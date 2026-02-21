Leisure > Food

Brace Yourselves for a Topo Chico Shortage

The shortage is expected to last for a few months

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 21, 2026 5:08 pm EST
Bottle of Topo Chico
What's happening to Topo Chico stock in the U.S.?
Jonathan J. Castellon/Unsplash

There are a lot of effervescent water brands currently on the market, but only one of them was described in a 2017 Eater headline as “the Sparkling Water for Cool People.” That would be Topo Chico, now a division of Coca-Cola, which has been rapidly expanding its reach across the United States after first making a splash (no pun intended?) in Mexico, where it originated. In 2021, The New York Times declared the brand “the bubbliest thing since spiked seltzer.”

Unfortunately, if you are a stateside Topo Chico enthusiast — full disclosure: I am one — you might notice that the local supply is running dry. As CNN’s Jordan Valinsky reports, Coca-Cola is aware of this and has notified distributors of shortages that could last for several months.

According to CNN. several factors have contributed to the delays, including issues relating to upgrades at the facility in Monterrey where this sparkling water is bottled. That isn’t the only issue at play here; in Coca-Cola’s letter to distributors, there is also a mention of trouble with the wells from which the bottled water originates — what the company referred to as “quality issues related to the source’s geology.”

Products of the Week: Clogs, Pizza Ovens and Golf Gear
Products of the Week: Clogs, Pizza Ovens and Golf Gear
 The 7 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

What does that mean for Topo Chico fans in the U.S.? CNN reports that Coca-Cola has told distributors to expect its mineral water to be back on shelves in the second half of the year, probably in the third quarter of 2026. This delay, however, only applies to the standard mineral water that Topo Chico sells: flavored water and its canned cocktails are unaffected by the delay.

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

