The Best Red Carpet Menswear From the 2025 Emmys

Television’s biggest night was a certified movie television show. The storylines of the 77th Annual Emmy Awards were gripping; entrenched favorites (The Bear, The White Lotus) losing out to breakout series (Adolescence, The Studio), too many top awards for Seth Rogen to count, an obscene amount of on-air censoring, Nate Bargatze generally bombing.

Just as captivating was the Emmy 2025 menswear, an A-lister-studded affair stuffed with some of the hottest tailoring and left-field flexes that have graced the red carpet so far this year. Pedro Pascal in Celine, Walton Goggins in custom LV; the stars showed out. We wouldn’t want you to miss a second of it. To that end, we’ve round up all the best menswear of the Emmys 2025. Find it below.

Seth Rogen with one of the biggest Emmys ‘fits. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Seth Rogen in Custom Etro

Very The Studio. That was probably the point.

Tramell Tillman continues to impress. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tramell Tillman in custom Dolce & Gabbana

One of many excellent white suits from the night. Maybe the best, though.

Bringing a little Santa Fe to Hollywood. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) WireImage

Walton Goggins in custom Louis Vuitton

Only Walton Goggins can get away with this many buttons undone.

British lad in a very American brand. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Owen Cooper in custom GAPSTUDIO

This edgy, zip-front GAPSTUDIO ensamble is reminiscent of Prada and works perfectly for the young, immensely talented Owen Cooper. Hats off to Zac Posen and the crew.

Presumed Prada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal in Prada

Classic, solid.

’90s 2020s heartthrob Adam Brody. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Adam Brody in Prada

The dreamiest prom date you could ask for.

Peep the shoes. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Pedro Pascal in Celine

Admittedly, the proportions on this jacket is throwing me. But you have to respect Pedro swinging for the fences, right?

Dress scarves are quickly becoming a red carpet epidemic. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Coleman Domingo in Valentino

A great color study.

Your innie has great taste in clothing. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Adam Scott in Thom Browne

Adam Scott goes wideee.

New Dior dazzles, or, err, flowers. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sam Nivola in Dior

Jonathan Anderson on the red carpet is never a bad idea.

Tough gig for comedian Nate Bargatze. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Nate Bargatze

Wrist check.

Bow tie. Lapel pin. printed tux. It’s all happening. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Chris Perfetti in Tanner Fletcher

Sunglasses on the red carpet? I salute your commitment to the bit.

Jason Segel representing dads everywhere. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Jason Segel

Quite dark.

Monochrome works best with a well-tailored suit. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) WireImage

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

The Bear may have missed out on awards, but I’m proud of Ebon Moss-Bachrach making his presence felt.

Brown? Grey? Dusty black? regardless, this tuxedo is a winner. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cooper Koch in Calvin Klein

For my money, the look of the night.

The name’s Marsden. James Marsden. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage) WireImage

James Marsden in Ralph Lauren

Remember when I mentioned a ton of excellent white suits?

Rakish as ever. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) WireImage

Jude Law in Brioni

Mr Law still got it.

Classic digs for the OG ER star. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Noah Wyle in Figs

Noah Wyle asked scrubs brand Figs to make him a suit for the Emmys. How cool is that?

Get low. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Matty Matheson

This guy knows how to have a good time.

Jon Gries bringing an entirely new energy to this year’s Emmys. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Jon Gries in Jacquemus

The only acceptable cardigan.

Pretty in (textured) pink. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Jeff Hiller in custom Dear Tyler

Excellent patterning.

Not his only look of the night. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Alan Cumming in custom Tanner Fletcher

The piping on Alan Cumming’s all black suit keeps it fresh. Well, that, and the massive bow.