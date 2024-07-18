Leisure > Food

6 Ways to Elevate At-Home Taco Night

A chef shares how to channel restaurant-quality in your own kitchen

By Jim Mumford @jim_cooks
July 18, 2024 6:29 am
The Tongue, left, and Pork Tacos with Mezcal Margaritas at Chicatana Restaurant
Bonus advice: pair those tacos with Margaritas.
The Washington Post via Getty Images

I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that tacos have never been more popular than they are at this moment. Even a taco stand in Mexico City earned an unprecedented Michelin star earlier this year. We all get a little excited when a taco truck rolls by, and for good reason — when executed correctly, a taco is peak culinary bliss. That said, tacos shouldn’t always be served through a window, as wonderful versions can and should be created at home. We consulted with an expert for six tips on how to elevate taco night capture the magic of your favorite stand in your own kitchen.

Use Quality Tortillas

No offense to your grocery store, but the quality of tortillas available there can widely vary. Tortillas, especially corn varieties, are at their absolute peak when fresh. According to Paco Ruiz, a Mexican-born chef with 15 years of experience in upscale Mexican restaurants in Chicago and the Midwest, the secret is selecting the right grocery store. “Start by getting your corn tortillas from Mexican stores, either markets or butchers,” says Ruiz, who is currently the executive chef of Roca in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “Look for white or yellow corn — both have great flavor.” This is how to ensure you’re buying the highest quality and freshest tortillas in your area.

Make Your Own Salsa

Nothing brings down a taco like a bland, salty, astringent premade salsa. Preparing homemade salsa using fresh ingredients is an amazing way to bring the flavor. To take things to 11, Ruiz recommends roasting the ingredients before blending. “Charring your tomatoes, tomatillos, onion, peppers and garlic will give you a great, deep flavor,” he says. Finishing the salsa with acid like vinegar or lime juice helps set and highlight those sweet, roasted flavors.

Marinate Your Main

With the exception of a store-bought chorizo, all taco mains (steak, pork, chicken, fish and even cauliflower) can benefit from a marinade prior to cooking. Besides the obvious flavor benefits, a salty, acidic marinade will help tenderize the meat or veggie, making for a wonderful bite. No need to fret an extra step here, either — even a one-hour marinade using the homemade salsa you just prepared would be a spectacular place to begin. 

Toast the Tortillas

Tacos are a symphony of flavors and textures, yet nothing ruins the experience more than a tortilla that melts, leaving for a sad pile of taco fillings on the plate. Ruiz recommends dipping each tortilla in oil, then lightly toasting on a flattop or pan right before filling. This step lends a subtle roasted flavor to each tortilla and creates a barrier for your taco. Much like mayo protects a BLT from becoming soggy, the oil will help keep the fillings from dissolving the tortilla.

Cook Hot and Fast

The main ingredient of the taco, be it meat, potatoes or a veggie, needs to be cooked perfectly. If you’ve followed the previous few tips, then you have a canvas of a fresh, toasty tortilla and a roasted salsa as the backdrop for your marinaded main. By cooking with a hot and quick method (grilling, frying, etc), you will complement those flavors and bring umami and smoky notes into the taco. 

Finish Strong 

You’ve come this far, don’t fail on the finish. There’s a good reason most street tacos are finished with a trio of alliums (onions, shallots, scallion), an herb (cilantro or parsley) and some acid (lime and hot sauce). These flavors specifically highlight and balance the umami, roasted flavors the taco brings, turning the individual notes into a harmony. Find the pairing that fits your taco, finish strong and don’t be afraid to go back for seconds. 

Jim Mumford is a food and lifestyle contributor for InsideHook, and has been writing about food and food related matters for over a decade. A true midwestern boy, Jim was born, raised, and educated in Indiana (Boiler up!), then spent 10 years in Chicago eating and learning about thin pizza, cured meats, and fermented peppers.

