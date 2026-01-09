Products of the Week: Axes, Sunglasses and Petrichor Scents

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Flamingo Estate drops a limited release selection of Petrichor scents, a new flavor of Olipop hits shelves and Adidas release some speedy sunglasses.
Flamingo Estate Petrichor Collection
We love most things Flamingo Estate puts out, and as fate would have it, they just released a limited selection of petrichor-scented goods. Petrichor refers to the smell of the earth after it has rained, and we can’t think of a better thing to get us through the cold, dark months ahead. Their Petrichor candle has already sold out, but you can still snag their petrichor soap brick.
Olipop Shirley Temple
No matter your stance on the efficacy of prebiotic sodas, you can’t deny that they’re fun to drink, taste delicious and probably aren’t as bad for you as full-fat Cokes. As an Olipop lover myself, I was so excited when I learned that they had a Shirley Temple pack dropping in the new year. The flavor, reminiscent of my classic childhood order when we went out to eat, will be stocking my fridge very soon.
Adidas Kalidro Sunglasses
We always have a need for speedy glasses, and these new ones from Adidas are doing the job. The Kalidro sunnies feature a mono disc frame and sleek outlines in a nod to more classic sporty shades, but these can be easily worn with a versatile array of outfits.
Filson x Crescent Down Works
Workware apparel brand Filson has partnered with down jacket company Crescent Down Works to create a select capsule of down-filled jackets all manufactured out of Seattle. The three outerwear pieces blend Filson wool (some dead stock and some new) with goose down to create an unmatched comfort experience so you can take on winter in the coldest of climates.
Boss Year of the Horse Collection
We’re just about a month out from Lunar New Year, which will mark the start of the Year of the Horse. As is customary, brands are leaning into this exciting time with curated collections to celebrate the occasion. Boss just launched their YOTH pieces, which feature polos, t-shirts, track pants and polos all embossed (pun intended) with geometric horse designs.
Best Made Co. Spark Straight-Hold Edition Axe
This new-edition axe from Best Made Co. is similar to their OG Spark model, with two important changes. First, it features a straight-hold handle as opposed to the Spark’s more curved-hold handle. The handle is fashioned out of Appalachian hickory, finished off with a red enamel base. Second is the blade guard, which is made by Gfeller leather company in Marsing, Idaho.
Harry’s Hydrating Facial Cleanser
Having a quality facial cleanser on hand never did anyone any harm — in fact, we encourage men to know about the core brands that can be added to your grooming routine. Harry’s happens to be a staple. The brand just released a new cleanser with a hydrating formula tailored specifically towards men. Powered by glycerin, which locks in moisture, it’s gentle and foamy and won’t leave your face feeling stripped.
Sézane New York Collection
For the woman in your life, you can’t go wrong with getting her something from Sézane. The brand just launched their New York collection, which features a selection of handbags, shoes, jackets, knits and jewelry all inspired by the Big Apple itself. The essentials that make up the collection will be available year-round but are meant to be sported in the colder months.
