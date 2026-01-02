Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Products of the Week: Salomon Sneakers, LV Bags and Faux Fur

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
January 2, 2026 11:03 am EST
The North Face, Percival, Salomon

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: New Salomon Gore-Tex shoes are ready for pre-order, Louis Vuitton celebrates their classic monogram with a new collection and Percival and Champion add to their co-branded collection.

Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex Sneakers
Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex Sneakers

As we start 2026 off with a bang, and some snowy cold weather in our neck of the woods, Salomon delivers some fresh Gore-tex shoes. The XT-6 along with four other Gore-Tex styles will drop on Jan. 14. They’re all built for the winter weather and honestly deserve a lifetime spent trudging through muddy mountainsides and on snowy streets.

pre-order here
Champion x Percival Collection
Champion x Percival Collection

Percival and Champion have added to the brands’ sporty collaboration with overcoats, knit sweaters, rugby shirts and collar jackets. They strike a balance between Champion’s classic fan wear style beat and Percival’s classic British feel. The pieces, slightly reminiscent of Ralph Lauren’s ’90s aesthetic, are meant to be sported at the après-ski bar but will suit just fine on your busy city streets.

shop here
The North Face Japan x Sashiko Collaboration
The North Face Japan x Sashiko Collaboration

The North Face Japan has teamed up with Japanese artistic collective Sashiko Gals to reimagine some of TNF’s classic items. If you aren’t familiar, Sashiko Gals have been around the block, working with brands like New Balance to work traditional Japanese stitch work into modern design. Their work on this latest drop ushers in a new take on TNF’s Nuptse pieces — from jackets to boots and vests, what we have here is functional art courtesy of the brainwork behind this collaboration.

read more here
EG x Tarvas Faux Fur Shoes
EG x Tarvas Faux Fur Shoes

If you want to be enlightened as we head into the new year, just know that fur is back. No, not real fur — faux fur. Now, Engineered Garments has teamed up with Finnish footwear company Tarvas to deliver on this. EG Designer Daiki Suzuki reimagined Tarvas Wanderer style to make it a little more stylistically functional as we head into 2026. It features faux fur on the top, Tarvas classic mud guard and a low profile rubber sole so you don’t have to feel bad about wearing your fur shoes in the wintertime.

shop here
Louis Vuitton Monogram Origine Collection
Louis Vuitton Monogram Origine Collection

To celebrate the brand’s iconic LV monogram, they’ve released a series of capsule collections reimagined. One of those is the Monogram Origine collection, which explores an archival-inspired selection of bags and wallets featuring classic LV patterns in a new modern way.

shop here

