carnitas and pan-seared cod. On Taco Tuesdays, tacos are just $2 and Margaritas are $5, so you can do some serious damage without a distressing call from your accountant. 

720 E Jefferson Blvd

Maskaras is a museum-like treasure trove of lucha libre masks, wrestler figurines and tacos to die for
Maskaras is a museum-like treasure trove of lucha libre masks, wrestler figurines and tacos to die for.
Monica Guadarrama Godefroy

Maskaras Mexican Grill

Maskaras is a museum-like treasure trove of lucha libre masks, wrestler figurines and memorabilia, but the food is serious business. The kitchen is making a full smorgasbord of dishes, but you’re here for the birria tacos and the tacos ahogados (“drowned tacos”), which are deep-fried and swimming in sauce. Messy? Yes. Delicious? Very much yes.

2423 W Kiest Blvd

6 Ways to Elevate At-Home Taco Night
6 Ways to Elevate At-Home Taco Night
 A chef shares how to channel restaurant-quality in your own kitchen

Taco y Vino

Tacos and beer will never go out of style, but tacos and wine are an unheralded duo celebrated at this Bishop Arts favorite. You can choose from tacos like cochinita pibil, barbacoa, chicken tinga and blackened Baja fish, and the wine list is stocked with interesting bottles by owner and wine pro Jimmy Contreras. The smart play is to bring a friend or significant other and share the tacos and wine combo, which nets you six tacos of your choice, plus a featured bottle of wine, all for just $45. 

213 W Eighth St

Milagro specializes in Tijuana street tacos, Sinaloa-style ceviches and Margaritas
Milagro specializes in Tijuana street tacos, Sinaloa-style ceviches and Margaritas.
Milagro Tacos Cantina

Milagro Taco Cantina

Situated at Trinity Groves, Milagro specializes in Tijuana street tacos and Sinaloa-style ceviches, and they make a solid Margarita. So that’s three things to be excited about. The menu has a few of the usual suspects, like pollo and al pastor, but the seafood options are the real star. Octopus and shrimp are treated with care and stuffed into tortillas with fresh toppings and spicy salsa. Then there’s the Costra de Salmon, which sees smoked salmon combined with asadero cheese, avocado and crema. It just works.

440 Singleton Blvd

Chilangos channels Mexico City's taquerias, serving fresh tortillas, carne asada, barbacoa, caramelized mushrooms and birria
Chilangos channels Mexico City’s taquerias.
Chilangos

Chilangos Tacos

This bright and busy restaurant channels Mexico City’s taquerias, serving fresh tortillas and a tight taco menu featuring chicken, al pastor, carne asada, barbacoa, caramelized mushrooms and the cult-favorite birria. The latter is only available on weekends, so that’s your time to shine. Three birria tacos — available with or without melted cheese — are joined by a side of hot consomme. Dip, bite, repeat. 

4012 Ross Ave, 10777 Harry Hines Blvd

El Come Taco's classics include tacos skirt steak, marinated chicken, al pastor and beer-battered tilapia
El Come Taco’s classics include skirt steak, marinated chicken, al pastor and beer-battered tilapia.
El Come Taco

El Come Taco

Cow head, tripe, tongue, veal brains — these are just a few of the options on El Come’s menu. Collect them all if you’re feeling adventurous, otherwise you can stick to tacos like skirt steak, marinated chicken, al pastor and beer-battered tilapia. The menu also includes a range of starters and sides like guacamole, elote, nopales and ceviche. Heads up: the restaurant is connected to La Viuda Negra, the speakeasy-style mezcaleria that has one of the best agave selections in town.

2513 N Fitzhugh Ave

The stars of Trompo's menu are authentic pork tacos carved straight from a rotating spit
The stars of Trompo’s menu are pork tacos carved straight from a rotating spit.
Trompo

Trompo

Trompo has changed formats and locations a few times over the years, but it’s still one of the best spots to score authentic pork tacos carved straight from the vertical, rotating spit. Start there, then try other delicious things served on corn tortillas, like bistek, barbacoa and chicken tinga. There’s also a selection of quesadillas, sides and drinks to keep you coming back.

337 Jefferson Blvd

Kevin Gray is a freelance journalist specializing in food, drinks and travel, and he's worked as a writer and editor for 15 years. Originally from Dallas, he lived in Austin, New York and Boston before making his way back to Dallas, where he currently resides.

