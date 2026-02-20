Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

The Best Way to Get Prescription Meta AI Glasses

The future doesn't even have to put a dent in your wallet

By Shelby Slauer
February 20, 2026 4:11 pm EST
The glasses of the future are here.
The glasses of the future are here.
GlassesUSA.com/InsideHook

The Gist

What began as skepticism toward AI glasses quickly turned to wonder as Meta's offering revealed surprisingly practical features like real-time translation and photo capabilities, now affordably available with prescription options through GlassesUSA.com.

Key Takeaways

  • Meta AI glasses offer features including real-time translation, setting reminders, getting suggestions and photo/video capabilities.
  • The glasses come equipped with open-ear speakers, extended battery life, a portable charging case and responsive touch controls.
  • Users can purchase Meta AI glasses as prescription frames or sunglasses from GlassesUSA.com, currently with 50% off lenses and free shipping using code LENSES50.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Everything is becoming “smart” these days. I find myself with an app for my smart clock, my smart lamp, my smart fragrance diffuser, my smart picture frame — I could go on. And while the increased reliance on our phones and technology can feel fatiguing, it legitimately makes life easier. There is a thrill involved in turning on my bedroom lamp from the living room, or filling my home with fragrance while I’m still on the train. But when AI glasses came across my desk, I initially drew the line. As much as these “smart” advancements have been exciting and useful, I didn’t have an innate need for that technology in my eyeballs.

And I’ll tell you, it’s possible I had it all wrong.

Review: You Should Start Ordering Your Glasses Online
Review: You Should Start Ordering Your Glasses Online
 Easy-to-order eyeglasses and sunglasses at miraculously affordable prices? Count us in

I don’t know what I expected Meta glasses to be besides a headache, but what I learned, thankfully, required no Advil. The Meta Glasses allow you to ask questions, set reminders, get suggestions or (and this really blew my mind) hold real-time translated conversations in multiple languages. Open-ear speakers give you an immersive audio experience for music and phone calls. They even have photo and video capabilities. They come with an extended battery life, portable charging case and responsive touch controls. The best part? You can cop the frames as glasses or sunglasses, and select from prescription-eligible lenses, transition lenses and more. The best part of these “smart” technological advancements is when they blend seamlessly with functionality, and these do exactly that.

So the only thing standing in the way is the exorbitant albeit understandable cost, right? Wrong! We found a way to do it affordably. GlassesUSA.com (our favorite place to order glasses online) has Ray-Ban and Oakly Meta AI glasses available, and they’re currently running an offer for 50% off lenses for both brands plus free shipping with code LENSES50.

We’ve made it easy for you by choosing a few of our favorite Meta lenses below, or you can check out their entire selection here.

Shop MetaAI Glasses at GlassesUSA.com:

Ray-Ban Meta AI RW4013 Glasses Headliner
Ray-Ban Meta AI RW4013 Glasses Headliner
Buy Here : $409
Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses RW4012 Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses RW4012 Wayfarer
Buy Here : $379
Oakley Meta HSTN OW8002 AI Glasses
Oakley Meta HSTN OW8002 AI Glasses
Buy Here : $449 $225
Oakley Meta HSTN OW8002 AI Glasses Prizm Transitions
Oakley Meta HSTN OW8002 AI Glasses Prizm Transitions
Buy Here : $479

Meet your guide

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

More Like This

Two eye creams that are great for men: Horace Under-Eye Moisturizer on the left and Ursa Major Forest Alchemy Eye Cream on the right
The 9 Best Eye Creams, Which Will Make You Look and Feel Rejuvenated
Deals of the week
From $119 Trench Coats to 4K Televisions: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Products of the Week: Clogs, Pizza Ovens and Golf Gear
From Our EIC: The Low-Key Best Time of Year to Buy Outerwear
From Our EIC: The Low-Key Best Time of Year to Buy Outerwear

Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Rhodes Boots
Save $108 on Vibram Lug Work Boots at Huckberry

$268$160

Wills Trench Coat
It’s Almost Time For Trench Coats

$298$119

Allen Edmonds Paxton Lace-up Sneaker
This Versatile Dress Sneaker Is 67% Off

$300$100

Samsung - 65" Class S84F OLED 4K UHD Vision AI Smart Tizen TV
Today Only, This Samsung 65″ TV Is Over Half Off

$2,000$900

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Take-out window at Backdoor 43
The Smallest Bar in the World Is Worth the Trip
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
Harrison Ford standing in his underwear, throwing a football.
Can You Pass the “Underwear Fitness Test”?
An Olympian napping in the cold.
Sleep Like an Olympian: 7 Habits to Steal From the World’s Best
Doctors looking at brain scans
A New Study Could Change How We Think About Parkinson's Disease
A do not disturb sign.
How a Sex Writer Books a Hotel 

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

The glasses of the future are here.

The Best Way to Get Prescription Meta AI Glasses

Deals of the week

From $119 Trench Coats to 4K Televisions: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

You're gonna wanna check these out.

Products of the Week: Clogs, Pizza Ovens and Golf Gear

It's still coat season.

From Our EIC: The Low-Key Best Time of Year to Buy Outerwear

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?