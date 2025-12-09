The Best Stocking Stuffers for Dads, Husbands and Other Grumpy Men

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The tree has been decorated. Your travel plans are set. Your big-ticket presents are purchased. (If not, we’re here to help). The cookies are in the oven. The only thing left to do? Figure out what the hell is going to go in his stocking this year.

Our advice? Don’t sleep on the trusty presents of yore. Long-time stocking stuffers — warm scarves and gloves, a signature scent of fine soap bar, maybe even a good old pair of socks — are classics for a reason: they’re functional, and, if you choose right, a genuinely nice product to bestow upon this year’s nicest men.

To that end, we’ve rounded up a variety of stocking stuffers, all vetted and primed to get shoved in his sock. (Literally.) Below, the best stocking stuffers for all kinds of men.

Shop Stocking Stuffers

Duchamp Dopp Kit Choosing the right dopp kit can be deceptively difficult, but this black Duchamp situation is oh so easy. Buy Here : $40

Meet your guide Carl Caminetti Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own. More from Carl Caminetti »