The Best Menswear From the Academy Museum Gala

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Jeff Goldblum attends the 2025 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Try as it may, the Academy Museum Gala — dubiously mantled “The Met Gala of the West” — is not part of the official awards circuit. But hey, the stars showed up anyway. After all, what superstar doesn’t love a little red cornflower carpet action? (Oh, er, and supporting the arts. That too.)
The annual event, thrown by Los Angeles’ Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, is no stranger to the limelight. Even within its brief (albeit illustrious!) half-decade of exisistance, the Academy Museum Gala has become a early-season chance for Oscar contenders and A-list big shots to peacock.
With an invite list that included names like Jacob Elordi, Jeremy Allen White and Dwyane Johnson, this year’s festivities continued the trend. Hollywood’s best and brightest showed out in a host of excellent menswear from all corners of the luxury design word, and we’ve rounded up the best of it for you below. Scroll on.
Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta
It’s almost alarming how consistently good Elordi looks in New Bottega. Leave some for the rest of us, dude.
Jeremy Strong in Loro Piana
Another red carpet, another massive Jeremy Strong ‘fit. He’s iterating too — the sad Brooklyn raver sunglasses are entirely new.
Jeremy Allen White in Louis Vuitton
There’s beauty in simplicity. (There’s also beauty in Jeremy Allen White’s handsome mug.)
Bowen Yang in Denzil Patrick
Given my predilections for a classic tuxedo, I want to hate this…but, unfortunately, it’s the perfect amount of loud on an otherwise mostly uneventful carpet.
Jeff Goldblum in ERL
I said mostly uneventful. Plus, is Goldblum in a swagged out ERL puffer, tuxedo regalia and wrap-around shades even news these days? (Answer: yes.)
Dwayne Johnson in Armani
The Rock doing his best Central Cee impression.
Logan Lerman in Saint Laurent
From the runway to the red carpet.
Tyriq Withers in Armani
At 6’5″, Tyriq Withers is a big guy, but this Armani joint still manages to nail that classic sprezzatura drape.
Colman Domingo in Valentino
Call him Gold-man Domingo from now on.
Channing Tatum in Fendi
Conservative menswear fuddy-duddys will tell you this blazer is far too short — I think this might just be the best look of the night.
Damson Idris in Prada
There is probably a carpet-drapes pun to be made here, but the powder blue Prada is too clean to disrespect like that.
Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.