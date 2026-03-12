Harry’s Dropped a Familiar Body Wash for a Fraction of the Price

Even for those wary of "dupes," Harry's new Redacted Body Wash proves a luxurious exception, delivering a familiar, high-end fragrance and gentle cleansing at a fraction of the cost of its competitor.

I’m all for a designer product, if it feels worth the splurge, and I tend to go that route rather than purchasing a dupe. I’m typically skeptical of dupes, in fact — are they really the same quality as the original? (I just got a dupe of a particular floor mirror, for example, and it was tossed at my door utterly shattered. I’ve been wronged before!) However, a new body wash just came across our desks that smells and feels just like a famous scent we all know and love, and there’s no denying it may just be more worth it than the original.

Introducing: Harry’s Redacted Body Wash.

With notes of cardamom, violet, santal and cedar, this is an if-you-smell-it-you-know kind of fragrance — one you’ve definitely encountered before, reimagined at a fraction of the cost. The soft, non-stripping formula gently cleanses while conditioning skin, leaving behind a lasting scent that smells like a million bucks (which you didn’t even have to spend).

Redacted is the debut drop from Harry’s Scent Labs, a new limited-edition body wash program featuring exclusive, small-batch releases. Each Scent Labs drop is a limited-edition discovery, built around unexpected, addictive scents and thoughtful, collectible design.

If you’d like to experience this body wash for yourself, take a look, here:

Why We Love It: A picture-perfect rendition of that scent, at an approachable price.

