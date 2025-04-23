What we’re drinking: Star Hill Farm Whisky 2025

Where it’s from: Launched in 1953, Maker’s Mark is best known for their signature square-ish bottles that are hand-dipped in red wax and the use of soft red winter wheat in their bourbon mash bill. Maker’s is also the world’s largest B Corp-certified distillery and utilizes sustainable agriculture practices at their home of Star Hill Farm, all of which plays a large role in their new expression.

Why we’re drinking this: Maker’s Mark has famously only ever used one mash bill (70% corn, 16% soft winter wheat and 14% malted barley). So why is the distillery suddenly introducing a wheat whisky (no corn!) and their first new offshoot brand in more than 70 years?

The wheat fields next to the Maker’s Mark stillhouse Maker’s Mark

“This is a series of firsts for us,” says newly appointed Master Distiller Dr. Blake Layfield. “We’re really proud of this release, not only for the flavor of the whisky but also that this is a brand dedicated to talking about regenerative agriculture, what we have learned and how that brings in flavor.”

Making a wheat whisky fits in with the brand’s heritage, which saw co-founder Bill Samuels choose wheat over rye as a secondary ingredient to create a bourbon that was “pleasant, inviting, approachable and easy for you to enjoy and share with your friends,” Layfield notes. “Wheat gives you a creaminess or viscosity that is quite different from rye, along with a different spice note, something closer to holiday baking spices. There’s a subtle sweetness there, and it’s a little more inviting.”

Star Hill Farm Whisky will be the first whisky to carry the just-launched Estate Whiskey certification — a new designation by The Estate Whiskey Alliance group established by the University of Kentucky. Estate whisk(e)y (Maker’s is the rare American distiller that doesn’t put an “e” in their whisky description) is a category that focuses on spirits produced entirely on a distillery estate, using grains sourced from estate-owned or controlled land. Timed to this bottle launch, Maker’s Mark is establishing The Maker’s Mark Regenerative Alliance, committing the distillery to convert a million acres of conventional farmland to regenerative during the next three years.

Can a bourbon brand with one recipe duplicate its success with a wheat whisky? Let’s find out.

How it tastes: Star Hill Farm is crafted from two mash bills: one with 70% soft red winter wheat and 30% malted barley, and the other with 100% malted soft red winter wheat. The final product is a blend of seven- and eight-year-old whiskies coming out of those two mash bills; each mashbill also goes into five different barrel types before the liquid is married. The inaugural 2025 edition features an ABV of 57.35%. Fruity and floral on the nose, the mouthfeel is enveloping, with notes of vanilla, cherry pie, cinnamon gum, cola and pecans. It’s delicious, and I also recommend adding a drop of water or two.

Fun fact: Don’t expect next year’s edition to be the same thing. “What’s exciting for us is we’re treating this release like a vintage every year,” says lead blender Beth Buckner. “So every year is going to be different. Between the oak and barrel choices, between the grain varietal, even the growing of harvest season, everything will impact flavor. It’s something new we get to experiment with every year.”

Where to buy: The limited-edition Star Hill Farm Whisky will be available in mid-May at select retailers nationwide and available for purchase at the Maker’s Mark Distillery by booking a Star Hill Farm Whisky experience for $100.