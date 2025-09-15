The Best Red Carpet Menswear From the 2025 Emmys

Television’s biggest night was a certified
movie television show. The storylines of the 77th Annual Emmy Awards were gripping; entrenched favorites (The Bear, The White Lotus) losing out to breakout series (Adolescence, The Studio), too many top awards for Seth Rogen to count, an obscene amount of on-air censoring, Nate Bargatze generally bombing.
Nate Bargatze’s Charity Bit Ruined the EmmysThe host’s attempt to end the award show on time only made it more boring
Just as captivating was the Emmy 2025 menswear, an A-lister-studded affair stuffed with some of the hottest tailoring and left-field flexes that have graced the red carpet so far this year. Pedro Pascal in Celine, Walton Goggins in custom LV; the stars showed out. We wouldn’t want you to miss a second of it. To that end, we’ve round up all the best menswear of the Emmys 2025. Find it below.
Seth Rogen in Custom Etro
Very The Studio. That was probably the point.
Tramell Tillman in custom Dolce & Gabbana
One of many excellent white suits from the night. Maybe the best, though.
Walton Goggins in custom Louis Vuitton
Only Walton Goggins can get away with this many buttons undone.
Owen Cooper in custom GAPSTUDIO
This edgy, zip-front GAPSTUDIO ensamble is reminiscent of Prada and works perfectly for the young, immensely talented Owen Cooper. Hats off to Zac Posen and the crew.
Jake Gyllenhaal in Prada
Classic, solid.
Adam Brody in Prada
The dreamiest prom date you could ask for.
Pedro Pascal in Celine
Admittedly, the proportions on this jacket is throwing me. But you have to respect Pedro swinging for the fences, right?
Coleman Domingo in Valentino
A great color study.
Adam Scott in Thom Browne
Adam Scott goes wideee.
Sam Nivola in Dior
Jonathan Anderson on the red carpet is never a bad idea.
Nate Bargatze
Wrist check.
Chris Perfetti in Tanner Fletcher
Sunglasses on the red carpet? I salute your commitment to the bit.
Jason Segel
Quite dark.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
The Bear may have missed out on awards, but I’m proud of Ebon Moss-Bachrach making his presence felt.
Cooper Koch in Calvin Klein
For my money, the look of the night.
James Marsden in Ralph Lauren
Remember when I mentioned a ton of excellent white suits?
Jude Law in Brioni
Mr Law still got it.
Noah Wyle in Figs
Noah Wyle asked scrubs brand Figs to make him a suit for the Emmys. How cool is that?
Matty Matheson
This guy knows how to have a good time.
Jon Gries in Jacquemus
The only acceptable cardigan.
Jeff Hiller in custom Dear Tyler
Excellent patterning.
Alan Cumming in custom Tanner Fletcher
The piping on Alan Cumming’s all black suit keeps it fresh. Well, that, and the massive bow.
This article appeared in an InsideHook newsletter. Sign up for free to get more on travel, wellness, style, drinking, and culture.