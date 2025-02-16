Bush’s Gavin Rossdale Steps Into the Food World

It might not be the most intuitive connection to make, but there’s more overlap between the world of music and food than you might expect. One prime example of this comes in the form of critically acclaimed chef Brooks Headley of Superiority Burger, whose resume also includes stints in several cult punk and hardcore bands. And it makes a fair amount of sense: touring musicians are generally on the hunt for good, interesting meal options when on the road, so it’s not shocking that some would take that to the proverbial next level.



Another musician who’s recently made a very different move into the culinary realm is Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. He’s the host of a new television series, Dinner With Gavin Rossdale, which will feature Rossdale dining with the likes of Serena Williams, Common and Selma Blair.



As Rossdale told the Michelin Guide‘s website, his connection to the food world also encompasses friendships with the likes of Grant Achatz. (In the same interview, he recommends both Skylight Books and the ice cream emporium Salt & Straw, which suggests he has very good taste.)



In an interview with the Los Angeles Times‘ Mikael Wood, Rossdale stressed that the series would not be hyper-intensive. “I’m not a professional chef who can tell you what to do. And I don’t want to be that guy,” Rossdale said. “I’m a home cook, and I just based the show on fun dinners that I’ve had.”

So far, the series has been well-received. SPIN‘s Lily Moayeri wrote that “Rossdale’s ease in this environment and his practiced moves handling all manner of ingredients while wielding professional kitchen gadgets, is astounding.” Between that and Bush’s “Glycerine” turning up on a recent Yellowjackets episode, we might be seeing (and hearing) a lot more from Rossdale in the coming months.