In partnership with Vital Choice

There are so many ways to get your protein. Obviously, meat is full of it, but you can also get your fill from things like Greek yogurt, beans and lentils, nuts such as almonds and peanut butter, eggs, quinoa, and tofu. But seafood is perhaps the MVP of protein-packed foods. Not only are fish like salmon, tuna and sardines rich in protein, but they’re also packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which are excellent for heart health and could even reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and certain cancers.

Maybe, like me, you want to eat more fish this year but don’t have a reliable fishmonger nearby. But there’s a silver lining: Vital Choice ships all over the United States and Canada, and you don’t even have to go out into the cold to get it. The company was founded in 2001 with a focus on wild Alaskan salmon and has since grown to include all kinds of fish and shellfish from wild, environmentally-responsible fisheries around the globe. And in an era where overfishing and irresponsible aquaculture are real issues, Vital Choice’s commitment to trustworthy sources is a major win.

Below, I’ve rounded up seven fishes from Vital Choice that are high in protein so you can start the new year right — and eat well for the rest of 2025.

Wild Yellowfin (Ahi) Tuna Steaks

When it comes to protein, it doesn’t get much better than tuna. Each of these wild ahi tuna steaks has 34 grams of protein per five-ounce serving, making it the fish with the highest amount on this list. These particular steaks are caught one at a time in the Western Central Pacific Ocean by independent fishermen. Because they are so flavorful, simply season them with salt and pepper and sear to medium-rare (or the temp of your liking).

MSC Wild Petrale Sole

There are few dishes more luxurious than sole meunière, so this flaky white fish can check two boxes this year — getting more protein and mastering a new dish. Vital Choice’s wild-caught Petrale sole has 26 grams of protein per serving and also boasts 570mg of omega-3s in each six-ounce fillet.

MSC Wild Alaskan Cod

Whether you use it to make fritters, add it to a seafood stew or simply sear it with lemon, butter and herbs, cod is a diverse way to get more protein in 2025. These fillets from Vital Choice are line-caught in Alaska and frozen at sea for the freshest flavor possible. Each six-ounce serving has 26 grams of protein.

MSC Wild Alaskan Coho Salmon

Salmon is a true crowd-pleaser. Its firm texture and mild flavor make it perfect for cooking methods like broiling and grilling, and each six-ounce fillet has 25 grams of protein. Vital Choice sources their troll-caught wild Alaskan coho salmon from a cooperative of multigenerational fishing families.

Wild Sardines in Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Sardines packed in olive oil just might be my favorite on this list. The possibilities are endless with these little guys — eat them on a salad, use them to top crackers or simply open the tin and dig in. Sardines boast 25 grams of protein in a three-and-a-half-ounce serving, meaning one of these wild sardine tins offers that amount and more. Purse-seine caught and packed by hand within hours of catch in Portugal, you can’t go wrong with these conservas this year.

Wild Mackerel in Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

For the true tinned fish lovers, mackerel is a delight. Each can has about 20 grams of protein, and the fish is also rich in vitamin D, calcium and omega-3s. Vital Choice’s wild mackerel is sustainably caught off the Atlantic coast of Portugal, and they’re delicious in salads, sandwiches and right out of the can.

MSC Wild Maine Lobster Tails

Lobster is one of the most succulent ways to reach your goals — each three-ounce serving has 16 grams of protein. Vital Choice’s wild Maine lobster tails come raw and shucked, so all you have to do is cook them to your liking. Get the drawn butter ready!