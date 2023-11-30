Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure

The Best Gifts to Give Gen-Z, According to Gen-Zers

What the young and restless really want this holiday season

By Joanna Sommer, Zoe de Leon, Hanna Agro @josommersaid
Updated December 2, 2025 11:04 am EST
The best gifts to get a Gen-Z
The best gifts to get a Gen-Z
Olivia Sheehy

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hi there — we’re three one of the resident Gen-Zers here at IH, ready to guide you this holiday season on what to buy for the youngin’ in your life. Well, young-adult, if you will. To begin — let’s settle the dispute on what classifies as Gen-Z versus Millenial versus the infamous Gen-Alpha. If someone you know was born between the years of 1995 and 2012, they are a Gen-Z…sorry ’94. In today speak that means anyone who’s 12-27. With the holiday months now in full-fledged mayhem it’s time to pull up your boot-straps and admit you are only just getting started on shopping. That’s ok — that’s what your computer is for.

We realize how daunting it is to buy gifts for those who fall somewhere in that age range. Gen-Zers care about the environment and boycott brands that don’t share our values. We’re influenced by online aesthetics and tastemakers (do you even know who Matilda Djerf is?). We’re regular sluggers, Sonny Angels collectors and aspiring DJs. Oh, and we have great taste, if we do say so myself.

THE INSIDEHOOK 2025 GIFT GUIDE
THE INSIDEHOOK 2025 GIFT GUIDE

We’ve scoured for and tested hundreds of products that’ll knock the socks off any deserved person on your list, and compiled them into handy, curated gift guides with all the best stuff.

If none of that means anything to you, don’t sweat it. After hours of scrolling on TikTok and cross-examining with experts (namely, high schoolers, college kids and my own friends), we’ve rounded up a variety of perfect Gen-Z gifts that us and our peers actually want to unwrap this holiday season. Because Gen-Z spans from middle schoolers to college graduates, pick and choose as you see fit. You have great taste too, after all.

AirPod Max Headphones
AirPod Max Headphones

We know they may not be the top-rated headphones on the market but god they look cool.

buy here: $449
ClassPass Subscription
ClassPass Subscription

We all know inflation is bad and all that means that the price of workout classes is astronomical. ClassPass is a great gift because you can workout wherever you want and it’s a credit-based system so you’re not tied to one studio.

buy here: $55-$155
Our Place Wine Glasses
Our Place Wine Glasses

Gen-Z loves a dinner party and having cool wine glasses for your guests means you are, in fact, the best Gen-Z alive — along with every other 23-year-old cosplaying interior designer.

buy here: $95 $89
Book of the Month Subscription
Book of the Month Subscription

BookTok is a thing for a reason. The youths practically control the NYT Bestsellers list these days. If the Gen-Z in your life is looking to get back into books, this is a great gift option. Each month they’ll be given a shortlist of books they can select to receive in the mail.

sign up here
Dunsen Dunsen Robe
Dunsen Dunsen Robe

I recently came across every influencer and their mother wearing this robe and it scavenged the internet to see where it was from. Little did I know it was from the famously kitsch Brooklyn-based textile company Dunsen Dunsen.

buy here: $158 $118
Baggu Go Pouch Set
Baggu Go Pouch Set

Sustainable and practical. That’s the name of the game baby. Gen-Zers have one too many knick-knacks to not need a plethora of small pouches, and Baggu simply makes the best.

buy here: $40
Moccamaster KBGV Coffee Maker
Moccamaster KBGV Coffee Maker

Gen-Zers are the masters of buying a sweet treat and a coffee whenever they feel like it. But that doesn’t mean we can’t act like we make the best coffee and home (and honestly we’re trying to start!).

Buy Here : $359 $299
The Rhode Kit
The Rhode Kit

Any Gen-Z knows Hailey Bieber is the queen of skincare. Her products are pretty affordable and work incredibly well so if you all of them in one fowl swoop plus receive this fun toiletry bag in the process? Game over.

buy here: $117
L.L. Bean Boat Bag
L.L. Bean Boat Bag

Oh how very JFK Jr.! Oh how this will be received so very well!

buy here: $39
Owala FreeSip
Owala FreeSip

Gen Z loves stylish drinkware. You can’t go wrong with this one.

BUY HERE : $29 – $39
Parke OG Varsity Mockneck
Parke OG Varsity Mockneck

These sweatshirts from Parke have been dubbed as the sweatshirt that’s “making college girls crash out,” according to The Cut. This is a good thing. They’re simple, comfortable and trendy — and they sell out quick.

BUY HERE : $130
Hatch Restore 3
Hatch Restore 3

This alarm clock has gone viral on social media — and for good reason! Who wouldn’t want to wake up to a sunrise alarm for a phone-free sleeping experience? It’s the perfect gift to get the screen-obsessed Gen Z in your life.

BUY HERE : $169
Jellycat Amuseables Caprese Baguette
Jellycat Amuseables Caprese Baguette

Any Jellycat would likely suffice, but who would turn down a caprese baguette?

BUY HERE : $38
Anthropologie The Fiona Beaded Bag: Food & Drink Edition
Anthropologie The Fiona Beaded Bag: Food & Drink Edition

For the 21+ Gen Z, a beaded bag shimmering in their favorite cocktail of choice.

BUY HERE : $98
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket

The best part about this coat? It comes with a storage pouch that the coat will guaranteed fit in, and it easily fits in a bag or purse, so you don’t have to wear your coat or hold onto it all night. This coat is perfect for the Gen Z who gets cold but doesn’t want to wear a coat. Or a Gen Z who loves to go out to the club but hates being cold on the way there and home.

BUY HERE : $79
Nintendo Switch™ 2 System
Nintendo Switch™ 2 System

The perfect gift for the nostalgic Gen Z, who yearns to play Animal Crossing or Mario Kart one more time.

BUY HERE : $449
JBL Clip 4
JBL Clip 4

A clippable speaker for all on-the-go music needs. It’s waterproof, has wireless bluetooth and 10 hours of battery life. They can hang it right from their tote bags.

BUY HERE : $64 $49
Oura Ring 4
Oura Ring 4

For the fashionable Gen Z who also cares deeply about their health and fitness, the Oura Ring trackes sleep levels, activity levels and other preventative health variables that make it a must-have for many young adults

BUY HERE : $349 $249
Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven

Nothing gives off TikTok chef vibes like a Le Creuset dutch oven. Trust us.

BUY HERE : $270 – $650
Adidas Sambas OG Shoes
Adidas Sambas OG Shoes

You can’t go wrong with some of the trendiest shoes on TikTok.

BUY MEN’S : $100 BUY WOMEN’S : $100
BonBon Large Gift Box
BonBon Large Gift Box

Two entire pounds of the internet’s favorite Swedish candy.

BUY HERE : $43
Tank Must de Cartier watch
Tank Must de Cartier watch

Give the gift of classic luxury timepiece.

BUY HERE : $3600
Maison Margiela REPLICA Jazz Club
Maison Margiela REPLICA Jazz Club

What young adult doesn’t want to smell like a late-night out at an elegant jazz club, basking in the heavy aroma of cocktails, tobacco and vanilla?

BUY HERE : $170
West Elm Glass Iced Matcha Latte Ornament
West Elm Glass Iced Matcha Latte Ornament

Commemorate this holiday season with one of Gen Z’s popular morning drink of choice.

BUY HERE : $16
SMEG 2-Slice Toaster
SMEG 2-Slice Toaster

Help furnish a young Gen Z’s new apartment by gifting them this aesthetically pleasing toaster. This trendy appliance is known for its mid-century ’50s style. Could anything get more Gen Z than that? Not to mention it’s considered a must-have product by Nara Smith, the internet’s queen of the kitchen. If you know, you know.

BUY HERE : $229
Flo Pilates Studio Reformer
Flo Pilates Studio Reformer

Spoil the Gen Z-er in your life that’s in their pilates era.

BUY HERE : $1995 – $4750
David Yurman Box Chain Bracelet
David Yurman Box Chain Bracelet

The perfect gift for a difficult-to-buy-for Gen Z man.

BUY HERE : $195
Longchamp Le Pliage Original L Tote Bag
Longchamp Le Pliage Original L Tote Bag

There’s just something about Longchamp tote that makes a Gen Z-er swoon.

BUY HERE : $165
Ralph’s Coffee Ball Cap
Ralph’s Coffee Ball Cap

Gen Z-ers will never turn down a trendy ball cap, especially this one from Ralph’s Coffee.

BUY HERE : $59
Lululemon Racket Bag 19L
Lululemon Racket Bag 19L

Gen Z loves pickleball. They’ll love a Lululemon racket bag even more.

BUY HERE : $99
Coton Colors Oysters Half Dozen Platter
Coton Colors Oysters Half Dozen Platter

A charming little oyster plate? Perfect for the Gen Z-er who loves hosting, oysters or intricately detailed trinkets.

BUY HERE : $39
Carhartt OG Detroit Jacket 
Carhartt OG Detroit Jacket 

POV: He saw too many vintage Carhartts on his TikTok FYP and now it’s become the workwear jacket that he needs in his life.

BUY HERE : $298
Bombas Nest Slippers
Bombas Nest Slippers

For the Gen Z with chronically cold feet.

BUY MEN’S : $70 BUY WOMEN’S : $70
Topicals Faded Under Eye Brightening & Clearing Eye Masks
Topicals Faded Under Eye Brightening & Clearing Eye Masks

Eye masks have been very popular this year. Contribute to the ongoing trend.

BUY HERE : $22
DUA Balancing Cream Cleanser
DUA Balancing Cream Cleanser

The internet’s favorite globe-trotting bookworm-slash-pop star, Dua Lipa, now has a skincare line, developed by the ultra-prestigious Augustinus Bader.

BUY HERE : $40
Sézane x Antoinette Poisson Vanity Case
Sézane x Antoinette Poisson Vanity Case

The kind of gift that’ll be kept and used forever, really. From Paris with love.

BUY HERE : $90
LORE Somewhere but nowhere Eau de Parfum
LORE Somewhere but nowhere Eau de Parfum

Unisex fragrances that are literally designed around vibes. The scent Sublimity is described as “sheer solar musk” with notes of “warm skin” and “full sun.” How Gen Z can you get?

BUY HERE : $88
Fishwife The Cookbook Gift Box
Fishwife The Cookbook Gift Box

Take them from microwave dinner to impressively chic plate (with minimal fire hazaard)

BUY HERE : $52 – $65
T3 Aire 360
T3 Aire 360

Matilda Djerf blowouts for a steal.

BUY HERE : $249 $299
The Best Gifts to Give Gen-Z, According to Gen-Zers
Buy it now

Meet your guides

Joanna Sommer

Joanna Sommer

Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook. She graduated from James Madison University, where she studied journalism and media arts, and she attended the Columbia Publishing Course upon graduating in 2022. Joanna joined the InsideHook team as an editorial fellow in 2023 and covers a range of things from the likes of drinks, food, entertainment, internet culture, style, wellness…
More from Joanna Sommer »
Zoe de Leon

Zoe de Leon

Zoe is the Social Editor at InsideHook. She is an NYU graduate and previously wrote for Vogue Philippines. Her writing is interested in food, travel and Gen Z culture. She lives between New York City and the Philippines.

More from Zoe de Leon »
Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She…
More from Hanna Agro »

More Like This

A sampling of the best gifts for women under $100.
The Best Women's Gifts Under $100
The Best Fitness Gifts for Everyday Athletes
The Best Fitness Gifts for Everyday Athletes
The 100+ Best Gifts for Her in 2025
The 100+ Best Gifts for Her in 2025
Father's day gifts collage on greenery background
The Best Father’s Day Gifts Under $100 (And $50, And $25)

Leisure

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Jump on it.
You Have One More Day to Shop the J.Crew Cyber Monday Sale

From Our Partner

Burrow Modular Sofa on transparent background
Burrow Is Taking 40% Off (With Free Shipping)

From Our Partner

Outdoor Voices Relaxed Sweatpants
Last Call to Get Comfy With Outdoor Voices on Cyber Monday

From Our Partner

Cumulus
Cold Brew Fanatics, You Need This Machine

$695$495

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
Hands holding a GLP-1 injector
Can Scientists Develop GLP-1 Drugs Without the Nausea?
Person getting tattoo removed
Here’s What It’s Really Like to Get a Tattoo Removed
Cyber Monday
Every Single Cyber Monday Sale Worth Your Time and Money
Julia Child and James Beard standing behind a table arrayed w. autumnal foods while appearing on TV show Revolutionary Recipes
The Thanksgiving Hack I Learned From Julia Child
She gets something nice. You save some cash. Everyone wins.
The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Women’s Gifts

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Some of our favorite whiskeys of December

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Fragment Limited Edition watch

TAG Heuer Teamed Up With the Godfather of Streetwear on This Awesome New Carrera 

These were the most popular items for InsideHook readers this Cyber Week.

Everything InsideHook Readers Bought This Cyber Week

The best gifts to get a Gen-Z

The Best Gifts to Give Gen-Z, According to Gen-Zers

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week