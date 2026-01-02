Products of the Week: Salomon Sneakers, LV Bags and Faux Fur

If you want to be enlightened as we head into the new year, just know that fur is back. No, not real fur — faux fur. Now, Engineered Garments has teamed up with Finnish footwear company Tarvas to deliver on this. EG Designer Daiki Suzuki reimagined Tarvas Wanderer style to make it a little more stylistically functional as we head into 2026. It features faux fur on the top, Tarvas classic mud guard and a low profile rubber sole so you don’t have to feel bad about wearing your fur shoes in the wintertime.