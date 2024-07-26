Leisure > Style

Gilt Is Your New One-Stop Shop for Designer Goods

Get the goods you want for less

By Hanna Agro
July 26, 2024 9:30 am
From perfume to accessories — the world is your oyster
GILT4

We know Saks, we know Bloomingdales, but have you heard of Gilt? The new online retailer has set out to make top-tier luxury brands more accessible to the modern-day man. Now, the site is a little different than your average e-commerce store. You need to register an account in order to access Gilt’s top deals and buy the designer products you want. Once you do, you’ll be effectively swimming in sales and price cuts. We know. Don’t get too excited.

Splurging and treating yourself is nice on occasion, but it’s not a very sustainable practice. So if you have a passion for fashion but a budget that does not, Gilt is a good option to bridge those two worlds. Plus as an incoming member you’ll have the chance to receive more deals upfront — with sections of the site dedicated to new member offers like 70% off select designer goods or an extra 10% off of your first purchase.

Outside of the regular account all shoppers must register for, Gilt offers another paid benefits scheme, called Gilt Unlimited Annual, that usually costs $55 but is currently on sale for $30 a year. With that annual fee you’ll get access to unlimited free shipping, private sales, early access to certain items and an anniversary credit of $15 to spend how you see fit.

Right now Gilt is hosting the Ultimate Men’s Summer Sale, which has loads of summer goods marked down up to 50% off. We know it’s almost August, but haven’t you heard? October now marks the end of the summer, so that means you have even more time to stock up on short shorts and linen shirts. We’ve rounded up some select items we think you’ll enjoy from their sale, but you can peruse the whole thing here.

Ferragamo F-80 Watch
Gilt : $1,395$470
Todd Snyder Collared Shirt
Gilt : $158$72
Creed Millesime Imperial Cologne
Gilt : $470$350
Birkenstock Classic Arizona Sandal
Gilt : $130$110
Todd Snyder Swim Short
Gilt : $128$60
Persol PO5002ST 51mm Sunglasses
Gilt : $390$99

Olympic style

Closet Constructor: Welcome to the Style Olympics

