All the Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Through the Long Weekend

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Just because you might find yourself on a boat or at a barbecue this holiday weekend doesn’t mean you should neglect the time-honored tradition that is shopping the Memorial Day sales. Yet, seeing as many of us will likely be out and about this weekend, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to highlight the Memorial Day sales that are up an running, so that you can enjoy your summer kickoff to the fullest without having to worry about missing a major deal.

Below, you’ll find a wealth of sales across a range of categories, from style to fitness to tech and beyond. Some are already in full swing while others that are expected to start in the coming days, so if you’re really planning to go hard over the long weekend, you can go ahead and get your shopping out of the way.

Whether you need a new mattress or a pair of fresh kicks, there’s a MDW sale for everything.

Our Top 2024 Memorial Day Sales

Best Style Memorial Day Sales 2024

Bonobos: Save on shirts, shorts, denim, flannel and so much more at Bonobos.

Brooks Brothers: Polos, chinos, officewear — Brooks Brothers’ clearance has it all, plus free shipping on orders over $200.

Chaco: Summer’s just around the corner — you can take 25% off everything with code CHACOSUMMER.

Columbia: Take up to 40% off everything — that’s 2,000-plus items — now through 5/27.

End Clothing: From designer digs to destination footwear, End’s 13,000-plus-item sale section is up to 60% off this Memorial Day Weekend.

Gap: Gap brands, including Old Navy and Athleta, are offering up to 50% off alongside special ongoing deals that will continue to rotate over the holiday weekend.

GlassesUSA: Shop from over 10,000 styles of frames and take up to 40% off (plus free shipping) with code MEMORIALDAY.

Huckberry: Huckberry’s enticing selection of gear and garb is currently up to 60% off.

Jachs NY: Take up to 60% off select summer styles.

Lacoste: Chomp! The alligator is offering 30% off spring/summer styles in honor of Memorial Day.

Levi’s: Take up to $100 off your order at Levi’s.

Lululemon: Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section is popping off with premium athleisure up the wazoo at insane prices.

Mansur Gavriel: Take up to 50% off select sale styles.

Nike: Take up to 40% off new markdowns.

Nordstrom: The anniversary sale is fast approaching and Nordstrom cardmembers get early access to the best deals.

Nordstrom Rack: Take an extra 25% off clearance.

Saxx: Shop their best-selling men’s underwear and other apparel to find discounted additions for your wardrobe.

SSENSE: Babe, wake up: the SSENSE sale is back. For a limited time, take up to 50% off new additions and certified grails alike.

Taylor Stitch: Last Call apparel is up to 50% off at Taylor Stitch,

Todd Snyder: Up to 70% off blazing menswear from Mr. Americana himself? Don’t mind if we do.

Best Home, Mattress and Kitchen Memorial Day Sales 2024

Albany Park: Furniture is up to 35% off.

Amerisleep: Take $450 off any mattress with code AS450. You’ll also receive complimentary, no-contact delivery and free returns.

Apt2B: Take 20% off storewide and up to 35% off orders $6,499 or more.

Big Blanket Co.: Take 20% off sitewide and up to 50% off last-call items.

Brentwood Home: Take 10% off everything.

Brooklyn Bedding: Receive 30% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL30 now through 5/29.

Buffy: Take 20% off sitewide.

Burrow: Take up to 60% off sitewide on Burrow’s award-winning furniture.

DOG by Dr. Lisa: Save 30% on the DOG Coat Care Set starting 5/26.

Dyson: Save on select vacuums and air purifiers.

Great Jones: Use code HOTDOG to take 25% off everything from the trendy cookware brand.

Made In: Made In’s top-notch cookware, bakeware, tableware and knives are all up to 25% off.

Mattress Firm: Take up to 72% off everything now through Monday.

Nectar: Everything is up to 40% off at the mattress brand, including Nectar’s premium memory foam mattress.

Outer: The brand’s good-looking, durable outdoor furniture is all up to 20% off.

Parachute: Take 20% off just about everything on Parachute’s site, including bedding bundles, furniture and loungewear.

Purple Mattress: Save up to $800 on a Purple mattress and adjustable base, and save up to 25% on bedding, pillows and sheets.

PK Grills: Save up to 20% and PK Grills will throw in a free cover.

Saatva: Take up to $600 off your order.

Society6: Art prints, posters, wrapping paper and stickers are up to 40% off.

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to 40% on mattresses and more.

Tuft & Needle: There are tons of deals happening at Tuft & Needle. Take up to $700 off top-rated mattresses, bedding, frames and other sleep essentials.

Tushy: Take up to 40% off all bidets and bundles.

Wayfair: Take up to 70% off home goods.

Williams Sonoma: Take up to 50% off cookware, cutlery, electronics, home goods and more.

Windmill: The brand offering some sexy-looking AC units is taking up to $60 off its line of smart air conditioners.

Best Outdoors and Fitness Memorial Day Sales 2024

Adidas: Take up to 40% off select goods and apparel.

Alo Yoga: Take up to 40% off workout apparel.

Backcountry: Take up to 30% off select gear and apparel.

Black Diamond: Take up to 50% off select apparel and equipment.

CamelBak: Take up to 50% off.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Take up to 50% off outdoor living and camping essentials, sports equipment, athletic shoes and athleisure through Memorial Day Weekend.

Eddie Bauer: Massive savings of up to 50% off shirts, shorts, pants and other assorted apparel.

Forsake: Take 25% off sitewide on hiking shoes, boots and sandals.

Mountain Hardwear: Take 25% off select styles.

Osprey: Take up to 40% off select styles, now through 5/29.

Outdoor Research: Shop the May Melt Out Sale for 25% off select styles and summer essentials.

Pearl Izumi: Take 25% off full-price items (some exclusions apply).

REI: Take up to 30% off during REI’s biggest sale of the year.

Rumpl: Take 25% off in this sitewide sale.

Salomon: Take up to 25% off select footwear and apparel.

Smith: Take up to 40% off select styles, now through 5/29.

The North Face: TNF is offering 30% off select styles from 5/17-5/28.

Best Electronics Memorial Day Sales 2024

Amazon: The online retail giant has an insane amount of tech on sale that’s constantly rotating for Memorial Day, so be sure to check in often as you’ll never see the same deal twice.

Best Buy: Find deals on home appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers and more, now through 6/8.

Courant: Take up to 20% off sleek chargers.

Walmart: Huge Memorial Day savings on TVs, vacuums, blenders, furniture and more.