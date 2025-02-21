Leisure > Food

Apple Is Getting Into the Recipe Business

A new Apple News+ feature is launching later this year

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 21, 2025 4:58 pm EST
Apple News+ Food
Apple News+ Food will launch later this year.
Apple

You can certainly cook with an apple, but can you cook with an Apple? While we wouldn’t recommend adding the expensive smartphone to your next stew or cake, the electronics company is making a foray into the home cooking market with a new feature for its Apple News+ subscribers: access to an array of recipes.

The new feature, known as Apple News+ Food, is set to debut with the release of iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4, the first developer betas of which just launched. (The official release for both is set to happen in April, according to Apple’s announcement.) The new feature will be heavy on the recipes but won’t stop there; Apple also plans to feature “stories about restaurants, healthy eating, kitchen essentials and more.”

As for the recipes that will be at the heart of things, you’ll likely recognize some of the names of websites and publications that are contributing to the project. Apple announced that Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Good Food and Serious Eats will be among the outlets included in this new venture. Based on the screenshots shared with the announcement, recipes will credit the publications where they originated. As you might expect from an Apple product, the design itself is also clean and eminently readable.

The YouTube Guide to Cooking
The YouTube Guide to Cooking
 From the science behind your favorite dishes to tips on how to be a better baker, these are our favorite cooking channels

A subscription to Apple News+ is $12.99 per month; Apple shared that some of its food features and recipes will also be available to free users of the service. It’s not hard to see why the company is investing in its cooking offerings. Home cooking apps have been a success for the likes of The New York Times recently. The coming months will see if the addition of a curated selection of tasty recipes gets more Apple News+ subscribers on board and helps the company retain existing users as well.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

