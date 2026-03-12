Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Harry’s Dropped a Familiar Body Wash for a Fraction of the Price

No name, no number, no reason to spend more than you should

By Shelby Slauer
March 12, 2026 10:36 am EDT
Something smells familiar.
Harry's

The Gist

Even for those wary of "dupes," Harry's new Redacted Body Wash proves a luxurious exception, delivering a familiar, high-end fragrance and gentle cleansing at a fraction of the cost of its competitor.

Key Takeaways

  • Harry's Redacted Body Wash replicates a well-known, expensive fragrance.
  • The formula is soft, non-stripping and conditions the skin.
  • Redacted is the debut release from Harry's Scent Labs, a new limited-edition body wash program.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’m all for a designer product, if it feels worth the splurge, and I tend to go that route rather than purchasing a dupe. I’m typically skeptical of dupes, in fact — are they really the same quality as the original? (I just got a dupe of a particular floor mirror, for example, and it was tossed at my door utterly shattered. I’ve been wronged before!) However, a new body wash just came across our desks that smells and feels just like a famous scent we all know and love, and there’s no denying it may just be more worth it than the original.

Introducing: Harry’s Redacted Body Wash.

With notes of cardamom, violet, santal and cedar, this is an if-you-smell-it-you-know kind of fragrance — one you’ve definitely encountered before, reimagined at a fraction of the cost. The soft, non-stripping formula gently cleanses while conditioning skin, leaving behind a lasting scent that smells like a million bucks (which you didn’t even have to spend).

Redacted is the debut drop from Harry’s Scent Labs, a new limited-edition body wash program featuring exclusive, small-batch releases. Each Scent Labs drop is a limited-edition discovery, built around unexpected, addictive scents and thoughtful, collectible design.

If you’d like to experience this body wash for yourself, take a look, here:

Harry’s Redacted Body Wash
Buy Here: $16

Why We Love It: A picture-perfect rendition of that scent, at an approachable price.

Meet your guide

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
