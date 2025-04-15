Our Favorite Frozen Fish Is on Sale

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tariffs aside, the price of high-quality protein has never been on the accessible side, so we feel compelled to let you know when you can get a little more bang for your buck in the grocery department. Right now Vital Choice, the online fishmonger, is having a site-wide sale where you can get high quality frozen fish for less. From now until April 28 you can save 15% on orders that are above $149 and 20% on orders priced above $249 when you enter the code REEL at checkout.

We’ve raved about Vital Choice before because they deserve it. The brand that was brought to life by Alaska fisherman (and if you know, you know they prioritize seafood quality in AK) who believed that wild Alaskan salmon was one of the best things you could eat. Now, they’ve expanded their portfolio to include all kinds of sustainably-sourced fish, caviar and other marine-coded foods.

You can order individual portioned cuts of fish if you’re looking for something in a pinch, but if (nay, when) you realize that you love their product, Vital Choice offers seafood subscription boxes. There are four different subscription boxes that can be automatically shipped to your door, which inevitably alleviates some of your grocery shopping duty.

To get you started, we’ve linked a variety of their goods below that you can save on as a gateway order into the world of buying better seafood. As always, feel free to exercise your own free will and load up via the rest of their site here.