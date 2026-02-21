Brace Yourselves for a Topo Chico Shortage

There are a lot of effervescent water brands currently on the market, but only one of them was described in a 2017 Eater headline as “the Sparkling Water for Cool People.” That would be Topo Chico, now a division of Coca-Cola, which has been rapidly expanding its reach across the United States after first making a splash (no pun intended?) in Mexico, where it originated. In 2021, The New York Times declared the brand “the bubbliest thing since spiked seltzer.”



Unfortunately, if you are a stateside Topo Chico enthusiast — full disclosure: I am one — you might notice that the local supply is running dry. As CNN’s Jordan Valinsky reports, Coca-Cola is aware of this and has notified distributors of shortages that could last for several months.



According to CNN. several factors have contributed to the delays, including issues relating to upgrades at the facility in Monterrey where this sparkling water is bottled. That isn’t the only issue at play here; in Coca-Cola’s letter to distributors, there is also a mention of trouble with the wells from which the bottled water originates — what the company referred to as “quality issues related to the source’s geology.”

What does that mean for Topo Chico fans in the U.S.? CNN reports that Coca-Cola has told distributors to expect its mineral water to be back on shelves in the second half of the year, probably in the third quarter of 2026. This delay, however, only applies to the standard mineral water that Topo Chico sells: flavored water and its canned cocktails are unaffected by the delay.

