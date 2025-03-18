What It’s Like to Order Sustainable Seafood From Vital Choice

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I absolutely love seafood of all kinds. From a simple piece of salmon to a tower of oysters and lobster, there are few things more satisfying. But it’s not always easy to source sustainable fish and shellfish, especially if you don’t have a reliable fishmonger nearby. That’s why I’ve been super into Vital Choice lately, which has excellent seafood — among other offerings — that’s delivered right to your door. Here, I offer my honest Vital Choice review so you can decide if the service is right for you.

About the Company

Vital Choice was launched in 2001 by two Alaskan fishermen. The focus was on wild Alaskan salmon, touted by the company as “nature’s most perfect food.” Since then, Vital Choice has grown to include all types of sustainably wild-caught fish and shellfish from around the world, grass-fed and pasture-raised meat, marine supplements and even things like tea, spices and organic dark chocolate.

What I love about Vital Choice is they really stick to their guns when it comes to their values. Here are a few great things you can expect from shopping there:

Always wild: Yes, it is possible to find nutritious, sustainably-farmed fish. But Vital Choice only focuses on wild-caught, ensuring their products are free from antibiotics, pesticides and GMO feeds.

Sustainable: You're likely aware that overfishing is a huge problem the world over. That's why Vital Choice sells environmentally-responsible seafood that's been certified sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council or recommended by consumer awareness programs such as Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch.

Ethical sourcing: When it comes to other products that Vital Choice sells, they are also committed to ethical sourcing, seeking ingredients that are certified organic and Fair Trade when possible.

Eco-friendly shipping materials: Vital Choice uses recycled cardboard boxes, insulated liners made from recycled denim instead of foam coolers, and recycled kraft paper in place of bubble wrap.

Seafood Subscriptions

I don’t live near a quality fishmonger, so I don’t eat seafood as often as I’d like. But that’s changed since I started using Vital Choice. With their seafood subscriptions, you never have to worry about running out to find a nice piece of tuna or whole salmon fillets.

They have four seafood subscription boxes from which to choose:

Wild Catch-of-the-Month: This box changes up the assortment each month to focus on one or two types of fish for a total of six to 10 servings. Think duos like halibut and cod, or Patagonian scallops.

Wild Fish Monthly: If you want a little more variety, this box contains four to five different products each month for 14 to 16 servings. Individually-portioned pieces of salmon, white fish and tuna means it's super easy to cook for one, two or many.

Wild Seafood Monthly: This box includes the same types of fish as the above but adds shellfish to the mix. Expect scallops, spot prawns and/or shrimp alongside white fish, tuna and salmon fillets.

Wild Salmon Monthly: Go back to where it all started with this wild salmon box. You can expect two to three different products and 10 to 14 servings, including things like king, sockeye or coho salmon, along with Nova lox, sockeye burgers and salmon sausage patties.

More Than Just Fish

One of the best things about Vital Choice is the variety. Not only do they have excellent seafood, but they also have a robust meat department with proteins like grass-fed beef, free-range bison and pasture-raised pork. You can’t go wrong with the boneless pork chops, filet mignons, bacon or the steaks and chops duo. And with grilling season on the horizon, I have my eye on the beef burger patties and uncured bison franks.

The Best Vital Choice Bundles

If you don’t know where to begin, Vital Choice offers some really great bundles to get you started. The Deluxe Wild White Fish Sampler comes stocked with Chilean seabass, Alaskan halibut, Alaskan cod, Atlantic haddock, smoked Alaskan sablefish and Pacific petrale sole. If you’re looking for ways to whip up quick, tasty meals, the Seafood Soup Sampler includes four delicious varieties: Savory Seafood Bisque, Smoked Salmon Chowder, Classic Clam Chowder and Seafood Cioppino. And if you can’t get enough shellfish, the Classic Wild Shellfish Trio features Patagonian scallops, Atlantic calamari and artisan blue shrimp.

Our Favorite Vital Choice Finds

These beauties are actually the only Fair Trade Certified shrimp in the world. Caught wild in Mexico’s Gulf of California, they’re raw, peeled and deveined, ready to be thrown on the grill or cooked in a skillet with herb butter.

These fillets are flaky and flavorful, and they’re an excellent source of protein and omega-3s. Serve them grilled or roasted with a cilantro-date chutney.

These succulent crab legs have already been cooked, so all you have to do is defrost them to enjoy the meat within. This crab is caught in the icy waters of the Bering Sea and has a sweet flavor.

I have wild sardines stocked in my pantry at all times because they make a great quick lunch or easy, delicious appetizer for last-minute guests. Add a pinch of flaky sea salt and these are good to go.

