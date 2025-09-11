On Sunday night, the stars will hit the red carpet for the 77th Annual Emmy Awards. Our style editor, Paolo Sandoval, will be covering all of the best celebrity menswear in real-time, so stay tuned for that, but in the meantime, we’re here to speculate about which TV shows will be victorious and offer our two cents on which ones actually deserve the acclaim. Will The Studio slide past The Bear and Hacks in the Comedy categories? Can The Pitt pull off a big upset in the Outstanding Drama race? Is 23 nominations for The White Lotus too many? (Spoiler alert: yes.)

We’ll have to wait until the ceremony officially kicks off at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday to find out the answers to these questions (and other pressing ones like “what will Jeremy Allen White wear?”). But until then, you can find our thoughts on who will win, who should win and who got snubbed in each of the major categories below.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Will Win: The Studio

Should Win: Hacks

Got Snubbed: The Righteous Gemstones

There’s nothing Hollywood loves more than stories about Hollywood, and Seth Rogen’s The Studio is a rare one that manages to be actually funny, extremely well-shot and full of excellent celebrity cameos without being self-aggrandizing. Even though Hacks — another show about the entertainment biz — managed to pull off a surprise victory last year, beating out The Bear, The Studio feels like the obvious frontrunner here. It’s an extremely stacked category this year, but it still feels slightly insane that The Righteous Gemstones, one of the funniest comedies of the past few years that also took a huge swing in its final season, was ignored by the Academy in its final season.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Will Win: Seth Rogen

Should Win: Jason Segel

Got Snubbed: Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White has dominated this category the past few years — and rightfully so — but given the mixed reviews that Season 3 of The Bear (the season that was eligible for this year’s ceremony) received and the ongoing debate over whether or not the show is actually a comedy, it feels safe to assume his reign is over. Given how many nominations The Studio received this year, Rogen feels like a lock. But after two seasons, it’s time someone acknowledged the excellent work Jason Segel is doing on Shrinking. Given that show’s subject matter (Segel plays a grief-stricken therapist coping with the unexpected death of his wife), he’s been able to flex his dramatic chops in the role a bit, but it’s also still an incredibly funny performance, one that feels like a return to form that fans of Forgetting Sarah Marshall or I Love You, Man will surely appreciate.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edibiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Will Win: Jean Smart

Should Win: Jean Smart

Got Snubbed: Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jean Smart has won this category every time she’s been eligible for it for Hacks, and there’s no reason to think she won’t earn her fourth trophy for her work as Deborah Vance this year. That’s probably as it should be (there’s an argument to be made for Ayo Edibiri in The Bear, too), but it does feel like an oversight to not even nominate Natasha Lyonne for her second season of Poker Face.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Will Win: Harrison Ford

Should Win: Harrison Ford

Got Snubbed: Walton Goggins, The Righteous Gemstones

This is a crowded field of deserving contenders, and it feels like one of the biggest toss-ups in this year’s race. Of all the Bear cast members, Ebon Moss-Bachrach seems most likely to defend his title and win for a third consecutive year. (After all, this is the same governing body that awarded Julia Louis-Dreyfus six Emmys in a row for Veep; they love a repeat winner). But this is the first time Harrison Ford is nominated in this category for Shrinking — and, in fact, the first time in his long, storied career that he’s nominated for an Emmy in general. We all know how award shows love to honor beloved legends in their twilight years, and the 83-year-old Ford is extremely deserving. The work he did in Shrinking‘s second season as a therapist recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s was impressive, and if your eyes were still dry at the end of his monologue in the season finale, you’re probably dead inside.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Will Win: Liza Colon-Zayas

Should Win: Hannah Einbinder

Got Snubbed: Megan Stalter, Hacks

Colon-Zayas has won in the past for her work as Tina on The Bear, and in Season 3, her character had a showcase episode (“Napkins”) that was very well-received. Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O’Hara will likely split the votes for The Studio, and Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James will do the same for Abbott Elementary, and while this one is definitely Colon-Zayas’s to lose, there’s a chance that Hannah Einbinder could sneak in and finally win a much-deserved Emmy for her performance on Hacks (a performance that, if we’re being honest, is really a co-lead with Jean Smart’s).

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Will Win: Severance

Should Win: Severance

Got Snubbed: Squid Game

There have been rumblings that The Pitt, HBO’s critically acclaimed medical series, could pull off an upset here. That’d be impressive — especially for a show with only one season under its belt — but let’s be honest: there’s no competing with Severance. The show is a phenomenon, and Season 2’s chaotic finale left fans counting down the days until Season 3. The White Lotus‘s move from the Anthology or Limited Series categories to the Drama categories couldn’t have come at a worse time for them; Severance is the clear favorite.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Will Win: Noah Wyle

Should Win: Adam Scott

Got Snubbed: Diego Luna, Andor

Adam Scott is absolutely doing Emmy-worthy work on Severance. (He’s essentially pulling double duty as Innie Mark and Outie Mark.) But this feels like the place where a consolation prize for The Pitt feels most appropriate. They won’t win Best Drama, but they’ll still be recognized with a Best Lead Actor victory for Noah Wyle. It’s a chance for the Academy to right a wrong and finally reward him for playing a doctor. (Wyle was nominated five times for his role as Dr. John Carter on ER but never won.)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Will Win: Britt Lower

Should Win: Britt Lower

Got Snubbed: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Britt Lower feels like the obvious choice here, just in terms of the way her character(s), Helly R./Helena, became such a talking point for fans of Severance this season. Like Scott, she’s essentially playing two characters instead of one, but the differences between Helly and Helena are much more pronounced than in Innie and Outie Mark. Lower did an incredible job subtly shifting the way she carries herself or even sometimes changing the way she speaks to signal to the viewers which version we’re watching.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Will Win: Walton Goggins

Should Win: Tramell Tillman

Got Snubbed: Patrick Ball, The Pitt

There has to be at least one White Lotus victory on Sunday night, and if there’s anyone likely to take home a trophy for Season 3, it’s Walton Goggins. The character actor’s star has been on the rise lately, with a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, a series of Walmart commercials and a rumored feud with costar Aimee Lou Wood that dominated tabloids. But no one deserves this more than Tramell Tillman, who has been pitch-perfect as the menacing Mr. Milchick on Severance. Hell, that marching band scene alone would earn him a trophy if there’s any justice in this world.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Will Win: Carrie Coon

Should Win: Katherine LaNasa

Got Snubbed: Dichen Lachman, Severance

Is Parker Posey deserving of recognition for the way she played the lorazepam-addled matriarch on Season 3 of The White Lotus? Of course. But is what she did really dramatic? Posey was the show’s comic relief, in a lot of ways, so seeing her in this category is a bit odd, and the fact that she’s pitted against three of her co-stars in this category makes her win even less likely. Of these choices, Katherine LaNasa’s performance as charge nurse Dana Evans on The Pitt seems most deserving, but the omission of Lachman — especially on such a Gemma-heavy season of Severance — feels like a wild oversight.