The Best Menswear From the Academy Museum Gala

Try as it may, the Academy Museum Gala — dubiously mantled “The Met Gala of the West” — is not part of the official awards circuit. But hey, the stars showed up anyway. After all, what superstar doesn’t love a little red cornflower carpet action? (Oh, er, and supporting the arts. That too.)

The annual event, thrown by Los Angeles’ Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, is no stranger to the limelight. Even within its brief (albeit illustrious!) half-decade of exisistance, the Academy Museum Gala has become a early-season chance for Oscar contenders and A-list big shots to peacock.

With an invite list that included names like Jacob Elordi, Jeremy Allen White and Dwyane Johnson, this year’s festivities continued the trend. Hollywood’s best and brightest showed out in a host of excellent menswear from all corners of the luxury design word, and we’ve rounded up the best of it for you below. Scroll on.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Jacob Elordi attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta

It’s almost alarming how consistently good Elordi looks in New Bottega. Leave some for the rest of us, dude.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Jeremy Strong attends the 2025 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Jeremy Strong in Loro Piana

Another red carpet, another massive Jeremy Strong ‘fit. He’s iterating too — the sad Brooklyn raver sunglasses are entirely new.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jeremy Allen White attends the Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures) Getty Images for Academy Museum

Jeremy Allen White in Louis Vuitton

There’s beauty in simplicity. (There’s also beauty in Jeremy Allen White’s handsome mug.)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Bowen Yang attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) WireImage

Bowen Yang in Denzil Patrick

Given my predilections for a classic tuxedo, I want to hate this…but, unfortunately, it’s the perfect amount of loud on an otherwise mostly uneventful carpet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Jeff Goldblum attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) WireImage

Jeff Goldblum in ERL

I said mostly uneventful. Plus, is Goldblum in a swagged out ERL puffer, tuxedo regalia and wrap-around shades even news these days? (Answer: yes.)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Dwayne Johnson attends the 2025 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Dwayne Johnson in Armani

The Rock doing his best Central Cee impression.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Logan Lerman attends the Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures) Getty Images for Academy Museum

Logan Lerman in Saint Laurent

From the runway to the red carpet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Tyriq Withers attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) WireImage

Tyriq Withers in Armani

At 6’5″, Tyriq Withers is a big guy, but this Armani joint still manages to nail that classic sprezzatura drape.

US actor Colman Domingo attends the Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 18, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Colman Domingo in Valentino

Call him Gold-man Domingo from now on.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Channing Tatum attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Channing Tatum in Fendi

Conservative menswear fuddy-duddys will tell you this blazer is far too short — I think this might just be the best look of the night.

Damson Idris at Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images) WWD via Getty Images

Damson Idris in Prada

There is probably a carpet-drapes pun to be made here, but the powder blue Prada is too clean to disrespect like that.

US actor Will Arnett attends the Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 18, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Will Arnett

A Rolex Deepsea and a budding ZYN addiction? Eat your heart out, Bond.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: LaKeith Stanfield attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

LaKeith Stanfield in Dior

Waiter-core.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Archie Madekwe attends the 2025 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Archie Madekwe in Valentino

Props to Lurker star Archie Madekwe for having the gall to try something completely different. Props to Valentino for those print loafers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen attend the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Seth Rogen in Brunello Cucinelli

If the word “louche” was a suit.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Simu Liu attends the Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures) Getty Images for Academy Museum

Simu Liu in Dolce & Gabbana

A comeback? The all-black suits never left.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Charlie Hunnam attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) WireImage

Charlie Hunnam in Saint Laurent

Wait…are we witnessing the great double-breasted suit revival?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Dwyane Wade attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Dwyane Wade in Amiri

You just know this guy is sweaty as hell. Leather blazer looks great, though.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Martin Scorsese and Bruce Springsteen attend the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Martin Scorsese and Bruce Springsteen

Siri, play Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys Are Back in Town.”