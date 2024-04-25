Every Levi’s Jeans Style Number Explained, From 501 to 569

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Since the dawn of time, man’s drive to innovate has set us apart. Fire, then the wheel. Hot dogs. Even amongst the dizzying heights of Polio vaccines and Bluetooth headphones, one crowning achievement stands out among the rest: Levi’s iconic San Francisco-founded denim company. Since the first pair of the 501 jeans were released, all the way back in 1873, Levi’s history of craftsmanship, quality and nifty market sense have propelled the brand to become the most ubiquitous name in denim. They’re comfortable, rugged and economical all at once, an unabashed representation of American exceptionalism. And they look damn good with a white tee.

Levi’s Jeans Style Numbers, Explained

Part of Levi’s success lies in Señor Strauss’ breadth of work: the 501 has since been joined by an abundance of styles and silhouettes, ensuring that there’s a pair of jeans available for quite literally everyone. There are cowboy jeans, selvage jeans, slim jeans, flannel-lined jeans, bellbottom jeans and just plain bottom jeans. More than two dozen numbered styles exist today, each with its own distinct cut and finish.

Harrison Ford clearly knows his Levi’s number. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

What do the Levi’s jeans numbers mean?

Within lies the sole issue we currently have with Levi’s. While these myriad styles are each a success in their own right, they all bear a number in the 500s in place of a name — 513, 559, 505 and so forth. The list goes on, which can make it tricky to decipher which Levi’s jeans number is right for you. (Are you a 512 man, or more of a 526? How does one even know?) And with even more silos continuously added to Levi’s lexicon, it’s becoming more and more difficult to keep track of what type of fit each number corresponds with, even for the most denim-minded among us.

For exactly that reason, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to update our expansive dictionary of easily purchasable Levi’s jeans numbers and present them to you in a digestible guide, detailing the fit and cut of each to help you find the pair tailor-made for your lower half. From the OG 501 to the downright massive 569 and everything in between, we’ve covered them all… the only question left is which one you’ll end up adding to your cart. Below, every Levi’s jeans style number explained, from 501 to 569.

Levi’s Skinny Jean Style Numbers

Levi’s 510 Skinny Jean Levi’s

Waist: 28-38 | Inseam: 30-34 | Leg Openning: 13″ | Washes: 8

The fit: Slim through the hip and skinny through the leg, the 510 Skinny is for those who prefer their jeans on the form-fitting side and aren’t afraid to flaunt what they’ve got. The style features a hint of stretch to allow for increased movement and comfort, while still keeping the fabric close to the leg.

Levi’s Slim Jeans Style Numbers

Levi’s 511 Slim Jean Levi’s

Waist: 26-40 | Inseam: 29-36 | Leg Openning: 14″ | Washes: 14

The fit: If you like the appearance of skinny jeans but can’t commit to the real deal, consider the 511 as a safe compromise. They’re cut with a slim thigh and straight leg so you’ll still get the sleek appearance of skinny jeans in a silhouette that’s a little less constricting.

Levi’s 513 Slim Straight Jean Levi’s

Waist: 28-38 | Inseam: 30-34 | Leg Openning: 15″ | Washes: 6

The fit: Slim is the name of the game for the 513, which features a slim thigh and straight leg. It sits slightly below the waist rather than directly on it, further lending a more casual vibe. If you need a go-to jean that’ll prove to be a chameleon in its ability to go with anything and everything, the 513 is your pair.

Levi’s 531 Athletic Slim Levi’s

Waist: 26-40 | Inseam: 28-40 | Leg Openning: 13 1/2″ | Washes: 3

The fit: As the name would suggest, the 531 is ideal for those who have an athletic build and want a little extra room in the rear and thigh area. The jeans are also made with +Levi’s Flex, the brand’s stretch technology that allows for movement and increased comfort.

Levi’s Straight Jeans Style Numbers

Levi’s 501 Original Levi’s

Waist: 26-44 | Inseam: 28-40 | Leg Openning: 16″ | Washes: 20

The fit: The most iconic jeans to ever exist, the 501s have come to be known (and loved) for their straight fit and button-down fly. Made from 100% cotton, the jeans feature no stretch which adds to the classic appeal. If you’re looking to achieve that timeless vintage look, this style references the past in a way that’s reverent rather than dated.

Levi’s 501 ’93 Straight Levi’s

Waist: 28-42 | Inseam: 29-36 | Leg Openning: 16″ | Washes: 11

The fit: Taking the 501 silhouette and giving it some slight tweaks, the 501 ’93 Straight is for those who want to throw it back to the ’90s. Keeping the similar straight look of the 501, the 501 ’93 is designed with a roomier fit in the thigh and leg that more directly gleans inspiration from the past. If you can’t seem to let the ’90s go, you can at the very least relive them through your denim.

Levi’s 505 Regular Levi’s

Waist: 29-44 | Inseam: 29-36 | Leg Openning: 16″ | Washes: 22

The fit: Probably the second most iconic pair of jeans from the brand, the straight leg of the 505 resembles that of the 501, with a little extra room in the leg. They sit slightly lower on the waist than the 501s and opt for a zip-fly instead of buttons. It’s the ideal jean for the guy who just wants a straightforward pair that doesn’t require too much thought or effort.

Levi’s 514 Straight Levi’s

Waist: 29-40 | Inseam: 30-34 | Leg Openning: 16″ | Washes: 18

The fit: A classic, uncomplicated straight jean, the 514 is slim-fitting without veering too far into skinny jeans territory and features a waistband that sits on the hips rather than the waist. Consider it the perfect pair of jeans for wanting to look put together and stylish yet slightly understated.

Levi’s 551Z Authentic Straight Jeans Levi’s

Waist: 29-38 | Inseam: 30-34 | Leg Openning: 16 1/4″ | Washes: 3

The fit: A relatively recent addition to Levi’s arsenal of straight-legged styles, the 551Z was specifically created with an “anti fit” — a slightly looser cut as opposed to its 501 and 505 cousins — and pay homage to the denim companies fit pre-shrunk series with stitching one inch away from the seams and a wider J-stitch at the fly. Basically, they’re the skate jeans of your dreams — loose enough to move with you and just snug enough that you won’t be tripping over yourself.

Levi’s Relaxed Jeans Style Numbers

Levi’s 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans Levi’s

Waist: 29-44 | Inseam: 29-36 | Leg Openning: 16 1/2″ | Washes: 10

The fit: Relaxed jeans have become all the rage recently, supplanting skinny as the dominant jean style and generally decreasing the amount of thigh chaffing for fellas, much to their relief. The 550’s are impossibly easy to wear, mostly on account of the fact that their straight (but not oversized) cut makes it perfectly acceptable to pair them with everything from tees to ties.

Levi’s 559 Relaxed Straight Fit Jeans Levi’s

Waist: 30-44 | Inseam: 30-36 | Leg Openning: 16 1/2″ | Washes: 12

The fit: Was the term daily driver created specifically to describe the everyday curb appeal of Levi’s 559 Relaxed Straight Jeans? the jury’s out on that one, but it’s apparent that the style works great for everything from errands to date night, with a straight leg and a little extra room across the seat and thighs.

Levi’s 569 Loose Straight Fit Jeans Levi’s

Waist: 29-44 | Inseam: 29-36 | Leg Openning: 18″ | Washes: 6

The fit:: If you wish your jeans fit more like sweatpants, or are fond of the ’90s, then you’ll probably enjoy the massive fit of the Levi’s 569 Loose Straight Jeans. Sitting low on your waste without being what we’d label “baggy”, they’re an easy pair to kick around in.

Levi’s Taper Jeans Style Numbers

Levi’s 502 Taper Levi’s

Waist: 30-40 | Inseam: 30-34 | Leg Openning: 14 1/2″ | Washes: 15

The fit: The 502 Taper offers more of a regular fit through the seat and thigh as opposed to the slimmer cut of the 512, but it still narrows at the ankle.

Levi’s 512 Taper Levi’s

Waist: 38-42 | Inseam: 30-36 | Leg Openning: 12 3/4″ | Washes: 13

The fit: If you like the fit of the 511 Slim but would prefer an even narrower leg, look no further than the 512. Sitting below the waist, the sleek silhouette of the 512s lends them a tailored look.

Levi’s 541 Athletic Taper Levi’s

Waist: 27-44 | Inseam: 29-36 | Leg Openning: 15″ | Washes: 17

The fit: Maybe you’re working with a little extra junk in the trunk (nothing wrong with that) but still desire a slim jean that will work with your muscular or thicc build. Before you give up all hope, the 541 Athletic Taper is designed with your build in mind, meaning you still get the comfort of extra room in the seat and thigh, without having to sacrifice the slimmer silhouette.

Levi’s Bootcut Jeans Style Numbers

Levi’s 517 Bootcut Jeans Levi’s

Waist: 29-40 | Inseam: 20-36 | Leg Openning: 18″ | Washes: 6

The fit: Yes, bootcut jeans do still exist: as menswear bros will be quick to point out, platforms like TikTok and Instagram have revitalized the style, making the once-billowy denim a must-have for stylish dudes everywhere. While we’re not exactly sold, we do appreciate the utility of the wider leg opening and the flattering slim cut through the waist and thigh.

Levi’s 527 Slim Bootcut Levi’s

Waist: 29-38 | Inseam: 20-36 | Leg Openning: 18 1/4″ | Washes: 11

The fit: The 527 Slim Bootcut is slimmer in the seat and thigh (as the name would suggest) but it also ever-so-slightly opens up to a wider leg at the ankle, without being too dramatic or resembling bell bottoms. So go ahead and pull on those cowboy boots and get to giddy-uppin.

Levi’s Style Numbers FAQs

Q: How many Levi’s style numbers are there?

There are over two dozen Levi’s jeans style numbers, with more added to the collection.

Q: Are Levi’s true to size?

Levi’s jeans utilize a waist-length sizing system, making them true-to-size. However, Levi’s style numbers will fit differently depending on their fit, cut and rise.

Q: How do I find the right Levi’s jeans size?

To find the right Levi’s jeans size, you can measure your waist, leg length and desired rise and purchase the corisponding sizes, or utilize Levi’s size guide.

Q: Do Levi’s jeans stretch?

Levi’s jeans vary in stretch depending on the fit and materials used. Styles that utilize a lighter cotton weave or an elastane blend will have more stretch.

Q: How to care for Levi’s jeans?

Levi’s jeans should be turned inside out and washed on a cold cycle, and subsequently hang dried. Avoiding dryers and harsh detergents will extend the life of your Levi’s jeans. You can learn more from Levi’s definitive guide to denim.

Q: Will my Levi’s jeans shrink?

Levi’s jeans are predominantly preshrunk, meaning that they will not shrink even after washing. Exceptions include the Levi’s shrink-to-fit styles.