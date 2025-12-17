Leisure > Style

The Biggest ‘Fits and Worst Trends of the Year, According to a Style Editor

Jacob Elordi’s groutfit gets a nod. Jonathan Bailey’s flip-flops? Not a chance.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
December 17, 2025 4:17 pm EST
A$AP Rocky made the list of our biggest 'fits of the year, and participated in one of the worst trends
Getty Images

Looking back over the larger-than-life style moments that transpired across the endless press tours, paparazzi-filled street corners and Parisian runway shows this year, 2025 was, by all accounts, a blockbuster year for guys looking good. From Callum Turner to Colman Domingo, the celebs and culturati once again raised the bar for getting dressed. They turned out in unreleased designer garments, considered vintage, normal-guy cosplay and, intriguingly, a whole lot of grey.

In accordance with cosmic sartorial equilibrium, there were also a host of fashion crimes that took hold of the culture under the guise of trends: Summer saw a proliferation of letting the dogs out with a flip-flop resurgence, while the tie inexplicably continues to strangle menswear culture.

These diametric extremes — the biggest ‘fits and worst trends of 2025 — paint a compelling picture of the year in fashion and serve as an annual review. As such, we’ve compiled both for you below.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet has been inescapable this year. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/A24 via Getty Images)
A24 via Getty Images

Method dressing, Marty Supreme hype and Chrome Hearts — love him or hate him, Timothée Chalamet ran the show in 2025.

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky is the suavest guy out there. (Photo by DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
GC Images

Actor, rapper, creative director…1950s ad exec? A$AP Rocky’s courtroom wardrobe (which included Celine, Saint Laurent, Gucci and more) was a masterclass in refined tailoring.

Harry Styles

Even undercover, no one is doing it like Harry Styles. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
GC Images

While his love of the Olsen twins’ cult fashion label is well documented, Harry Styles did not have to go this hard in head-to-toe The Row.

Kit Connor

Warfare actor Kit Connor was one of this year’s preeminent heartthrobs. (Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)
GC Images

This is what Bushwick boys think they look like when they wear Carhartt.

Jeff Goldblum

Nobody does it like Jeff Goldblum. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
FilmMagic

Tired: red-carpet tuxedos. Wired: red-carpet puffers.

A Terrible Trend: Flip-Flop Freakout

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

When it comes to personal style, British actor Jonathan Bailey rarely plants a wrong foot, but his decision to wear a pair of $890 flip-flops at a press junket for Jurassic World Rebirth this summer was a rare misstep, if only because it inadvertently greenlit a summer of sandals for men everywhere.

While the right pair of slides can be stylish in the appropriate situations, a plastic thong remains the universally agreed-upon lowest common footwear denominator, with dangers — unkempt toes chief among them — that far outweigh any breezy benefit. If the sexiest man alive can’t pull them off, what chance do you have?

Jacob Elordi

Of all the massive Jacob Elordi ‘fits, this recent one from the Gotham Film Awards might be the best. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
FilmMagic

Jacob Elordi has spent much of this year pioneering a new genre of groutfit.

Robert Pattinson

It was a huge year for normal guys (and Robert Pattinson). (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson doing his best ’90s romcom love-interest impression. (It’s working!)

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri in Loewe for this year’s Golden Globes. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Penske Media via Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri’s Golden Globes tailoring took cues from another massive (wo)menswear ‘fit.

Paul Mescal

Ties are out? They are if you ask Paul Mescal. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Samir Hussein/WireImage

A trend I’m more than happy to get behind: shirts with built-in scarves.

Callum Turner

Parka season is so back. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)
GC Images

If this isn’t propaganda for the big-parka agenda, I don’t know what is.

A Terrible Trend: The Ever-Shrinking Shirt

The cultural fascination with fellas showing skin — be it thigh, chest, even belly button — reached a fever pitch in 2025. This trend isn’t inherently unfashionable; at its best, an appropriately cropped top can define the waist and draw attention to the chest, and, at the expense of sounding crass, is generally considered one of the more slutty things a guy can wear.

The drastic rise in shirt hems doesn’t seem to be slowing down, however, and increasingly it comes at the expense of silhouette and function. Add on the fact that the crop has been fully embraced (read: co-opted) by the performative male crowd. It’s a trend best left to the runways.

Victor Boyko

Mark Ronson

And the wildest ‘fit of the year goes to… (Photo by Adrian Edwards/GC Images)
GC Images

Mark Ronson has been putting this shit on since before you were born.

Jude Bellingham

Maybe it is coming home after all. (Photo by Neil P. Mockford/WireImage)
WireImage

Streetwear is dead? Explain this blessed Y-3 leather look on English football phenom Jude Bellingham then.

Austin Butler

Hollywood’s newest bad boy is fully embracing workwear. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
GC Images

Has Austin Butler ever replaced a spark plug? Most likely not. Did he manage to pull off some of the gnarliest, most distressed (and therefore based) workwear out there? Absolutely.

Andrew Garfield

2025: the year of Andrew Garfield. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
WireImage

Everyone wanted to look like a normal guy this year.

A Terrible Trend: All Tied Up

Getty Images

There’s no denying that the tie is a seminal menswear item, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. You’d be hard-pressed to name a more universal accessory that better conveys a worldly blend of authority, sophistication and sexiness.

The obsession with “reinventing” the tie, however, has left much to be desired. This year saw increasingly bizarre use cases for the tie, ranging from being (unnecessarily) worn with otherwise informal garb to being retrofitted as a glorified scarf. It’s all a bit much, especially for the TikTok crowd who have never stepped foot in a real office. Style resolution for 2026: let casualwear be casual!

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal is many things, chief among ’em a Bode boy. (Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images for Disney)
Getty Images for Disney

I greatly admire Pedro Pascal’s willingness to take sartorial risks — say, a flag-checked Bode ensemble — even if they don’t always pan out.

Bad Bunny

Knicks superfan Bad Bunny (and Timothée Chalamet). (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Getty Images

All of New York City was a Knicks fan during the team’s deep playoff run this year, but no one more so than Bad Bunny. Well, maybe one...

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo, with the look(s) of the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Actor Colman Domingo is finally getting his due as one of the most exciting dressers in Hollywood, confirmed by the hype around his pair of Valentino Met Gala getups.

Alexander Skarsgard

One of the more subdued looks from Alexander Skarsgard’s Pillion press tour. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)
GC Images

Of all the NSFW-skewed statement pieces from Alexander Skarsgard’s already legendary Pillion press tour, this perky “Dream Girl” hoodie might be the best.

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
