Products of the Week: Axes, Sunglasses and Petrichor Scents

No matter your stance on the efficacy of prebiotic sodas, you can’t deny that they’re fun to drink, taste delicious and probably aren’t as bad for you as full-fat Cokes. As an Olipop lover myself, I was so excited when I learned that they had a Shirley Temple pack dropping in the new year. The flavor, reminiscent of my classic childhood order when we went out to eat, will be stocking my fridge very soon.