There are myriad excursions to pursue in and around the falls depending on your tolerance for thrills, as well as the season and conditions. Take an observational walk, getting soaked along the way; hop on a zipline over or bungee jump into its gorges; or go for a dip right at its edge in Devil’s Pool. But the best way to appreciate its splendor is to get a bird’s eye view via helicopter ride. This allows you to see not only its vast expanse and its sheer strength but also appreciate the complete system of which it’s a part. There’s the mile-long face of the falls itself, sure, but then there’s the canyon system it has carved out over the eons, a series of jagged, 100-meter deep switchback gorges that the falls pour into as the Zambezi recollects itself and marches forward.