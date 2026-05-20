I’m obsessed with drink menus at chain restaurants. How does one conceive of a “Sparkling Frozen Raspberry ‘Rita”? What do I do with the test tube of whiskey that came with my riff on a Long Island Iced Tea? Why is everything blue?

All of those questions popped into my mind earlier this year during a trip to the Dave & Buster’s in Times Square. For the uninformed, D&B is a global franchise that’s one part arcade, one part restaurant and bar.

At this media event, I was able to try several new D&B cocktails. Some I genuinely liked, while a few creative decisions admittedly confused me. But all the drinks were fun, possessed an element of surprise and lacked the pretension, for better or worse, you’ll find at a typical NYC cocktail bar.

Curiosity stoked, I contacted Barbie King, director of product development at Dave & Buster’s, to ask how their venues create these atypical drinks. And look, it’s not Schmuck or Double Chicken Please, but there are boozy pleasures to be had at D&B. And where else can I play Skee-Ball while enjoying a drink made with New Amsterdam Vodka, Bacardí Silver Rum, Ole Smoky Strawberry Moonshine, fresh citrus mix and strawberry, topped with Sprite and that aforementioned test tube shot of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey? (That’s the Ultimate Tennessee Lit, and it was admittedly pretty tasty.)

Recent and popular drink options at Dave & Buster’s Kirk Miller

InsideHook: How long does it take to come up with a drinks menu, and how many people are involved?

Barbie King: It usually takes a couple of months, and most of that time is spent on testing and reworking drinks. It’s a cross-functional effort across beverage, culinary, marketing and PR, but the real work is dialing-in consistency. We’ll test multiple iterations of the same drink to ensure it not only tastes great but can be executed consistently at scale, whether it’s a busy Friday night in Dallas or Los Angeles. The goal is to land on drinks that are both high quality and operationally reliable.

What does a chain restaurant like Dave & Buster’s have to consider that an everyday bar or cocktail lounge doesn’t?

We’re designing for a high-energy, arcade gaming environment. Guests aren’t just focused on the bar, they’re engaging with our games, food, massive TVs and the overall atmosphere. That means drinks need to deliver immediately: They have to be consistent, visually compelling and quick to execute. The challenge is creating something that feels elevated and intentional without relying on the time or complexity you might have in a traditional cocktail setting.

Is there a philosophy behind the drinks?

Our approach is to start with what guests know and make it more interesting. We balance recognizable cocktails with original creations, focusing on bold, approachable flavors. Presentation is also key. Color, garnish and overall visual impact matter because the drink should feel like part of the play experience. It needs to stand out in the playful fun of D&B but still feel accessible and worth ordering.

The Ultimate Tennessee Lit at Dave & Buster’s Kirk Miller

One thing you have to list on the menu that many bars don’t is the calorie count. Does that affect how you come up with drinks?

It’s a requirement we account for, but it doesn’t drive our creative process. The priority is still delivering drinks that taste great and feel like a strong value for the guest. Where it comes into play is in balance, being thoughtful about ingredients and portioning without compromising flavor or experience.

On your recent menu, what’s the most popular drink, and why do you think it resonates?

The Million Dollar Margarita continues to perform because it takes something familiar and elevates it. It delivers exactly what guests expect, just in a more polished way. We’re also seeing strong performance from drinks like Dangerous Waters Island Punch, Henny’s Strawberry Nirvana and the Perfect Pink Patrón ‘Rita. These drinks lean into bold flavors and strong visual appeal. Overall, the drinks that resonate most are easy to understand, deliver on flavor immediately and feel like an upgrade from the standard, especially when paired with a distinctive presentation.

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »