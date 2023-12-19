Leisure > Food

Micah Wexler’s Pasture Project Is The Best Chicken For Home Cooking

They use heirloom breeds for a juicy and crispy bird

By Caitlin White @harmonicait
December 19, 2023 6:43 am
Micah Wexler cooking chicken on a grill.
Micah Wexler's next venture, Pasture Project, is a new line of frozen chickens for at-home chefs.
Josh Telles Photography

These days, there’s only one thing on chef Micah Wexler’s mind — did this chicken have a good life? If that sounds akin to an early Portlandia sketch, maybe Fred and Carrie were just ahead of their time. You see, it actually does matter what kind of lifestyle an animal had when it comes to taste, quality and how our body processes the meat. Let’s back up for a second because there’s a reason why Wexler’s thoughts on chicken matter. 

He’s been cooking in Los Angeles kitchens since he was 15, hustling his way through the restaurant industry before he could even drive. Born and raised in LA, Wexler worked at landmarks like Miceli’s and Vincenti (RIP) before heading to Europe to do stints at Michelin kitchens in Spain and Italy. Since then, he’s attended the Cornell Hotel School, worked at Spago in LA and L’Atelier Robuchon in New York, and started a few restaurants of his own — the first of which, Middle Eastern-focused Mezze, was immediately nominated for a James Beard Award. He followed that up with the Grand Central Market hit, Wexler’s Deli, which eventually expanded to a second location in Santa Monica. Stints on both Iron Chef and Netflix’s The Chef Show increased his national presence, but as a dad with two young kids, most recently he turned his attention to cooking at home instead of more TV appearances. And that’s where the chicken comes in. 

His latest venture, Pasture Project, is a new line of frozen, ready-to-cook chicken designed for at-home chefs. “The number one thing that’s most important to us with Pasture Project is that this is an heirloom breed chicken,” Wexler tells InsideHook. “Ninety-nine percent of the chicken that’s raised and eaten in this country (and most other countries) is one of two industrialized breeds. They were bred over many years to grow quickly, with big breasts and small legs, so they’ve got a lot of white meat, and that’s what they’re all about. They don’t focus on flavor, juiciness, health of the animal or health of the environment.” 

Green and white box holding cooked anf flavored smokey red chicken
Pasture project uses heirloom chicken breeds.
Josh Telles Photography
How Bar Cecil Became the Hottest Reservation in Palm Springs
How Bar Cecil Became the Hottest Reservation in Palm Springs
 Home of the $50 Martini

Heirloom breeds are based on the original breeds of chicken instead of these factory-bred hybrids. They spend time in the sunshine, grow much slower and are healthy animals because they move around and get exercise. They spend time outside, foraging for grass, grubs and flowers. Pasture-raised heirloom chicken is also super juicy and cooks up really crisp, and another bonus from all that cavorting in the sunlight is regenerative agriculture.

“Pasture-raised means the chicken can naturally fertilize the soil,” Wexler says. “It’s part of a closed loop system, where the animals are feeding the land, the land is feeding the animals and we’re having minimal impact on the process.” All the meat for Pasture Project comes from chickens that are California born and raised on a farm in the Central Valley, but in order to make sure he was getting meat from reputable, local farms in California, Wexler turned to a provider who helped LA chefs change the way they thought about meat in the first place — Debbie Rocker.

“My partner Debbie really is the person responsible for changing the conversation around meat in LA,” Wexler says. ”At the time, we’d all ask, ‘Is it Prime? Is it Choice? How much marbling does it have?’ And she was like, ‘You’re asking the wrong questions. You need to be asking what kind of animal was this? What breed was it? How was it raised, what did it eat, what was its lifestyle?’” 

Now, those questions are top of mind for chefs like Wexler, whether they’re cooking in a restaurant or working on DTC brands. The idea for Pasture Project came to Wexler during the peak pandemic months when no restaurants were open, even for take out, and plenty of less skilled cooks were struggling to prepare food for their families. So, instead of sending up their heirloom chicken breasts raw, Wexler and his team prepared three different marinades, so all that’s left to do is heat the chicken and serve. 

Three raw full chickens on a tray covered in different colored marinades
The three current marinade flavors are Smokey Red, Eureka Lemon and Herb, and Spicy Bomba.
Josh Telles Photography

“We call it ‘last mile cooking,’ where we’ve done all of the hard work and all of the tough stuff,” he says. “We figured out the flavoring and the seasoning — you don’t have to chop or get messy or deal with guess work. All you have to do is turn on your oven, put it in a pan and put it inside. That was the genesis of Pasture Project.”

With boneless, skinless chicken breasts and a whole spatchcocked chicken currently on offer, expansion plans for wings, tenders and ground chicken are in the works. The three current marinade flavors are Smokey Red, a sauce with smoked paprika, tamarind and yellow mustard (loosely based on the cult-y Dino’s Chicken); Eureka Lemon and Herb, a light, Provencal-style marinade; and Spicy Bomba, a Calabrian chili-driven sauce with rosemary and garlic.  

Get some chicken by Pasture Project right here

More Like This

Bottles of Nowadays spirits with cocktails
Nowadays Is The Cannabis-Infused Spirit Of The Future
Board with steak and sauces
Chef Brad Wise Tells Us How to Make a Shareable Steak Board
View of small black cabin overlooking mountain view
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Lake Arrowhead
Lady in a pool looking at water fixture
A Soak in These 12,000-Year-Old Hot Springs May Be California’s Best Wellness Experience

Leisure > Food
Los Angeles > Food
Leisure
Caitlin White began her career as a music journalist in New York City. With early editorial assistant gigs at AOL Music and Complex, she later worked in entertainment and lifestyle journalism at MTV News. After running...Read More

Most Popular

Eagle Rare 25, the first release from Buffalo Trace's Warehouse P
How an Experimental Warehouse Helped Shape Eagle Rare 25
Longyearbyen, Svalbard
A Journey to Svalbard, the World’s Northernmost Permanent Settlement
A collage of the best memes of 2023, including Barbenheimer, Donald Trump's mugshot, Kevin James shrugging and Kendall Roy as Ken
The 25 Best Memes of 2023, Explained
VinFast charging port
VinFast Has a Recycling Destination In Mind for Old EV Batteries
a collage of luxury gifts on a gold background
The Best Luxury Gifts to Splurge on This Holiday Season
Sonos Move 2 outdoors near a sprinkler
Review: Move 2 Improves on Sonos’s Original Portable Speaker

Recommended

Suggested for you

Eagle Rare 25, the first release from Buffalo Trace's Warehouse P
How an Experimental Warehouse Helped Shape Eagle Rare 25
Longyearbyen, Svalbard
A Journey to Svalbard, the World’s Northernmost Permanent Settlement
A collage of the best memes of 2023, including Barbenheimer, Donald Trump's mugshot, Kevin James shrugging and Kendall Roy as Ken
The 25 Best Memes of 2023, Explained
VinFast charging port
VinFast Has a Recycling Destination In Mind for Old EV Batteries
a collage of luxury gifts on a gold background
The Best Luxury Gifts to Splurge on This Holiday Season
Sonos Move 2 outdoors near a sprinkler
Review: Move 2 Improves on Sonos’s Original Portable Speaker

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Micah Wexler cooking chicken on a grill.

Micah Wexler’s Pasture Project Is The Best Chicken For Home Cooking

Eagle Rare 25, the first release from Buffalo Trace's Warehouse P

How an Experimental Warehouse Helped Shape Eagle Rare 25

Longyearbyen, Svalbard

A Journey to Svalbard, the World’s Northernmost Permanent Settlement

VinFast charging port

VinFast Has a Recycling Destination In Mind for Old EV Batteries

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

12 classic, collector Ferrari cars. Here's our full guide to collecting vintage Ferrari vehicles, from 1948 to 1999.

The Classic Ferrari Collector’s Guide

Best movies of 2023

Our Favorite Movies of 2023

A graphic of matches in a row, each a bit more burnt than the one before it.

How “Sleep Minimums” Quietly Steal Years From Our Lives

A bottle of Glenglassaugh near the North Sea distillery

How Coastal Terroir Defines Glenglassaugh’s Excellent Whiskies