The Biggest ‘Fits and Worst Trends of the Year, According to a Style Editor

When it comes to personal style, British actor Jonathan Bailey rarely plants a wrong foot, but his decision to wear a pair of $890 flip-flops at a press junket for Jurassic World Rebirth this summer was a rare misstep, if only because it inadvertently greenlit a summer of sandals for men everywhere.

While the right pair of slides can be stylish in the appropriate situations, a plastic thong remains the universally agreed-upon lowest common footwear denominator, with dangers — unkempt toes chief among them — that far outweigh any breezy benefit. If the sexiest man alive can’t pull them off, what chance do you have?