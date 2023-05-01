InsideHook
Gear | May 1, 2023 10:17 am

20 Outdoor Brands Every Guy Should Know

It’s been a long time since Columbia and The North Face were your only options

15 outdoor brands every guy should know
15 outdoor brands every guy should know
InsideHook
By Cam Vigliotta and Paolo Sandoval

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There’s no mistaking the current collective interest in the great outdoors. With recent years inspiring new interest in Mother Nature, there are more folk than ever obsessed with being outside, in all the forms it takes. To wit: ecotravel is off the rails, trailhead parking is a nightmare and campsites are fully booked. Yet thankfully, established outdoor retailers are meeting record-breaking demands.

Allow The Huckberry x Timex Ironman to Reintroduce Itself
Allow The Huckberry x Timex Ironman to Reintroduce Itself

The much-deserved reissue is available exclusively at Huckberry

If you are one of the newly minted outdoor adventurers looking to test the pristine waters of alfresco adventure, the beginner’s guide to getting outside starts with the right gear. Without the proper boots, tents, tools, backpacks, sleeping bags and equipment, you won’t have a chance to venture far.

Currently, the catalog of outdoor brands is endless, and they can sometimes seem indistinguishable from one another. Which is why we’ve created a comprehensive list to help you source gear from the most reputable companies. Sure, there are popular brands, from Patagonia (ever heard of Baggies?) and The North Face to Columbia and Arc’teryx. But if you’re looking to support the lesser-known outfitters, we’ve compiled 20 outdoor brands every man should know.

The Best Outdoor Brands Every Man Should Know:

Danner Boots Mountain Light Hiking Boot
Danner

Danner

Founded: Wisconsin, USA
Best For: Hiking Boots

The Beta: A Pacific Northwest powerhouse known for long-lasting durability, Danner makes boots for hikers, laborers and everyday outdoorsmen. Unlike their competitors, a good percentage of Danner boots are designed and made in the U.S. with high-quality materials for years of use, and our preferred boot just so happened to have its own Hollywood cameo in the film, Wild. After all those miles, they’ll recraft your footwear so you can keep exploring, even if you don’t have plans to hike the PCT.

Huckberry x Danner Waxed Canvas Danner Light Boot
Huckberry x Danner Waxed Canvas Danner Light Boot
Buy Here : $425$297
Western Mountaineering sleeping bags
Western Mountaineering

Western Mountaineering

Founded: San Jose, California
Best For: Sleeping Bags

The Beta: Founded in 1970 by a couple of San Jose climbers, Western Mountaineering is famous for its commitment to designing lightweight down sleeping bags and apparel that will stand the test of time. Bags are double stitched and balanced with superior fabrics to prevent traditional wear, and managing director Gary Peterson insists they “should last 1,000-1,500 nights.”

Western Mountaineering Caribou MF 35 Degree Down Sleeping Bag￼￼
Western Mountaineering Caribou MF 35 Degree Down Sleeping Bag￼￼
Amazon : $425
Icebreaker Merino Wool
Icebreaker

Icebreaker

Founded: New Zealand
Best For: Merino Wool Midlayers

The Beta: The market for Merino wool is competitive, but Icebreaker takes the top prize with head-to-toe apparel and sustainable practices that do right by Merino sheep. Based out of New Zealand and founded in the 90s by an ambitious 24-year-old, the company’s layering system helps us identify the gear we need without the hassle. We especially appreciate the business casual pieces and the training apparel for all-weather workouts.

Icebreaker Merino 200 Oasis Long Sleeve Crewe Thermal Top
Icebreaker Merino 200 Oasis Long Sleeve Crewe Thermal Top
Icebreaker : $105
a lineup of Norda shoes on a grey bacgkround
Norda
Norda

Norda

Founded: Montreal, Canada
Best For: Trail Running Footwear

The conditions on the trails outside of Montreal, Canada get tough, as the founders of Norda can attest — the 2020-founded running shoes were tested through fields and mountains that span miles of serious altitude and temps ranging from -35℃ to +35℃. The result speaks for itself: built with premium sustainable biomaterials (namely, 15x stronger than steel Dyneema and Vibram), these trail shoes are some of the fastest, strongest and generally best we’ve seen.

Norda 001 Trail Running Sneaker
Norda 001 Trail Running Sneaker
Buy Here : $285
Sea to Summit outdoor gear
Sea to Summit

Sea to Summit

Founded: Perth, Australia
Best For: Camping Gear

The Beta: As the name implies, Sea to Summit designs gear for a wide range of outdoor activities, from backcountry watersports to hiking. That said, we frequently employ the brand’s camping equipment to enjoy the comforts of home in the great outdoors with durable cookware, cutlery and sleeping equipment. For river floats with friends and days at the beach, the Big River Dry Bag is one of the best options on the market for keeping valuables dry and dirt-free.

Sea To Summit Ultralight Insulated Air Sleeping Mat
Sea To Summit Ultralight Insulated Air Sleeping Mat
Sea To Summit : $139
Western Rise outdoor clothing and apparel
Western Rise

Western Rise

Founded: Telluride, Colorado | Best For: Minimalist Adventurers

The Beta: Western Rise designs versatile clothing for daily life. Fabrics are waterproof and stretchy as you transition from work to play, and styles are adaptable — functioning from the peaks to pavement. As a brand that encourages you to “own less and experience more,” we’ve found ourselves parting with worn threads to make room for their versatile lineup of tops and bottoms. Fabrics are Bluesign approved to provide safer and more sustainable environments for work and living.

Western Rise Evolution Pant 2.0
Western Rise Evolution Pant 2.0
Western Rise : $128
Klymit outdoor gear
Klymit

Klymit

Founded: Utah, USA
Best For: Sleeping Gear

The Beta: Utah-based outdoor brand Klymit understands that nothing ruins a camping trip like a poor night’s sleep. This is why its created a line of easy-to-use sleeping gear for every occasion. Though the company’s first product to launch back in 2009 was a rather curious inflatable vest, products have since blended simple materials with affordability to help improve access to the outdoors for newbies. Klymit may be one of the younger brands on this list but its quickly found a home with thru-hikers and car campers alike.

Klymit Static V2 Sleeping Pad
Klymit Static V2 Sleeping Pad

Backcountry : $75
Rab outdoor brand equipment and clothing
Rab

Rab

Founded: Derbyshire, UK
Best For: Cold-Weather Clothing

The Beta: Rab began with hand-stitched sleeping bags in the UK’s Sheffield Peak District, but has since expanded its line to include technical jackets, pants, footwear and shelters. Apparel is simple and functional to reduce unnecessary mishaps on the mountain, and everything is designed to be repaired rather than replaced.

Rab Kinetic Alpine 2.0 Jacket
Rab Kinetic Alpine 2.0 Jacket

REI : $280$112
two models around a Dometic cooler
Dometic
Dometic

Dometic

Founded: Solna, Sweden
Best For: Cooling Solutions

The Beta: Dometic’s Swedish-founded tech has been revolutionizing outdoor eating since 2001, and the cooler-maker shows no signs of stopping down, with recent releases in their CFX-powered cooler line that are making it easier than ever to pack a whole trunk of refrigerated wares for all your outdoor endeavors.

Dometic CFX3 45 Powered Cooler 
Dometic CFX3 45 Powered Cooler 
REI : $950
Cotopaxi outdoor clothing
Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi

Founded: Salt Lake City, Utah
Best For: Clothing, Backpacks

The Beta: Named after an active volcano in the Ecuadorian region of the Andes, Cotopaxi is a beloved brand among outdoor enthusiasts looking to blend style and function. The company is a certified B Corp, meaning profits help improve communities through social and environmental aid, and its products are “Guaranteed for Good” — if your gear doesn’t hold up, Cotopaxi will help resolve the issue through repair, replacement or refund. Some of our favorite packs are one-of-a-kind models made from unique reusable fabrics that can’t be replicated.

Cotopaxi Allpa 42L Del Día
Cotopaxi Allpa 42L Del Día
Cotopaxi : $220
Granite Gear outdoor clothing and equipment
Granite Gear

Granite Gear

Founded: Two Harbors, Minnesota
Best For: Backpacks

The Beta: Your hiking and camping setup isn’t complete until you’ve found a backpack to carry the essentials, and that’s where Granite Gear comes in. The durable packs have withstood extreme conditions from the Poles to Everest, and its tactical gear created for military use further demonstrates a commitment to enduring products. The Blaze 60 backpack was recently crowned the best backpacking backpack by Outdoor GearLab, so we feel comfortable recommending it for those looking to snag a worthy backcountry companion.

Granite Gear Blaze 60 Backpack
Granite Gear Blaze 60 Backpack
REI : $300 Amazon : $300$270
a stack of Ibex jackets on a white background
Ibex
Ibex

Ibex

Founded: Vermont, USA
Best For: Merino Outerwear

What Icebreaker and Smartwool are to Merino baselayers and socks, Vermont-founded IBEX is to the wooly outerwear. Their Wool Aire Hoodie, in particular, has made serious waves since the brand’s return to the outdoor space for myriad reasons — ultra-warm, breathable comfort and an intense shelflife are high on that list.

Ibex Wool Aire Hoodie
Ibex Wool Aire Hoodie
Buy Here : $285
a model outdoors in Ostrya clothing
Ostrya
Ostrya

Ostrya

Founded: Montreal, Canada
Best For: High-Fashion, High-Performance Wear

One of the newest entrants on this list, Ostrya was founded in 2019, but what the label lacks in history, they make up for in a function-first ethos and next-level small-scale production. Using remnant, recycled and organic fabrics to create outdoor performance wear that scratches a sartorial itch, too, the label is one to watch, both on the trails and on the runway.

Ostrya Swirl Intarsia Merino Wool-Blend Beanie
Ostrya Swirl Intarsia Merino Wool-Blend Beanie
Mr Porter : $75$60
Hyperlite Mountain Gear
Hyperlite

Hyperlite Mountain Gear

Founded: Maine, USA
Best For: Lightweight Gear

The Beta: After bagging a few strenuous peaks, you’ll come to appreciate the importance of lightweight gear. To shed the unnecessary pounds and ounces, Hyperlite Mountain Gear designs incredibly lightweight and easily packable equipment for hikes both short and long. A preferred brand among thru-hikers looking to save weight, gear is designed and manufactured in a repurposed textile mill with Dyneema, a fiber featuring tensile strength that’s 15 times stronger than steel.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Roll-Top Stuff Sacks
Hyperlite Mountain Gear Roll-Top Stuff Sacks
Hyperlite Mountain Gear : $49
Topo Designs
Topo Designs

Topo Designs

Founded: Boulder, Colorado
Best For: Mountain-Modern Style

The Beta: Topo Designs first earned a reputation for durable packs back in 2008, but they’ve since expanded across apparel categories. Now offering jackets, pants, packs and more, the Colorado brand blends urban style with mountain culture to deliver transitional outdoor equipment for everyday life. Everything is made in the U.S. from domestically sourced materials, and the brand’s lifetime warranty illustrates its dedication to producing quality goods. A sustainable repair program allows you to ship your goods in for fixing to reduce the number of pieces that are discarded or left unused.

Topo Designs River Short Lightweight
Topo Designs River Short Lightweight
Topo Designs : $79
Darn Tough socks
Darn Tough

Darn Tough

Founded: Vermont, USA
Best For: Hiking Socks

The Beta: Some outdoor enthusiasts prefer exploring the backcountry on bare feet, but the rest of us need a pair of durable socks to help tackle the terrain. For that reason, we prefer Darn Tough socks for their soft blend of merino wool and nylon which wicks moisture and prevents odor. Merino socks aren’t uncommon, but Darn Tough manufactures their socks with a unique fine-gauge process to make the fabric more comfortable and durable than many competitors. Plus, Darn Tough sells each pair with a lifetime guarantee, so you can send yours back, no matter how long you’ve had them, for a new pair — free.

Darn Tough COOLMAX Hiker Micro Crew Cushion Socks
Darn Tough COOLMAX Hiker Micro Crew Cushion Socks
REI : $24
Outdoor Research apparel and clothing
Outdoor Research

Outdoor Research

Founded: Seatle, Washington
Best For: Technical Apparel

The Beta: The name references founder Ron Gregg’s dedication to perfecting products through diligent R&D. To his credit, Outdoor Research remains hell-bent on supplying extra capable outdoor apparel. Proudly based in Seattle, the company takes a different approach to adventure, understanding that the journey, not the destination, is an experience worth living. A versatile line of equipment from pants to travel packs is designed to award-winning perfection, and the brand’s comfortable facemask was dubbed the best all-around mask we’ve ever worn.

Outdoor Research Helium Rain Jacket
Outdoor Research Helium Rain Jacket
Outdoor Research : $170
GSI Outdoors gear and apparel
GSI Outdoors

GSI Outdoors

Founded: San Diego, California
Best For: Cookware

The Beta: There once was a time when backcountry food was freeze-dried and dull, but brands like GSI Outdoors have since revolutionized the way we eat food beyond the home. Founded in 1985 by three siblings, GSI manufactures award-winning cookware from its Spokane headquarters after initially selling blue enamel Tupperware. Products are designed to maximize space, reduce weight and last for years to ensure you’re never without food and fuel. Blog recipes help us find clever ways to prepare our favorite meals in the backcountry.

GSI Outdoors Santoku Knife Set
GSI Outdoors Santoku Knife Set
Amazon : $40
Duckworth clothing
Duckworth

Duckworth

Founded: Dillon, Montana
Best For: Locally-Sourced Merino Wool

The Beta: Duckworth has been operating from their Montana sheep farm for over four generations. The gear is super strong, like most true-blue brands, and the Sheep-to-Shelf process instills peace of mind through every step of the Merino supply chain. A deeper understanding of the manufacturing process has allowed Duckworth to innovate development, resulting in breakthrough proprietary wool products and practices. The abundance of beautiful land and open skies further speaks to the brand’s dedication to outdoor pursuits.

Ducksworth Merino Vapor Hoody
Ducksworth Merino Vapor Hoody
Ducksworth : $119
a snow peak grill outdoors
Snow Peak
Snow Peak

Snow Peak

Founded: Japan
Best For: Camping Gear

Bringing up the rear is Japanese camping gurus Snow Peak. While their titanium designs have been serious serious folk for nearly 70 years, the brand has remained relatively unknown. We think it’s time for that to change.

Snow Peak Takibi Fire Grill
Snow Peak Takibi Fire Grill
REI : $350

More Like This

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Dark Brandon, An Elite Loafer Collab and Vacation Baby Oil
a collage of Garmin watches from the Garmin Mother's Day Sale
Garmin’s Mother’s Day Sale Is a Certified Sporty Savings Celebration
a collage of shorts on a green background
11 (Possibly Better) Alternatives to the Iconic Patagonia Baggies

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Take 20% Off Yeti’s Indestructible Wine Tumblers

$25$20

Take 20% Off Yeti’s Indestructible Wine Tumblers
MR P. Honeycomb-Knit Organic Cotton Polo Shirt

$240$192

This Discounted Mr P. Polo Landed Just in Time for Spring
Bella Pro Series - 8-Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker

$150$100

This $50 Bella Pro Series Coffee Maker Is a Steal
a blue Todd Snyder Seersucker Camp Collar Shirt on a grey background

$168$74

Todd Snyder’s Camp Collar Will Take Your Warm Weather ‘Fits to the Next Level
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
Let the Bears Crawl to Arlington Heights
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
The 25 Best Songs by The National
15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay

Keep Reading

A man wearing a sweatshirt and shorts from the Outerknown California Series collection, which uses regenerative cotton grown in California

Inside Outerknown’s Quest for a Better Cotton Sweatshirt
A scene from season 3 of "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson," debuting in May 2023 on Netflix

The Best Movies, TV and Music for May
Michel Haddi

Catching Up With Michel Haddi, the World’s Most Daring Celebrity Photographer
May 2023 Books of the Month

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This May
A Muay Thai fighter strikes a heavy bag with his knee.

How to Live Happier, Healthier and Longer With Muay Thai
An Oura smart ring, now on sale

Save on the Oura Smart Ring, Our Favorite Sleep Tracker
15 outdoor brands every guy should know

20 Outdoor Brands Every Guy Should Know
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Dark Brandon, An Elite Loafer Collab and Vacation Baby Oil
A custom painting of their favorite restaurant or bar will surely knock their socks off.

Turn Your Favorite Memories Into Pieces of Art With This Unique Service

Trending

How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
Let the Bears Crawl to Arlington Heights
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
The 25 Best Songs by The National
15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay