The Best Stocking Stuffers for Dads, Husbands and Other Grumpy Men

Cashmere scarves, fine fragrances and a whole lot of holiday cheer

By Carl Caminetti
December 9, 2025 1:34 pm EST
Men's Warehouse gift guide
Don't forget to stuff his stocking.
Men's Warehouse

The tree has been decorated. Your travel plans are set. Your big-ticket presents are purchased. (If not, we’re here to help). The cookies are in the oven. The only thing left to do? Figure out what the hell is going to go in his stocking this year.

Our advice? Don’t sleep on the trusty presents of yore. Long-time stocking stuffers — warm scarves and gloves, a signature scent of fine soap bar, maybe even a good old pair of socks — are classics for a reason: they’re functional, and, if you choose right, a genuinely nice product to bestow upon this year’s nicest men.

To that end, we’ve rounded up a variety of stocking stuffers, all vetted and primed to get shoved in his sock. (Literally.) Below, the best stocking stuffers for all kinds of men.

Shop Stocking Stuffers

Joseph Abboud Plaid Cashmere Scarf
Joseph Abboud Plaid Cashmere Scarf

A scarf — especially one in a neutral tone — is the perfect gift for any daily commuter, so long as it isn’t itchy.

Buy Here : $80 $56
Johnston & Murphy Rhodes Money Clip Front Pocket Wallet
Johnston & Murphy Rhodes Money Clip Front Pocket Wallet

No one carries cash anymore. This money clip/card holder slims down his EDC in the most flattering way possible.

Buy Here : $55
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette

Refreshingly alluring, and, as the name implies, delightfully light.

Buy Here : $73
Manscaped The Handyman Razor
Manscaped The Handyman Razor

Trust us: grooming has never been easier.

Buy Here : $80
Duchamp Dopp Kit
Duchamp Dopp Kit

Choosing the right dopp kit can be deceptively difficult, but this black Duchamp situation is oh so easy.

Buy Here : $40
Joseph Abboud Ribbed Cuff Leather Gloves
Joseph Abboud Ribbed Cuff Leather Gloves

10 fingies, $12 off!

Buy Here : $60 $42
San Francisco Soap Co. Man Bar Spiced Tobacco Soap
San Francisco Soap Co. Man Bar Spiced Tobacco Soap

Man soap, for the man who needs a bit more soap.

Buy Here : $10
Falke Vertical Stripe Shadow Socks
Falke Vertical Stripe Shadow Socks

Whoever decided socks were a bad gift needs to be banned from giving advice ever again.

Buy Here : $31

Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own.
