Products of the Week: Salomon Sneakers, LV Bags and Faux Fur

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: New Salomon Gore-Tex shoes are ready for pre-order, Louis Vuitton celebrates their classic monogram with a new collection and Percival and Champion add to their co-branded collection.
Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex Sneakers
As we start 2026 off with a bang, and some snowy cold weather in our neck of the woods, Salomon delivers some fresh Gore-tex shoes. The XT-6 along with four other Gore-Tex styles will drop on Jan. 14. They’re all built for the winter weather and honestly deserve a lifetime spent trudging through muddy mountainsides and on snowy streets.
Champion x Percival Collection
Percival and Champion have added to the brands’ sporty collaboration with overcoats, knit sweaters, rugby shirts and collar jackets. They strike a balance between Champion’s classic fan wear style beat and Percival’s classic British feel. The pieces, slightly reminiscent of Ralph Lauren’s ’90s aesthetic, are meant to be sported at the après-ski bar but will suit just fine on your busy city streets.
The North Face Japan x Sashiko Collaboration
The North Face Japan has teamed up with Japanese artistic collective Sashiko Gals to reimagine some of TNF’s classic items. If you aren’t familiar, Sashiko Gals have been around the block, working with brands like New Balance to work traditional Japanese stitch work into modern design. Their work on this latest drop ushers in a new take on TNF’s Nuptse pieces — from jackets to boots and vests, what we have here is functional art courtesy of the brainwork behind this collaboration.
EG x Tarvas Faux Fur Shoes
If you want to be enlightened as we head into the new year, just know that fur is back. No, not real fur — faux fur. Now, Engineered Garments has teamed up with Finnish footwear company Tarvas to deliver on this. EG Designer Daiki Suzuki reimagined Tarvas Wanderer style to make it a little more stylistically functional as we head into 2026. It features faux fur on the top, Tarvas classic mud guard and a low profile rubber sole so you don’t have to feel bad about wearing your fur shoes in the wintertime.
Louis Vuitton Monogram Origine Collection
To celebrate the brand’s iconic LV monogram, they’ve released a series of capsule collections reimagined. One of those is the Monogram Origine collection, which explores an archival-inspired selection of bags and wallets featuring classic LV patterns in a new modern way.
