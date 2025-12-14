At this point, you can set your watch to it: at the end of a given year, your social media feed will suddenly be flooded by people sharing their Spotify Wrapped data. (As well as a few people seizing the moment to criticize Spotify’s ubiquity.) Last year, Saturday Night Live used the occasion to have some fun at Spotify’s expense; this year, they did. so again, suggesting that the real beneficiary of Spotify Wrapped might be comedy writers.



Spotify’s decision to expand the boundaries of Wrapped this year, including estimating people’s ages based on their listening habits, gave SNL even more to work with this year. For this week’s episode, the premise was simple: what if Uber Eats did a Wrapped of its own? And if you think, “Wait, I don’t want to know how much money I spend on food delivery every year” — exactly.

The premise itself is solid, but some of the sketch’s best moments come from the highly specific details here, from Ben Marshall’s character having a secret handshake with the plumber who’s constantly repairing his toilet to the way James Austin Johnson channels, of all things, the Pillsbury Doughboy, to horrific effect. Johnson’s delivery of the line, “My top food was churros and my Uber Eats age is dead?” is also terrific.

Another nice touch: one of the podcasts glimpsed early in the sketch is How to Be a Boy Boss, which also made an appearance in the “Mean Cute” sketch from last November. It’s a nice Easter egg for keen-eyed SNL viewers, and it also might leave you wondering what the show will have planned for the inevitable 2026 Wrapped season.

Meet your guide Tobias Carroll Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has… More from Tobias Carroll »