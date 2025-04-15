Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Our Favorite Frozen Fish Is on Sale

Sometimes frozen is better than fresh

By Hanna Agro
April 15, 2025 10:39 am EDT
Frozen is the new fresh.
Frozen is the new fresh.
Getty Images / Lew Robertson

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tariffs aside, the price of high-quality protein has never been on the accessible side, so we feel compelled to let you know when you can get a little more bang for your buck in the grocery department. Right now Vital Choice, the online fishmonger, is having a site-wide sale where you can get high quality frozen fish for less. From now until April 28 you can save 15% on orders that are above $149 and 20% on orders priced above $249 when you enter the code REEL at checkout.

We’ve raved about Vital Choice before because they deserve it. The brand that was brought to life by Alaska fisherman (and if you know, you know they prioritize seafood quality in AK) who believed that wild Alaskan salmon was one of the best things you could eat. Now, they’ve expanded their portfolio to include all kinds of sustainably-sourced fish, caviar and other marine-coded foods.

Tariffs Are Complicating Things for Restaurants and Home Cooks Alike
Tariffs Are Complicating Things for Restaurants and Home Cooks Alike
 Companies small and large face existential questions

You can order individual portioned cuts of fish if you’re looking for something in a pinch, but if (nay, when) you realize that you love their product, Vital Choice offers seafood subscription boxes. There are four different subscription boxes that can be automatically shipped to your door, which inevitably alleviates some of your grocery shopping duty.

To get you started, we’ve linked a variety of their goods below that you can save on as a gateway order into the world of buying better seafood. As always, feel free to exercise your own free will and load up via the rest of their site here.

Wild Pacific King Salmon
Wild Pacific King Salmon
buy here: $100 – $450
Wild Seafood Monthly Subscription Box
Wild Seafood Monthly Subscription Box
buy here: $200
Wild Chilean Seabass
Wild Chilean Seabass
buy here: $130 – $400
Wild Atlantic Sea Scallops
Wild Atlantic Sea Scallops
buy here: $140 – $210
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Roe Ikura
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Roe Ikura
buy here: $150 – $400
Wild Fish Monthly Subscription Box
Wild Fish Monthly Subscription Box
buy here: $170

Leisure > Food

Fisherman Aesthetic for Spring? Groundbreaking.
Your Warm-Weather Workout Shorts Are On Sale
Who's Next: Meet the Rising Stars of 2025

