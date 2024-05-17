Leisure > Gear

The Backcountry and REI Memorial Day Sales Have All the Deals for a Geartastic Summer

Save big on tons of sweet gear for all your summertime adventures

By Paolo Sandoval and Jordan Bowman @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated May 17, 2024 12:15 pm
a collage of gear on a mountain background
REI and Backcountry have already started their Memorial Day Sales. Here's what to buy.
REI/Getty

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and with it a bundle of massive sales on everything from televisions to twill shirts to tents. But for those outdoorsy dudes, there’s no reason to wait — Backcountry and REI, two of the biggest gear purveyors and general outdoor retailers, have already kicked off their sales, both offering up to 30% off thousands of items.

20 Outdoor Brands Every Guy Should Know
20 Outdoor Brands Every Guy Should Know
 It’s been a long time since Columbia and The North Face were your only options

Better yet, there’s still tons of stock for you to parse through — unless, of course, you’d rather just check out the handy-dandy compilation of the best outdoor Memorial Day sales from both retail giants. There are trail running racers, trekking packs, a tent or two, all from brands you know and trust like Patagonia, Outdoor Research and more. Below, the best REI and Backcountry Memorial Day deals that you can shop right this instant.

The Best REI Outdoor Deals:

REI Co-op Active Pursuits Shorts – Men’s 7″ Inseam
REI Co-op Active Pursuits Shorts – Men’s 7″ Inseam
Buy Here : $45$27
IceMule Pro Cooler – 23 Liters
IceMule Pro Cooler – 23 Liters
Buy Here : $250$187
BioLite FirePit+
BioLite FirePit+
Buy it now : $300$225
Trigger Point Performance Impact Massager
Trigger Point Performance Impact Massager
REI : $42$32
Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle with Flex Cap - 40 fl. oz.
Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle with Flex Cap – 40 fl. oz.
Buy Here : $50$27
Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandals
Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandals
REI : $105$79
Garmin Forerunner 255
Garmin Forerunner 255
Garmin : $350$250

The Best Backcountry Outdoor Sales

Osprey Atmos 65L Pack
Osprey Atmos 65L Pack
Backcountry : $340$255
ALPS Mountaineering Retreat Screen House
ALPS Mountaineering Retreat Screen House

Backcountry : $250$187
Black Diamond Stormline Rain Shell
Black Diamond Stormline Rain Shell
Backcountry : $180$108
Outdoor Research Ferrosi 7″ Hiking Shorts
Outdoor Research Ferrosi 7″ Hiking Shorts
Backcountry : $79$47
Dolomite Sleeping Bag
Dolomite Sleeping Bag
Backcountry : $185$105
Patagonia Dirt Roamer 20L Pack
Patagonia Dirt Roamer 20L Pack

Backcountry : $159$87
Eureka! SPRK Camp Grill
Eureka! SPRK Camp Grill
Backcountry : $150$112
Salomon Sense Ride 5 Trail Running Shoe
Salomon Sense Ride 5 Trail Running Shoe

Backcountry : $140$105

More Like This

A sampling of the best Memorial Day Weekend deals, including an a dutch oven, blue longsleeve button down and a garmin watch
The Memorial Day Sales Are Still Going. Here’s What’s Worth Shopping.
a collage of footwear from the Nike memorial day sale on a blue background
Nike Memorial Day Sale: All the Swoosh Deals to Shop This Weekend
Huckberry Memorial Day sale Hero
These Are the Best Deals From Huckberry's Mammoth Memorial Day Sale
a collage of items from the memorial day style sales
The Best Memorial Day Style Sales to Shop: J.Crew, Abercrombie, Nordstrom and More

Leisure > Gear

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

All-Clad 12 Piece Cookware Set Hard Anodized
The All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event Is Here

From Our Partner

ESR MagSafe Charging Stand
For Apple Fans, This MagSafe Stand Is a Must

$70$28

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2)
Get the First Deal on Apple’s Latest iPad

$1,299$1,234

Hot Sleeper? Casper’s Cooling Pillow Is on Sale.
Hot Sleeper? Casper’s Cooling Pillow Is on Sale.

$149$134

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

York, Maine
This Coastal Maine Town Is Preserved in Time (in the Best Way Possible)
Caitlin Clark of the Fever reacts after being called for a foul.
Caitlin Clark Double-Doubles With TOs in Messy WNBA Debut
John Mulaney on set for "Everybody's in L.A." His style was no accident: his wardrobe referenced the days of Johnny Carson and David Letterman in L.A.
The Comedian’s New Clothes: How “Everybody’s in LA” Revived the Talk Show Wardrobe
Pharmacist
Are We Talking About Health and Longevity All Wrong?
These are the 10 best items from Amazon's summer beauty haul.
The 10 Best Men’s Grooming Products From Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul
Delta logo
Delta Is Adding a Bar to Some Regional Flights

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

a collage of gear on a mountain background

The Backcountry and REI Memorial Day Sales Have All the Deals for a Geartastic Summer

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Chain Necklaces to Leather Weekenders: The 19 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

A smokeless fire pit from Breeo, a competitor to Solo Stove. We reviewed and tested both to find the best fire pit.

Review: Is Breeo’s Smokeless Fire Pit the One to Rule Them All?

Save up to $750 at the Hydrow Memorial Day Sale

Hydrow’s Memorial Day Sale Goes Crazy

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco