Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

Mississippi Bars and Shops Face Liquor Bottleneck

A perfect storm of logistical issues

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 20, 2026 4:29 pm EST
Liquor bottles
Mississippi liquor stores are experiencing a rough patch.
PA Images via Getty Images

Several states located all across the U.S. have one thing in common: their governments play a part in the sale of alcohol, through liquor stores or distribution or both. Sometimes, these systems get attention for how they play into larger booze-related trends, as when Virginia sought a better way to distribute rare whiskey bottles. The latest instance of a state’s involvement in selling booze is less about what’s on the shelves than what isn’t. And in this case, the answer is “a lot.”

As Mississippi Today’s Katherine Lin reports, issues at the state agency that oversees the distribution of liquor have led to a number of businesses dealing with a dwindling supply. As Lin explains, this has affected businesses of all sizes, from modestly-sized retailers to “[c]asinos and restaurants across the state.”

Ironically, the reason for the delays is connected to a system upgrade designed to make the distribution of liquor more efficient. Earlier this year, Mississippi’s department of Alcoholic Beverage Control scheduled a time to upgrade their warehouse facilities, including putting a new software system in place. The delays that this caused went much longer than expected, due to factors like the aforementioned software not working properly with some existing warehouse systems.

Your Local Liquor Store’s Barrel Selections Are a Whiskey Cheat Code
Your Local Liquor Store’s Barrel Selections Are a Whiskey Cheat Code
 They’re a simple and often overlooked way to find your next favorite bottle

Troubles with the warehouse’s systems are not the only issues affecting businesses across the state. In speaking with store and restaurant owners and managers, Lin also found instances where the amounts billed did not match what was delivered — another problem that compounds these other issues to make life even harder for places that sell alcohol and people looking to buy it. VinePair’s reporting suggests that the inventory issues will be worked out by late spring, suggesting more frustration in the short term.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Master Distiller Marianne Eaves and Peyton Manning with a bottle of Sweetens Cove bourbon (which Manning co-owns)
Peyton Manning Is Personally Calling Liquor Stores So They’ll Stock His Bourbon
Matt Oswalt liquor store Patton brother
Documenting the Last of LA's Seedy, Old-School Liquor Stores
A map of the United States with photos of historic general stores displayed across it. Here's our bucket list of American general stores.
The Ultimate Bucket List of Historic General Stores
"Moonshine" book cover
This Classic Book Explores the Inner Workings of Illegal Liquor

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

Recommended

Suggested for you

Take-out window at Backdoor 43
The Smallest Bar in the World Is Worth the Trip
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
Harrison Ford standing in his underwear, throwing a football.
Can You Pass the “Underwear Fitness Test”?
An Olympian napping in the cold.
Sleep Like an Olympian: 7 Habits to Steal From the World’s Best
Doctors looking at brain scans
A New Study Could Change How We Think About Parkinson's Disease
A do not disturb sign.
How a Sex Writer Books a Hotel 

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Liquor bottles

Mississippi Bars and Shops Face Liquor Bottleneck

Katey “Bunny” Rafanello of Jeppson's, home to Malört

Why Is Everyone Talking About Malört?

King of Kentucky Small Batch

If You Thought King of Kentucky Was a Unicorn Whiskey, Try This Bottle

Take-out window at Backdoor 43

The Smallest Bar in the World Is Worth the Trip

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?