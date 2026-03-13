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Maker’s Mark Announces the Latest Edition of Its Wood Finishing Series

The Stewards Release will be available in two strengths

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 13, 2026 2:09 pm EDT
Maker's Mark bottle in front of barrels
Maker's Mark Wood Finishing Series: The Stewards Release.
Maker's Mark

In 2023, Maker’s Mark revealed that its Wood Finishing Series — which used a distinctive array of wooden staves as part of the aging process — was coming to an end. In 2024, Maker’s Mark revealed that, actually, it was continuing with the program, to the delight of bourbon aficionados everywhere. And now, the distillery has shared details on what to expect in the 2026 edition, also known as The Stewards Release.

What can you expect from this bourbon? The announcement pointed to “honey, toasted marshmallow and candied ginger” flavors, for one thing. As for the finish, Maker’s Mark suggests that “stone fruit and salted caramel” will be among the points of reference here.

This whiskey follows The Heart Release and The Keepers Release, each corresponding to an aspect of the Maker’s Mark staff. In a statement, master distiller Dr. Mark Layfield said that this particular bourbon was “inspired by the operational leaders at Star Hill Farm and the care that goes into every step of production.” Technically speaking, The Stewards Release is actually available in multiple releases, one of them slightly stronger than the other. One was bottled at 109.6 proof, while the other was bottled at 113.3 proof.

Maker’s Mark Releases Its First Non-Bourbon 
Maker’s Mark Releases Its First Non-Bourbon 
 Star Hill Farm is a wheat whisky with an interesting new story

In 2024, Maker’s Mark revealed that the revival of the Wood Finishing Series was intended as another five-year project, which means that there are still two more bourbons to come now that this one is out in the world. As of this week, this new whiskey is available at retailers with a suggested price of $74.99.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
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