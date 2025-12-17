The Biggest ‘Fits and Worst Trends of the Year, According to a Style Editor

Looking back over the larger-than-life style moments that transpired across the endless press tours, paparazzi-filled street corners and Parisian runway shows this year, 2025 was, by all accounts, a blockbuster year for guys looking good. From Callum Turner to Colman Domingo, the celebs and culturati once again raised the bar for getting dressed. They turned out in unreleased designer garments, considered vintage, normal-guy cosplay and, intriguingly, a whole lot of grey.
In accordance with cosmic sartorial equilibrium, there were also a host of fashion crimes that took hold of the culture under the guise of trends: Summer saw a proliferation of letting the dogs out with a flip-flop resurgence, while the tie inexplicably continues to strangle menswear culture.
These diametric extremes — the biggest ‘fits and worst trends of 2025 — paint a compelling picture of the year in fashion and serve as an annual review. As such, we’ve compiled both for you below.
Timothée Chalamet
Method dressing, Marty Supreme hype and Chrome Hearts — love him or hate him, Timothée Chalamet ran the show in 2025.
A$AP Rocky
Actor, rapper, creative director…1950s ad exec? A$AP Rocky’s courtroom wardrobe (which included Celine, Saint Laurent, Gucci and more) was a masterclass in refined tailoring.
Harry Styles
While his love of the Olsen twins’ cult fashion label is well documented, Harry Styles did not have to go this hard in head-to-toe The Row.
Kit Connor
This is what Bushwick boys think they look like when they wear Carhartt.
Jeff Goldblum
Tired: red-carpet tuxedos. Wired: red-carpet puffers.
A Terrible Trend: Flip-Flop Freakout
When it comes to personal style, British actor Jonathan Bailey rarely plants a wrong foot, but his decision to wear a pair of $890 flip-flops at a press junket for Jurassic World Rebirth this summer was a rare misstep, if only because it inadvertently greenlit a summer of sandals for men everywhere.
While the right pair of slides can be stylish in the appropriate situations, a plastic thong remains the universally agreed-upon lowest common footwear denominator, with dangers — unkempt toes chief among them — that far outweigh any breezy benefit. If the sexiest man alive can’t pull them off, what chance do you have?
Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi has spent much of this year pioneering a new genre of groutfit.
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson doing his best ’90s romcom love-interest impression. (It’s working!)
Ayo Edebiri
Paul Mescal
A trend I’m more than happy to get behind: shirts with built-in scarves.
Callum Turner
If this isn’t propaganda for the big-parka agenda, I don’t know what is.
A Terrible Trend: The Ever-Shrinking Shirt
The cultural fascination with fellas showing skin — be it thigh, chest, even belly button — reached a fever pitch in 2025. This trend isn’t inherently unfashionable; at its best, an appropriately cropped top can define the waist and draw attention to the chest, and, at the expense of sounding crass, is generally considered one of the more slutty things a guy can wear.
The drastic rise in shirt hems doesn’t seem to be slowing down, however, and increasingly it comes at the expense of silhouette and function. Add on the fact that the crop has been fully embraced (read: co-opted) by the performative male crowd. It’s a trend best left to the runways.
Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson has been putting this shit on since before you were born.
Jude Bellingham
Streetwear is dead? Explain this blessed Y-3 leather look on English football phenom Jude Bellingham then.
Austin Butler
Has Austin Butler ever replaced a spark plug? Most likely not. Did he manage to pull off some of the gnarliest, most distressed (and therefore based) workwear out there? Absolutely.
Andrew Garfield
A Terrible Trend: All Tied Up
There’s no denying that the tie is a seminal menswear item, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. You’d be hard-pressed to name a more universal accessory that better conveys a worldly blend of authority, sophistication and sexiness.
The obsession with “reinventing” the tie, however, has left much to be desired. This year saw increasingly bizarre use cases for the tie, ranging from being (unnecessarily) worn with otherwise informal garb to being retrofitted as a glorified scarf. It’s all a bit much, especially for the TikTok crowd who have never stepped foot in a real office. Style resolution for 2026: let casualwear be casual!
Pedro Pascal
I greatly admire Pedro Pascal’s willingness to take sartorial risks — say, a flag-checked Bode ensemble — even if they don’t always pan out.
Bad Bunny
All of New York City was a Knicks fan during the team’s deep playoff run this year, but no one more so than Bad Bunny. Well, maybe one...
Colman Domingo
Actor Colman Domingo is finally getting his due as one of the most exciting dressers in Hollywood, confirmed by the hype around his pair of Valentino Met Gala getups.
Alexander Skarsgard
Of all the NSFW-skewed statement pieces from Alexander Skarsgard’s already legendary Pillion press tour, this perky “Dream Girl” hoodie might be the best.